The new '992.2' Porsche 911 Carrera S has been revealed with looks modelled on the top-rung Turbo and a healthy power uplift over its predecessor.

Sitting above the Carrera T and below the new 911 GTS T-Hybrid, the facelifted Carrera S is claimed to match the performance of the previous GTS.

With power from the turbocharged 3.0-litre flat six lifted from 444bhp to 473bhp, this latest iteration of the rear-driven 911 shaves 0.4sec off the 0-62mph time to complete the sprint in just 3.3sec and it tops out at 191mph.

The power uplift comes courtesy of new turbochargers and an "extensively optimised" cooling system.

Priced from £119,800 as a coupé and £129,800 in cabriolet guise, the Carrera S now comes with "significantly" more equipment as standard than it did before. Highlights include staggered 20/21in bespoke alloy wheels, a sports exhaust system with silver tips and Porsche's Torque Vectoring Plus system, which is not available on the standard Carrera.

There's also an upgraded brake system lifted from the new GTS hybrid, with 408mm front discs and 380mm rears, which is said to offer "outstanding rates of deceleration".

Ceramic discs are an option, along with a sports suspension package that lowers the ride height by 10mm and adds rear steering. Porsche says that optimised hydraulic dampers provide more precise responses, while adjustments to the steering make it "more direct" in the corners.

To go with its increased performance, the Carrera S now has a more aggressive look, donning the swollen rear arches and larger intakes of the 911 Turbo, which itself has yet to be updated and is expected to follow the GTS in going hybrid.

As with other versions of the updated 992.2-generation 911, the interior has not been dramatically modified, but there is now an option that enables buyers to additionally upholster the glovebox, side panels and seat base in leather.