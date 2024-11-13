Mobilize Duo review

Renault mobility brand's first model promises to rewrite the city car rulebook in a fun-sized package

Before we consider the weird - and perhaps wonderful - world of the Mobilize Duo, we should briefly revisit the car it ultimately succeeds: the Renault Twizy.

There was plenty about that two-seater quadricycle that made it an illogical purchase. It didn't have windows or a heater, its electric range was less than 50 miles and it cost as much as most second-hand city cars of the period. But that didn't stop us from liking its charming, loveable character.

Developed and built by Renault's urban mobility brand Mobilize, the new Duo looks set to continue that trend by taking the Twizy's fundamental principles and bringing them up to the standards of the day. It also promises to solve many of its inherent flaws with big-car equipment levels, a 100% increase in electric range, a design overhaul and - helpfully - windows.

It has to, because even at this end of the car market - the 'sub-A' segment - there is competition from the likes of the Citroen Ami, the Micro Microlino, and the Luvly 0.

Each of these future-gazing brands - particularly Mobilize - claim their machines will be practical, eco-friendly solutions to otherwise crowded transport in burgeoning cities over the next few years, but what's the Duo like in the here and now?

The Mobilize Duo range at a glance

Two versions of the Duo are available, each homologated to meet L6e and L7e quadricycle regulations depending on their weight, power output and top speed. The L6e variant, called Duo 80 Evo, has a top speed of 28mph and 8bhp, but it is not coming to the UK. The L7e variant - Duo 80 Pro - is coming here, and can be boosted up to 21bhp, with a top speed of 50mph.

Back to top

Directly beneath the driver's seat of both versions is a 10.3kWh nickel-manganese cobalt battery pack, which shuffles current, via a power inverter, to a rear-mounted electric motor. The battery yields a range of up to 100 miles on the WMTC (World Motorcycle Test Cycle) regimen used for quadricycles. In winter conditions, however, Renault said this should translate to around 62 miles.

Those looking for more storage space, such as delivery drivers, can have the Bento, which trades the Duo's single rear seat for a load bay with a 649 litre-capacity. It's available only in L7e guise with its range slightly reduced from the Duo's, at 93 miles.

The main focus of this review will be the Duo 80 Pro.

DESIGN & STYLING

Mobilize Duo side tracking

The sub-A segment is often a source of some very distinctive designs. Much like its Microlino and Citroen Ami rivals, staid and sensible the Duo is not.

Lamborghini-style scissor doors for tight parking spots, square headlights, a wheel-at-each-corner stance, and bumpers carved from a single piece of plastic combine to make this one of the most striking urban runabouts you can buy. To this tester’s eyes, it looks like a modernised Twizy, with enough sharp angles and interesting details to make it just as distinctive as its rivals.

One thing that can’t be disputed is its focus on sustainability. Its front and rear bumpers are carved from one piece of plastic, and the same indicator piece has been used around its exterior, which means the Duo uses five times fewer parts than a conventional car. Elsewhere, 40% of its weight comprises reused materials and it's claimed to be 95% recyclable at the end of its service life. Overall, this means that the Duo emits one third of the greenhouse gas emissions of a typical A-segment city car over its lifetime.

But this attention to sustainability hasn't come at the expense of material rigidity. Built around a lightweight steel frame wrapped with plastic panels, Mobilize says that it is the safest car in its class, with crumple zones front and rear, all-round disc brakes, and a three-point seatbelt for the driver - who sits in a central position - and passenger. It is also the only quadricycle on the market to come with an airbag.

It sits on a brand new platform that shares 10% of its components with the Twizy, and at 2.43m long and 1.3m wide, it is of a similar size to its key rivals. Sufficiently small is the footprint that it has a very tight turning circle of 6.8m, bettering not just its key rivals, but any supermini and a London taxi. You can also park three Duos perpendicular to each other in a given parking space.

INTERIOR

Mobilize Duo interior dashboard

Said by Mobilize to be “as simple to use as a smartphone”, the Duo's interior is deliberately basic, both from the perspectives of design and functionality. The company wants it to appeal as much to private customers as shared mobility, fleet-based operators like ZipCar or Enterprise, which means it has to stand up to accommodating multiple users over a short space of time.

On the whole, we can see why it would appeal to those customers, simply because of how easy it is to use. There are just eight buttons on the dashboard itself, each arranged into three separate groupings, making them very quick to get used to. The steering wheel and side stalks have been taken from Renault, which means it retains some familiarity and goes some way to normalising the driving environment.

Directly in front of you is a small but clear TFT display showing only necessary information such as the state of charge, battery percentage and road speed. Next to that is a standard-fit phone holder so that you can use your device instead of a screen.

Its functionality hasn't come at the expense of some design flair, with the boxy orange dashboard said to be inspired by a 1980s boombox, decals that match those of the exterior, and some attractively-textured surfaces elsewhere.

You sit quite high in the centralised driving position, which makes for decent visibility, but a large A-pillar creates more of a blind spot than you would like. The seat itself is reasonably comfortable but quite unsupportive. In this tester's normal position, legroom for the rear passenger seat was non-existent, meaning those over 6ft are going to struggle to fit, especially on longer journeys. Headroom, however, was passable.

