New Nissan Leaf revealed as crossover with over 372 miles of range

Third-generation EV is shown in production form, confirming it to be a high-riding family hatchback

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
26 March 2025

The third-generation Nissan Leaf has been shown in production form for the first time ahead of a full launch later this year, confirming its transformation into a crossover.

The Leaf was launched in 2010 as one of the first mass-market electric cars and in its first two generations took a conventional hatchback form, but it has now undergone a major shift to cash in on the trend for higher-riding cars.

It sits on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform, which is currently used by the larger Nissan Ariya, and will be closely twinned with the forthcoming Nissan Juke EV. 

Related articles

European versions of the Leaf and the Europe-only Juke EV will be produced at Nissan’s Sunderland factory, which is currently undergoing a major expansion.

The new Leaf is marginally shorter than the previous model but has a larger presence, due to its higher stance. It borrows styling cues from the Ariya and has been developed with a focus on aerodynamics – it has a 0.25 drag coefficient – to boost efficiency and range.

While Nissan has yet to give any technical details, European product boss François Bailly said the Leaf would have a range of more than 372 miles, hinting the focus is on “real-world range.”

He added: “How long you can drive on a highway is key for us, which is why you see the beautiful shape with the aerodynamics. For us, it’s about practicality: how long will it take to drive 800km [497 miles], including the time to charge?”

Nissan's global design boss, Alfonso Albaisa, said the new Leaf is “about democratising technology. It’s very modern, simple and nice. We wanted something tailored, handsome, well-proportioned, with a super-tech interior that feels open and cool.”

Bailly added that the Leaf will get Nissan’s latest in-car systems, enabled by its updated Car and Connected Service (CCS) platform, which features a Google-based infotainment system and advanced driver assistance systems.

He said: “It’s all the things that make your life easier.

“We are confident we have something that is unique, and we’re really happy with this car.”

Read our review

Car review
nissan leaf 2024 01 front cornering

Nissan Leaf

Mould-breaking electric hatchback closes in on its dotage by pitching to steal buyers from the Chinese brands

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Comments
2
xxxx 26 March 2025

That's better. After the disapointment of the new Micra EV the Leaf looks far more interesting and on point, things are looking up in Sunderland.

kowalski99 26 March 2025

The car looks great. My e308 lease is up for renuwal next July and it is great to see the progress being made every couple of years. It looks like the motorway range on the new Leaf will make motorway charging a rarity, which is also a massive bonus!

