Peugeot 308 review

From £32,935

France’s aspirational volume brand rekindles 1990s feel for Golf-fighting hatchback

Once the default bodystyle for the mid-sized family car, hatchbacks are slowly settling into a new role of lower, leaner alternative to the SUV. Peugeot reckons that a good 20% of the buyers of its Peugeot 308 hatch and estate are coming back from an SUV.

When this generation of 308 arrived in the UK in 2022, we found that it had gained a good dose of ride and handling sophistication. Paired with the effortless style that Peugeot has become quite good at in recent years, it made sense that it would prove popular as a sleeker and more dynamic alternative to the high-rise family car

Now the 308 is getting a mid-life update, with upgraded hybrid powertrains and tweaked looks. There is also a fully-electric 308, dubbed the Peugeot e-308, which we cover in a separate review.

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 034

It has become a habit of Peugeot’s to confine itself to the more compact end of the family hatchback market: perhaps since the svelte 306 took over from the blocky-looking 309 in 1993 and, by offering something a little more petite than the norm, showed that smaller could be better in all sorts of ways.

The new 308 isn’t quite that small. Having had 55mm added to its wheelbase compared with the second-generation 308. In fact, the hatchback is now 4365mm long, so it’s more than 100mm longer than the car it replaces, as well as wider and slightly taller. If anything, however, slightly lower, wider overall proportions for the car give it a notably more sporting stance than any previous 308 had. Peugeot valiantly continues to offer an 'SW' estate version alongside the hatchback, with a longer wheelbase and rear overhang.

The latest design language has plenty of surface complexity, nowhere more evident than on the car’s sculpted bootlid. Wheels are all-alloy, starting at 16in on entry-grade cars and finishing up with 18s as fitted here. A Peugeot badge on the front wing means you're looking at a GT or range-topping GT Premium model.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Those who compare it with rivals, meanwhile, will note that it’s still marginally shorter at the kerb than a Ford Focus, Seat Leon and Toyota Corolla, as well as the segment’s practicality-centred offerings (Skoda Octavia, Honda Civic et al).

Mechanically, the 308 is a very similar package to a lot of the other Stellantis offerings such as the Vauxhall Astra and DS N°4, the EMP2 v3 architecture giving it a range of ICE, hybrid and electric power options.

The entry-level version uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. Pre-facelift, this came paired with an automatic gearbox. Later it was joined by a hybrid option, which replaces the eight-speed torque-converter transmission with a six-speed dual-clutcher that encompasses a small electric motor. With the facelift, the pure-petrol version has been dropped and the hybrid has become the default option.

The plug-in hybrids have gone through a similar evolution. Originally there were two variations (177bhp and 222bhp) of the same system, featuring a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 90bhp electric motor within an eight-speed torque-converter. After the 2025 update, the gearbox is a seven-speed dual-clutcher with a more powerful 123bhp electric motor for a total of 192bhp. The battery capacity has increased from 9.9kWh to 14.6kWh, boosting the electric-only range from 40 miles to 53 miles – more competitive than before, if still significantly down on the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid’s 88 miles.

The 1.5-litre diesel sticks with its eight-speed torque-converter and no electrification. Peugeot’s people freely admit this will be a niche choice, but it's one they are happy to fill as fewer and fewer rivals do.

Suspension is via class-typical MacPherson struts with a torsion-beam axle at the rear, irrespective of which engine you opt for.

For 2025, the 308 has been treated to a mid-cycle update. As well as the shuffling of the powertrain line-up, this is mainly a styling exercise. Peugeot has leapt enthusiastically on the bandwagon of bold front lighting signatures, with a light bar and a light-up lion emblem. What used to be the main headlight clusters are now only used for the daytime running lights, with the brand-typical ‘three-claw’ pattern, while the main beams are contained in simpler units beneath.

Advertisement

INTERIOR

Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 037

Peugeot’s i-Cockpit control regime has been with us for more than a decade now. Consisting of a lowish-set downsized steering wheel and a high-placed set of instruments, it was, and remains, Peugeot’s us-against-the-world attempt at redefining a normal control layout.

I’m 6ft 3in, so it’s rare that I fit comfortably in the back of any C-segment hatchback. The 308 was just about big enough for my seven- and nine-year-old kids, but I wouldn’t want to cater for an older family with it.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Much time-honoured convention has been sacrificed on this ergonomic altar over the years. When the previous Peugeot 308 came out in 2013, it did do so with speedometer and rev-counter clocks whose normal positions (revs on the left, speed on the right) had been switched around, and with the rev counter graded in an anti-clockwise direction so as to be more readable in the new i-Cockpit era. That never really felt like intuitive thinking to us, but the orientation of instruments survives into the new 308, albeit on the car’s all-digital dashboard, which comes as standard.