While we're having a grumble, it's a pity that you can't open the windows fully, especially since air conditioning is an optional extra (and one well worth considering, by the way).

The interior plastics are predictably cheap, but they're not brittle and will be easy to wipe clean. The dashboard-mounted rocker switches are entirely interchangeable and the splash of orange makes it a more interesting place to sit than it otherwise would be. What’s more, there’s a handy plughole in the driver’s footwell, should the vehicle ever need to be cleaned out.

According to Renault, there is 300 litres of storage on offer, which is nearly ten times more than the Twizy and makes it a far more practical solution than a big scooter. Usefully, there is enough room either side of the driver’s seat for two suitcases.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Mobilize Duo front three quarter cornering

We will only see the fastest version of the Duo in the UK, and with a 50mph top speed and a 0-30mph time of around 10 seconds, it sounds as though it would struggle to keep up with regular traffic. But the way in which the powertrain has been calibrated means it has enough performance for most situations. 

This could be because you think you’re going faster than you really are; the thin glass and plastic body panels mean 20mph feels more like 40mph, and to get the best out of it you have to press the throttle pedal harder than you think necessary. 

Indeed, going uphill, even with one passenger on board, it can feel lacklustre, but in every other case this is not something that is unsuitable for faster driving. It goes about its business in a fun, controlled manner, exposing you to what it thinks is a high speed. 

Under hard acceleration, it is composed and quite smooth, and while the rear-mounted motor can get noisy at higher speeds, it doesn’t ever get distracting. It makes as much noise as you would expect a car at this price to, but after a while it blends into the background. However, at speeds below 40mph, road and wind noise is very pronounced, which can become tiresome after a while.

At the top end of the acceleration curve, its enthusiasm to accelerate begins to dwindle, but you will likely have arrived at a corner or the next set of traffic lights before you reach that point.

You can tell that the powertrain has been devised to encourage efficient driving, anyway. It gives you a kick of initial acceleration before dulling the response from the motor, which is useful for low-speed manoeuvres and negotiating traffic. 

No version of the Duo is capable of fast charging, which means it will take 3 hours and 50 minutes to charge from 20% to 80% at a plug socket, and 25 minutes faster if you attach it to a Type 2 charger. The lack of fast-charging could become something of an issue in the urban areas it is geared towards, especially because driveways are in short supply. 

RIDE & HANDLING

Mobilize Duo front corner

If the Duo is going to be driven by both first-time buyers and multiple users who are unfamiliar with it, its driving dynamics have to be unintimidating, approachable, and safe.

Generally, it achieves this. It has mostly consistent levels of grip that are enough for the sort of environments it will be placed in, with a chassis that allows you to explore its potential no matter what speed you’re travelling at, and short springs ensuring well-controlled lean. However, you will find that its Continentals run out of grip quite quickly if you approach a corner with too much enthusiasm. This inevitably results in understeer which can only be curtailed if you slow down - an expected response from the average young or inexperienced driver that this machine is aimed at.

The short wheelbase and 13in alloys mean that it is very easy to place on the road, but the trade-off is that the ride feels quite firm, especially when going over deep potholes or cobbled streets. You can expect a sharp judder to be sent through the cabin and up to the seatbase in those situations, but in every other respect it feels well controlled, with a quality of ride that matches the Ami. In any case, the quick, mostly responsive steering allows you to easily dodge unsavoury imperfections with ease.

The steering itself could be more progressive and intuitive. Initially, it is responsive, but as you begin to explore more of the lock, it starts to get uncomfortably heavy. This could become a slight chore in tight city streets or making a U-turn - particularly if you’re not used to it. 

During the initial stages of the pedal’s travel, the brakes are almost entirely lacking in feel and responsiveness, but if you use them with more assertion - using more of the pedal travel, like the accelerator - they begin to wake up. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Mobilize Duo lead

Standard equipment levels are generous, with the basic Duo 80 getting keyless entry, Bluetooth, a heated driver's seat and steering wheel, type 2 charging, USB-C connectors, and it is the only quadricycle to come with an airbag. For each model, you will pay a premium for rear parking sensors, air conditioning and more colours.

Overall pricing has not yet been finalised, however it is expected to cost between £9000 and £10,000, making it slightly more expensive than the Ami, but nearly £7000 less than the Microlino.

Notably, it is the only quadricycle to come with an 8 year/50,000-mile warranty for the battery.

VERDICT

Mobilize Duo front static

Whatever we’ve come to expect from quadricycles of this ilk over the years is somewhat reversed by the Duo, purely because it offers its users with more than they would expect in several departments.

Subjectively, its spiritual predecessor was uncompetitive in most key areas, especially against like-minded city cars. The Duo, however, builds upon what we liked about the Twizy, such as its dinky proportions and unmatched suitability to town driving, and given the Duo a more comprehensive standard kit list to match most superminis, a better electric range than many more direct rivals, and driving dynamics that suit its customer base very well.

As a result, it feels more like the finished product; if the Twizy had been in development for a few years longer, something like the Duo would probably have resulted.

It’s not entirely perfect, however. We would have traded some of its body control for greater ride comfort and noise isolation, and its heavy steering is at odds with the easy-to-drive brief. That being said, for just a few thousand pounds more than the Ami and getting on for £7000 less than the Microlino, the Duo has potential to become the default option for its customer base.

