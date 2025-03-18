BACK TO ALL NEWS
Citroen e-C3 to gain £15k van variant with 200-mile range
New BYD electric car platform brings 1000kW charging, 1084bhp

Citroen e-C3 to gain £15k van variant with 200-mile range

French brand wants to revive car-based van segment with new version of its electric small SUV

Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
18 March 2025

Citroën hopes to spark a revival of the small car-based van segment by launching a £15,000 ë-C3 electric van.

The commercial variant of its new entry-level electric car is due in April, with a likely starting price of £15,035 excluding VAT but inclusive of the UK’s Plug-in Van Grant. It will be built to N1 classification. 

Only the Dacia Spring Cargo will be cheaper, at £14,995 excluding VAT, yet the ë-C3 van will have a longer range.

It will be based on the larger-battery (44kWh) version of the ë-C3 with 200-miles of range (one mile more than the car, due to a marginally lower weight) and charging speeds of up to 100kW. Power comes from a 111bhp electric motor. 

Citroën UK boss Greg Taylor told Autocar that the brand “can see a niche” for the appeal of such a model. “Ford used to sell thousands of Fiesta vans,” he said. “Part of our goal is to reinvigorate that segment, and we’re excited to start with this.”

The ë-C3 van is designed to appeal for last-mile deliveries and short-distance journeys and for businesses that don’t need a larger van.

“It’s gone to tenders and there are use cases," said Taylor. "There are people who don’t need a Berlingo and it can give something that the market can’t offer at the moment.”

The new van will have the rear seats and seatbelt points removed and have a mesh bulkhead installed. It will have 1.3 square metres of load space. Otherwise, it will come with all of the features of the car on which it is based, including the Advanced Comfort front seats and suspension.

It's part of a wider push from Citroën to launch a range of affordable EVs. The firm already has five EVs available for less than £30,000, including the ë-C4 and ë-C4 X, which have had their prices cut to coincide with their facelifts to start from £26,295 and £27,360 respectively. The Ami, ë-C3 and upcoming ë-C3 Aircross complete the five.

Citroën is also in the process of developing an eight-year warranty to roll out across its entire model range. Taylor said the finer details and launch date were still being worked on but the brand sees it as a way of retaining aftersales and servicing within its network; and keeping in touch with buyers of new vehicles for longer and with people buying its cars used. 

Taylor said it isn't a reactionary move but rather one to allow Citroën to maintain its “upward trajectory”, particularly at the moment, when it's in the process of refreshing its entire model range.

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

