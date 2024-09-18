BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota GR Corolla for Europe looks likely as prototypes hit the 'Ring
UP NEXT
Electric Mini John Cooper Works gets 255bhp motor, sportier styling

Toyota GR Corolla for Europe looks likely as prototypes hit the 'Ring

Volkswagen Golf R rival is currently on sale in North America and Japan with 300bhp
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
18 September 2024

Toyota looks to be readying its GR Corolla hot hatchback for a European launch as prototypes begin testing at the Nürburgring.

Hot hatch fans have long called for Toyota to bring the Gazoo Racing variant of the Corolla to Europe. The standard car is the Japanese brand’s third biggest seller in the region, behind the Yaris and Yaris Cross.

Toyota's performance division performs strongly already in the region with its three current models, the GR Yaris, GR Supra and GR 86. However, the latter is being killed off soon by the EU's new GSR2 safety regulations, which could make space for the Corolla to finally go on sale in Europe. 

Related articles

The standard Corolla is built in Bernaston, Derbyshire, but the all-wheel-drive hot version is built at the same Motomachi facility in Japan as the GR Yaris. It has already been engineered in both left-hand drive (for North America) and right-hand drive (for Japan).

The latest version, unveiled this summer and spotted testing at the Nürburgring in right-hand drive guise, is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine that makes 300bhp. That’s 42bhp more than the GR Yaris, which uses the same three-pot powertrain and four-wheel drive system. It can, like the Yaris, also be optioned with either a eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual gearbox.

With those power figures it is a natural rival for the likes of the BMW M135i (296bhp), Honda Civic Type R (315bhp), and Volkswagen Golf R (328bp).

A more powerful GRMN (Gazoo Racing Meisters of the Nürburgring) variant has also been spotted lapping the Nordschleife (pictured below). Not yet revealed, the track-honed GR Corolla sits lower to the road and sports a chunkier rear wing.

Toyota already sells a special-edition GRMN Yaris in its home market in very limited numbers, which is a stiffer, lighter and more powerful version of the GR Yaris.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Renault Megane front three quarter lead
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
8
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
Mika Meon review 2024 01 powerslide
Mika Meon
Mika Meon
Polestar 3 LRDM front tracking
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Nissan Qashqai road test review hero front
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
9
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
Audi E Tron GT review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi E-tron GT
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews

Back to top

Asked about the prototypes, a Toyota spokesperson told Autocar that “all major car manufacturers test their biggest global products at the Nürburgring”, but did not deny the possibility of the car being destined for European dealerships. 

Even if it is confirmed to be sold on this side of the Atlantic, the GR Corolla would no doubt be a highly exclusive proposition. It's currently sold in North America from $36,500 (£27,636), but if it follows a similar costing structure to its sibling in the UK (which commands a £21,500 premium over the standard Yaris), it would cost north of £50,000.

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 18 September 2024

That's just ridiculous!, virtually doubling the price just to have it here in the UK?, good as it maybe, the fact that it can be sold in other markets around the world far cheaper would decide what I'd buy.

Latest Reviews

Renault Megane front three quarter lead
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
8
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
Mika Meon review 2024 01 powerslide
Mika Meon
Mika Meon
Polestar 3 LRDM front tracking
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Nissan Qashqai road test review hero front
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
9
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
Audi E Tron GT review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi E-tron GT
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews