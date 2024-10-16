Alfa Romeo Junior review

Is that a spring we can detect in Alfa Romeo’s step? After decades of looking like a car company on the brink, this iconic Italian brand finally appears to be eyeing the future with its head held high, rather peering through its fingers in a state of panic. And it’s largely down to the arrival of this: the new Alfa Romeo Junior

Sure, this might not be the car that red-blooded Alfa aficionados were holding out for, but for the Torinese bean counters, this could just be the car to put the brand back in the black. With the Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio, the firm has about 30% of new car buyers covered, but such is the popularity of compact crossovers that Alfa’s top brass reckon the Junior now gives the company twice the market coverage. 

Either way, Alfa hopes to both attract new customers and lure back former flames who abandoned the firm following the demise of its former compact contenders, the Mito and Giulietta. In fact, Alfa's UK division is so confident of a sales surge that it’s in the process of appointing six new dealers for 2025, taking the total to nearly 30 in total. However, is the Junior really going to have all those new sales assistants rushed off their feet?

Well, we're about to find out. An early taster of the flagship 278bhp Elettrica Veloce at the brand’s Balocco test track in Italy (and subsequently a short squirt around a Lincolnshire go-kart track) left us quietly impressed, but that car is likely to be a bit player on the showroom floor. By contrast, the more mundane, mid-ranking Elettrica Speciale is predicted to be three times more popular - and it's this version that we've finally been able to sample on UK roads.

That said, due to the current flaccid demand from retail customers for electric cars, Alfa will also bring a petrol Ibrida (that’s Italian for hybrid) version to the UK in mid-2025, and we've already driven it in Denmark.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Junior Elettrica profile 30

Like so many segment-straddlers before it, the Junior is difficult to pigeonhole into any one clear market category before you see it - and even then it’s not immediately obvious.

It bears emphasising that it’s deceptively small, at just 4173mm bumper to bumper and 1505mm Tarmac to top. Just 25mm taller than the old Giulietta? Segmentation be damned, let’s call a spade a spade and recognise the Junior for what it really is: a family hatchback that’s had a growth spurt. In practice, it’s no more an SUV than it is a steamroller. 

It's striking with it too. As the bellwether for a new design era at Alfa Romeo, the Junior ushers in a raft of distinctive and disruptive styling cues that nod to the brand’s heritage – clock the ‘scudetto’ grille, ‘telephono’ wheels and ‘coda tronca’ rear end – while looking ahead to the electrified, digitised era with all the clever air intake trickery and LED illuminations you’d expect.

However, without the Veloce’s 25mm-lower ride height and arch-filling 20in alloys, the cooking versions look less arresting. The distinctive boomerang rear lights have a hint of Maserati 3200 GT, but in profile and on its tall-profiled 18in wheels, the Alfa could be mistaken for its Stellantis stablemate, the Peugeot e-2008

Perhaps that’s hardly surprising when you consider the Junior is spun off the same e-CMP platform as the Peugeot (and the Vauxhall Mokka, Citroën ë-C3, Jeep Avenger and, well, you get the picture). Alfa claims to have given the underpinnings a sprinkling of Italian brio, but essentially it's an identical strut front suspension and torsion beam rear axle, while power is provided by the now ubiquitous front-mounted 154bhp electric motor and 54kWh battery. 

For the range-topping Veloce, there's a bespoke 278bhp motor, a 25mm-lower ride height, revised dampers, thicker anti-roll bar, four-pot calipers for the larger, 380mm front brakes, and most intriguingly, a proper mechanical limited-slip differential. However, the standard car's battery is carried over unchanged. Either way, the extras add 15kg more to the total kerb weight, taking it to 1560kg. Alfa claims the Veloce is around 200kg lighter than rivals, but while those competitors offer similar performance, they are also from the class above and feature bigger batteries.

The petrol-engined Ibrida relies on altogether more humble mechanicals. It’s powered by a combination of a 134bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 0.42kWh battery and a 28bhp electric motor in the six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This set-up is offered in everything from the Vauxhall Corsa to the seven-seat Peugeot 5008, and as in those models, the electric motor can drive the car by itself, but the electric element is much weaker than in the Toyota Yaris Cross or Renault Captur E-Tech.

A four-wheel-drive hybrid version with an electric motor on the rear axle will follow but is unlikely to make it to the UK, and while an unhybridised manual version would be technically possible, it's currently not on the cards.

INTERIOR

6
Junior Elettrica dash 72

For Alfa, it’s a fresh start inside too, although that's not a universally positive thing, because a lot of the components and all the switchgear is standard-issue Stellantis stuff that doesn’t feel especially upmarket.

