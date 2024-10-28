BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: AC Ace goes electric with 300bhp and 1134kg kerb weight
UP NEXT
Autocar Drivers of Change: Entries close on Friday 1 November

AC Ace goes electric with 300bhp and 1134kg kerb weight

Reborn 1950s roadster gains EV option that weighs little more than its petrol-engined sibling

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
28 October 2024

AC Cars has unveiled an electric version of its Ace roadster that tips the scales at less than 1134kg, making it one of the lightest open-top EVs on sale.

The single-motor MG Cyberster weighs 1885kg and the Wiesmann Project Thunderball is said to be just above 1700kg. The combustion-engined Ace, meanwhile, is 1100kg.

The Ace Classic Electric uses gearbox maker Tremec’s eGT413 powertrain, comprising a 72kWh battery pack and 300bhp motor.

Related articles

Carbonfibre bodywork, as used by the petrol Ace, helps to keep the EV’s weight down. 

AC has yet to announce performance figures for the Ace Classic Electric, but it should comfortably shade the petrol Ace, whose turbocharged 276bhp four-pot yields a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.6sec. It may even nudge the V8-powered Cobra GT, which hits 62mph in 3.4sec.

AC also claimed that the EV is capable of driving more than 200 miles between charges.

The EV will be offered with the same two bodystyles as the petrol car, drawing on the Bristol- and Ford-engined versions of the roadster from the 1950s and 1960s. 

Prices will start at $275,000 (the equivalent of £212,000) before tax or personalisation, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in spring next year.

The car will make its debut at the SEMA show Las Vegas on 5 November.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Audi Q2 review cornering
Audi Q2
7
Audi Q2
01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Volkswagen Polo
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
8
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
vanquish lead 002
Aston Martin Vanquish
Aston Martin Vanquish
1Audi RS 3 Sportback daytona grey matt SG18064
Audi RS3 Sportback
Audi RS3
Audi RS3

View all car reviews

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

BMW X1 2.0 20i SE Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£23,500
13,450miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h T4 CVT Euro 5 5dr
2012
£6,600
82,500miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (5 Seat)
2016
£7,790
113,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz C Class 2.1 C220 CDI BlueEfficiency Sport G-Tronic+ Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2011
£5,490
87,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Audi Q8 3.0 TDI V6 50 Vorsprung Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£42,495
56,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Renault Captur 0.9 TCe ENERGY Dynamique MediaNav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£4,795
93,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI GTI Performance DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£22,450
31,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
BMW 3 Series 3.0 330d M Sport Touring Auto XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£8,250
144,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 Landmark Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,990
83,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
289 28 October 2024

Pointless!

Peter Cavellini 28 October 2024
289 wrote:

Pointless!

would you make them if they didn't have clients?, and yes, there's plenty others some for a lot less that are more appealing, what's yours?

Latest Reviews

Audi Q2 review cornering
Audi Q2
7
Audi Q2
01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Volkswagen Polo
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
8
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
vanquish lead 002
Aston Martin Vanquish
Aston Martin Vanquish
1Audi RS 3 Sportback daytona grey matt SG18064
Audi RS3 Sportback
Audi RS3
Audi RS3

View all car reviews