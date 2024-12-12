BACK TO ALL NEWS
Seat Ibiza and Arona to gain hybrid power as brand commits to ICE
Seat Ibiza and Arona to gain hybrid power as brand commits to ICE

Seat will continue to offer petrol-engined small cars as more upmarket sibling brand Cupra goes electric

Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
12 December 2024

Seat will launch hybrid versions of the Ibiza and Arona as part of a significant update in 2025 to meet the strict upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations.

While the role of Seat has long been questioned following the emergence of Cupra as a standalone brand six years ago, these significant investments in its two entry-level models now suggest a role for the Spanish brand into the 2030s: as a specialist in smaller and more affordable models in conventional segments. That will allow Cupra to play further upmarket, with a focus on plug-in hybrid and electric cars. 

Seat and Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths told Autocar that Seat would follow the lead of the Volkswagen Polo, sibling car to the Ibiza, in being updated next year at the same time as EU7 kicks in.

This will mean mild-hybrid petrol engines will be offered – a significant investment for smaller and less profitable cars but an important and necessary step for car makers to continue to be able to sell affordable new cars in the mass market where demand for EVs has yet to take off. 

“We're going to show you next year the new versions of the Ibiza and Arona,” said Griffiths, speaking at a Car of the Year event off the back of the Cupra Terramar making the 2025 CotY shortlist.

“We, like Volkswagen, want to extend the lifecycles of those products, not only with the EU7 but with hybridisation as well, because that's what's missing there: hybrid models.”

Sales of the Ibiza and Arona have both increased in the UK in 2024, and Seat has grown its sales overall.

The larger Seat Ateca and Seat Leon are the other models in the brand's range after the demise of the Tarraco, and both of these are also offered as Cupra models.

It’s possible that Seat versions of the Leon and Ateca may ultimately be dropped when they're given updates of their own, should Seat’s role as a small, affordable hybrid car specialist be solidified off the back of the Ibiza and Arona updates.

Griffiths confirmed the Cupra Leon would be updated in its present form, which includes petrol and PHEV versions, to allow for production to be extended “well into the next decade”, alongside the closely related Cupra Formentor.

“The Cupra Leon and Cupra Formentor are both based on the same platform,” said Griffiths. “We will extend those well into the next decade.

"If we want to go into the next decade, then we're always going to have to take care of those cars and revitalise them.

"We could expect facelifts or product improvements on both to keep them going as long as we need to.

"But after that, the next generation of Leon will definitely be electric.”

Griffiths said the investments in the Ibiza and Arona shouldn't be seen as the Seat group backing away from EVs but representing the reality of a “need to respond to the 90% of the market that is asking for other types of drivetrains: efficient [ICE] ones, hybrids and plug-in hybrids”. 

He added: “We're not going to deviate from electrification as a direction. We don't question the objective of getting to zero emissions as fast as possible. We have to be flexible on the way and we can't be dogmatic. We can't force consumers to drive electric cars.”

The arrival of the Cupra Raval at the end of 2025 as a sub-€25,000 electric supermini, along with sibling models in the Volkswagen ID 2 and Skoda Epiq that Cupra is also developing, would help “democratise electromobility”, said Griffiths.

“Having smaller urban electric cars under €25,000, I think we're going to see electric cars taking off. But in the meantime, we have to offer both [ICE cars and EVs].

“We're looking to have two brands, Cupra clearly focusing on fully electric and electrified and Seat focusing on combustion. I think we have the best of both worlds currently.”