There’s a nod to Alfa’s heritage with a double cowl over the instrument cluster, but it just covers a rectangular screen. The door cards are exactly the same as in the Avenger and feel just as cheap, as does the dashboard.

The 10.25in touchscreen is neatly integrated into the dashboard rather than just sitting on top, but the software is the same as in other Stellantis cars, and it's starting to lag behind rivals’ for responsiveness and ease of use. While the scope of configurability is a boon, the response times, graphics and menu structures aren't as slick as the best in the class.

As you'd expect, Alfa is trying to position the Junior as a premium product, but the shared components mean it's not on the same level as the Mini Cooper or Lexus LBX for interior finish. The dashboard and door cards are all made from lower-grade plastics with a hard and aggressively textured finish.

There are still some neat touches, though, chief of which is the ambient lighting package that runs to colour changing (white when in Natural driving mode and red when in Dynamic) and serpent logos for the centres of the eyeball air vents.

Elsewhere, the low seating position, driver-facing dashboard and high centre console all help to create a cosy, cocooning ambience that helps to psychologically shrink the Junior. However, it has the same long-arm, short-leg driving position as its CMP-based relatives, which makes it rather uncomfortable for taller drivers.

The Sabelt bucket seats in the Veloce manage to inject some raciness in the otherwise plain cabin, although some testers found them a bit too narrow.

Otherwise, for outright space and utility, the Junior is on a par with its platform-mates, which means that rear leg room is limited, and at 415 litres (400 litres for the EVs), its boot space is smaller than the Ford Puma’s or Skoda Kamiq’s.

There are enough cubbies and boxes for all your chewing gum wrappers and even a few neat tricks to boost usability. The mock engine cover in the EVs hides a dedicated charge cable storage bay, for example, and the boot floor can be adjusted through three levels for ease of loading. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
Junior Elettrica front corner 2

After prodding the Speciale's prominently placed start button, you can choose from three drive modes: Eco, Natural and Dynamic. The efficiency-enhancing Eco setting gives you access to just 79bhp, which makes the 1545kg Junior feel rather sluggish, so it's best avoided unless you’re trying to eke out every last electron when trying to match the 250-mile claimed range.

Natural mode ramps up the power to 109bhp, while Dynamic sharpens the throttle and gives you the full stable of 154 Italian stallions. Even then, performance is brisk rather than quick, and it certainly won’t worry even the meekest Volvo EX30 in a straight-line fight. But the throttle response is nicely judged and acceleration only starts to really trail off above 70mph. Ultimately, we’d stick to the racier setting, even for daily duties.

Our brief taste of the Veloce suggests this is where you will find most of Alfa's traditional Latin brio. With specific tuning and development by the brand's own engineers, the 278bhp motor delivers decent bang for your buck. In full-bore Dynamic mode, the generous reserves of muscle are dished out considerately and predictably, rarely overwhelming yet always sufficient for a rapid exit from corners. The urgency tails off some way short of the claimed 124mph top speed, but there’s always a hefty dose of punch in reserve for overtaking at a cruise.

Based on experience of the Junior's platform-mates, we'd expect even the entry-level 154bhp EV to have enough shove on tap for zipping around town and whisking you up to a motorway cruise with no hassle, but it won't have quite the same grin factor. 

Although the petrol Ibrida has only 134bhp, it also weighs a lot less, and there's enough poke to propel this 1305kg car swiftly enough. As in others with this powertrain, the performance is there but needs to be coaxed out to some extent. In auto mode, the six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox can be quite slow and overly keen to keep the revs low, making the engine lethargic and emphasising its rattly nature. Take control with manual mode and it revs out quite happily, making a moderately sporting noise. But we wonder how many people will actually do that.

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Junior James over shoulder 2

Despite the Junior sharing its structure and suspension with whole raft of other small SUVs from the Stellantis stable, Alfa claims to have injected enough of the brand's trademark dynamic spirit to make the Junior the driver's choice.

While that assertion is a bit of a stretch, the Junior does have a character of its own, even if it's not an especially distinct one. On the move, it feels nicely wieldy and its compact dimensions combine with a tight turning circle and light controls to make it a handy companion in the urban jungle.

Point the Italian’s snub nose at more interesting roads and there's certainly an extra dose of dynamism compared with its closely related counterparts. With a faster ratio of just 14.6:1, the steering is quick and precise and features well-judged weighting, while the Junior turns in keenly and clings on gamely with a nicely four-square stance.

It also feels slightly better tied down than its dizygotic siblings, with well-checked body movements through even the gnarliest corners of our Lincolnshire test route, which gives the car an impressive fluency when pressing on. Only the brakes merit real criticism, lacking initial bite and a progressive pedal action.