Even after up to a decade of getting used to it, the balance of testers reported that they still found the 308’s layout unintuitive; that the car’s handling seemed to benefit little from being translated through a smaller-diameter steering wheel; and that they didn’t enjoy an unencumbered view of the instruments in any case. With all of that said, it works better in the 308, with its lowish driving position, than in the smaller 208.

Be that as it may, though, if Peugeot’s designers could have been talked out of their ergonomic coup, it would have surely happened by now. And elsewhere, the 308 strikes quite a convincing semi-premium vibe. The car’s cabin is one of smart, boldly drawn geometric lines, moderately expensive-looking metallised trim finishes and appealing decorative textiles.

Now, the 308 definitely holds its own on ambient cabin appeal. It offers abundant oddment storage for the front seats also, thanks not least to Peugeot finally making the 308’s fuse box a part of its right-hand-drive conversion, meaning UK 308 owners get a full-size glove compartment.

The car’s front seats offer good support and reasonable comfort, although taller drivers might want a little more headrest adjustment range and lumbar support. Second-row accommodation remains quite lean by class standards – good enough for younger children but certainly not for taller adults, with both head room and knee room in pretty short supply. The estate provides a useful improvement in this area, thanks to its 6cm longer wheelbase.

Boot space is subject to quite a sizable loading lip in the hatch, and maximum loading space is 412 litres in most versions (314 litres in the plug-in hybrid). The estate adds around 150 litres in both cases.

Multimedia system

Peugeot has a slightly surprising philosophy when it comes to physical controls. There is a row of piano-key-style buttons for a few very basic functions whichever version you pick. Allure-trim additionally gets a panel with some rotary controls for the climate control and a home button for the infotainment.

This sounds very alluring indeed, because every 308 press car we’ve ever laid our hands on has been a more upmarket GT trim, which replaces this panel with what Peugeot calls i-Toggles. In effect, this is a smaller touchscreen with five user-configurable shortcuts. It’s a nice idea, but you're relatively limited in what you can actually make them do.

The rest of the system is now looking rather fussy compared with the best rivals’. It isn’t as responsive as some; it’s quite prescriptive about which functions can be accessed while you are driving; and it will warn you if you’ve been looking at it for too long, rather than at the road ahead. That might sound like a good safety feature, but a less distracting system overall would be a much better one.

Advertisement

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 047

Most 308s in the UK will be powered by Stellantis’s long-running and widely used 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

Despite how familiar it is, its character can be rather different depending on which car it’s in. In some applications, like the Vauxhall Corsa or Jeep Avenger, it’s rattly and rough; in others, it’s fairly unobtrusive.

The 'new' 193bhp PHEV powertrain was available pre-facelift but only very briefly. Peugeot also had some trouble getting production on stream, so very few pre-facelift '195' models actually exist.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Thankfully, the 308 belongs to the latter category. When we road tested the unhybridised version, we found it commendably refined, fairly free-revving and with a useful amount of accessible torque. It posted a respectable 9.5sec 0-60mph time.

Somewhat surprisingly given the presence of a 28bhp electric motor, the hybridised version isn’t quite the improvement you’d expect. The Volkswagen Group's 1.5 eTSI hybrid powertrain is both more refined and more flexible at low revs and tends to be a bit more responsive. Stellantis’s triple counters with a much greater fervour to explore the upper reaches of the tachometer. While we’ve not run the numbers on a hybridised 308, the factory claims it is 0.9sec faster to 62mph.

Where the dual-clutch and torque-converter gearboxes are kindred spirits is in their preference for low revs. Left to their own devices, both can be slow to kick down, overly keen to shift up and a little too given to ‘hunting’ for another ratio when it should simply be hauling on.

The 308 PHEV used to be quite short on electric grunt and had to rely on the petrol engine rather too much, even when there was plenty of juice in the battery. The updated version is much better in that respect, and the engine and electric motor will combine to give it a relatively muscular but relaxed turn of pace.

Remarkably, at 123bhp, it doesn’t have much less electric power than the fully electric e-308. The gearbox is no improvement, however. The dual-clutcher can be quite clunky at low speeds, even in electric mode.

Our time in the car was relatively limited, so we can’t say for sure yet how the system behaves with a depleted battery.

Braking performance, like acceleration, is good for a fairly lightweight car. Pedal feel is fine, even in the electrified versions, and stability is good, our 308 stopping from 70mph in less than 45 metres.

RIDE & HANDLING

Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 035

There are appealing senses of fluency and malleability about the steering and handling. The 308 strikes you as a car of a particular kind of dynamic poise brought about by ample wheel travel and suspension dexterity; moderate but well-set spring, damper and anti-roll bar rates; and absolutely no more sprung mass than need be carried.

And that combination allows the car to engage in a conversation with a road surface rather than going into pitched battle with it, and to produce a really agreeable, free-flowing dynamic character as a result.

