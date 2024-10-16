Is that a spring we can detect in Alfa Romeo’s step? After decades of looking like a car company on the brink, this iconic Italian brand finally appears to be eyeing the future with its head held high, rather peering through its fingers in a state of panic. And it’s largely down to the arrival of this: the new Alfa Romeo Junior.

Sure, this might not be the car that red-blooded Alfa aficionados were holding out for, but for the Torinese bean counters, this could just be the car to put the brand back in the black. With the Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio, the firm has about 30% of new car buyers covered, but such is the popularity of compact crossovers that Alfa’s top brass reckon the Junior now gives the company twice the market coverage.

Either way, Alfa hopes to both attract new customers and lure back former flames who abandoned the firm following the demise of its former compact contenders, the Mito and Giulietta. In fact, Alfa's UK division is so confident of a sales surge that it’s in the process of appointing six new dealers for 2025, taking the total to nearly 30 in total. However, is the Junior really going to have all those new sales assistants rushed off their feet?

Well, we're about to find out. An early taster of the flagship 278bhp Elettrica Veloce at the brand’s Balocco test track in Italy (and subsequently a short squirt around a Lincolnshire go-kart track) left us quietly impressed, but that car is likely to be a bit player on the showroom floor. By contrast, the more mundane, mid-ranking Elettrica Speciale is predicted to be three times more popular - and it's this version that we've finally been able to sample on UK roads.