Perhaps just as impressively, the Junior is surprisingly refined, with wind, road and suspension noise well suppressed. Better still, with its less aggressive suspension and generously side-walled tyres, the lower-rung EV version rides with decent composure. Sharp imperfections and deeper potholes still result in a small shudder and shimmy, but overall comfort is good.

Our brief taster of the Veloce, however, suggests that this is the Junior version most heavily infused with Alfa DNA. Sitting 25mm lower and with bespoke dampers, stiffer roll bars and a mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential, the fast flagship also features 380mm ventilated front discs and bespoke Michelin Pilot Sports for a dash of extra stickiness. 

On our brief blast around a tight and twisty kart track, the Veloce's performance was promising. Those beefed-up suspension components keep roll in check but do allow a sense of the weight transfer around the chassis in tight corners. There's also plenty of turn-in bite and the trick diff does a good job of finding traction as you power out of corners.

Yes, the nose will run wide of the apex if you’re overly boisterous with your inputs mid-corner, and you can feel a dip in traction as you really start to unload the inside front tyre, but after a couple of quick laps, you quickly adapt your driving style to get the most out of the Junior. It’s a car that’s fun and rewarding to push to the limit, and not just in the context of small crossovers. Crucially, though, it is fun - although we will wait to see how it deals with the unique demands of a British B-road before giving it our full seal of approval.

The petrol Ibrida is fine in the context of small crossovers, but you would do well to detect any Alfa DNA. Handling-wise, all of the CMP-based cars are quietly decent, and this Junior is no different. There’s a good amount of grip and turn-in immediacy and the steering has a bit more meat to it than, say, the Peugeot 2008’s. Fun? Not exactly. For that, it lacks sharpness and adjustability. The ride quality is pretty tough, too.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Junior Elettrica front corner 3

Above all, the Junior is a compact crossover, and that means it's the sort of car that's aimed most directly at familes and first-time buyers. These consumers do care how a car drives, but they're even more interested in its effect on the bank balance. With prices starting at a fraction under £34,000 for the core model, less than £36,000 for the Speciale and a few hundred quid over £42,000 for the Veloce, the Alfa represents decent value, marginally undercutting its Peugeot e-2008 sibling, spec for spec.

In terms of range, the 154bhp models have the greatest stamina, with a WLTP-measured 250 miles between charges. The greater energy demands of the Veloce's more powerful motor mean that it has a claimed 208 miles between charges. When it comes to efficiency, Alfa says the Junior in all its guises is capable of 4.1 miles per kWh, although the trip computer on our (admittedly briskly driven) test car recorded a more profligate 3.4mpkWh.

And while a rapid-charging rate of 100kW is nothing special, the modest 54kW battery size means that you will be able to charge it from 10-80% in a little under half an hour.

Speaking of charging, in an effort to lure customers in, Alfa is currently offering a free 7kWh home-charging wallbox and installation with every new Junior EV.

Pricing and trim structure haven’t been announced yet for the petrol in the UK, but in Belgium, for example, it costs the equivalent of £23,500, or £26,000 in Speciale form. That’s in line with rivals like the Ford Puma, Seat Arona, Lexus LBX and the five-door Mini Cooper. We wouldn’t be surprised if only the Speciale comes here anyway, since British buyers tend to have little interest in the cheapest trims.

We haven't spent enough time in it to get a sense of real-world economy, but experience of other cars with this powertrain suggests mpgs in the mid 50s should be achievable.

VERDICT

Junior Elettrica front static 40

So, does the Junior sparkle with the spirit of a true Alfa Romeo? Er, nope. But even its cooking guise, this is the most dynamic Stellantis model yet on this platform and it delivers enough poise and precision to keep most keen drivers interested, if not entertained. 

Meanwhile, the Veloce, after admittedly limited exposure, does appear to have a more distinct dynamic appeal thanks to its bespoke chassis and motor. It certainly delivers enough sparkle to provide hope that the affordable fun EV could really be a thing of the future.

The 'Ibrida' petrol version is a usefully cheaper entry route into the Alfa Romeo brand and has decent road manners and performance, but it isn’t as rounded as the Puma or as upmarket as the Cooper or LBX.

More importantly for the brand, regardless of model, the Junior is the right car at the right time. It makes Alfa ownership a much more credible prospect for a much wider market, without entirely sacrificing the nuanced dynamic character and design flair that have always given Alfas an edge over direct rivals.

Assuming we ignore the current market reticence towards EVs and factor in the fairly competitive pricing, Alfa could finally have a sales hit on its hands.