Turning off the lane keeping assistance, overspeed warning and driver attention monitor is supremely easy: just hold the physical button with the car icon. With that said, they’re actually quite well-tuned and unintrusive.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

The downsized steering wheel met with some criticism from our testers, mostly because it still obliges Peugeot to ramp up power steering assistance at low speeds more than other manufacturers need to. Doing that makes the 308’s steering weight change quite noticeably as you add speed, and can be a barrier to tactile engagement with the car around town.

But get out onto a winding open road and this car has plenty to offer. That steering rack is actually slower-geared than many in the hatchback class, but it’s hooked up to a chassis that feels naturally agile and that can be flicked and bowled around corners from the wrists, and that comes out of them with an appetite for more that you wouldn’t expect of a mid-range family runaround.

Most of this applies to 250kg-heavier PHEV as well. Having said that, when you drive the two back-to-back, the PHEV just can’t help but feel a little lazier and less up for a good time.

Despite the fitment of Michelin Primacy economy tyres, the 308’s outright grip level is strong enough, and it turns in crisply and with an unaffected sense of zip. It resists body roll fairly well, despite its slightly laissez-faire tuning, and sticks to a line under power on exit, leaning on its always-on traction control a little but barely noticeably.

Wider test experience of the 308 suggests that ride quality is quite variable depending on the powertrain and trim level you opt for. The best-riding 308 is the simplest – a pure petrol or hybrid Allure on 17in wheels. Bigger wheels impart a little knobbliness and noise in the secondary ride over sharper edges in the road, and the heavier hybrids sacrifice some further fluency and close body control.

Peugeot 308 news

Peugeot 308 gets fresh look and EV range boost
Peugeot 308 gets fresh look and EV range boost
New boss for Peugeot in Stellantis management shake-up
New boss for Peugeot in Stellantis management shake-up
Peugeot boss calls on government to "stimulate" electric car sales
Peugeot boss calls on government to &quot;stimulate&quot; electric car sales
New electric Peugeot e-308 hatch goes on sale from £40,050
New electric Peugeot e-308 hatch goes on sale from £40,050

For a mainstream hatchback, the 308 is also a fairly hushed motorway cruiser. We recorded 67dBA at mph when we road tested one a few years ago.

Advertisement

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032

Prices for the 308 start just a shade under £30,000 for a Hybrid 145 in Allure trim.

That’s a little more than for a basic Golf, but then the 308 does come with more equipment and a more powerful engine with an automatic gearbox as standard. Wider test experience suggests that 50mpg is realistic in everyday use.

I hope Peugeot can find a way to refine the gearbox calibration. Being an efficient auto needn’t always mean being in the highest possible gear.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The PHEV demands a £5000 premium, which means it still undercuts the Golf eHybrid. In Allure trim, it’s rated for 50g/km of CO2 emissions, which means that it just sneaks into the preferential company car tax (BIK) rates for PHEVs, at 9%. Other trim levels are lumped with 16% tax.

We would need more time in the car for a proper range test, but initial testing indicates that you should see 50 miles of real-world electric-only range.

VERDICT

Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 050

The 308 is probably the strongest product in Peugeot’s line-up, combining plenty of design style inside and out with the sort of dynamic mojo with which Peugeot made its modern reputation in the 1980s and 1990s.

The lighting signature introduced with the 2025 facelift is perhaps a little fussy, but the 308 remains a classy, elegant hatchback or estate.

Meanwhile, the interior has a richness of materials and design that makes the Golf look rather plain. The simpler versions ride and handle with a distinguishing fluidity, and an elastic energy that’s endearing.

The 308 isn’t quite complete enough as a product to top its class overall, though. It’s not the most practical hatchback, the user interface on the posher trims are rather fussy and the hybrid powertrains can be a little clunky at low speeds.

Peugeot 308 FAQs

Is the Peugeot 308 available as a plug-in or electric?

The latest Peugeot 308 will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain later in 2022. Available with either 178bhp or 222bhp, each version uses the same 1.6-litre petrol engine and electric motor combination and claims up to 37 miles of electric range. Peugeot has also revealed that an all-electric e-308 will join the range in 2023 and promises a range of around 250 miles on a single charge.

What are the main rivals to the Peugeot 308?

Buyers are spoiled for choice in the compact family hatchback class, so the Peugeot 308 has no shortage or rivals. The toughest of the lot is the Volkswagen Golf, which feels a touch more upmarket, is more composed to drive and has plug-in hybrid options. The Volkswagen shares its architecture and engines with the more spacious and sensible Skoda Octavia and the more stylish and sharper-handling Seat Leon. The new Vauxhall Astra is closely related to the Peugeot but looks more eye-catching, while the agile and engaging Ford Focus is more fun to drive.

How much power does the Peugeot 308 have?

Peugeot has kept it simple with the Peugeot 308 engine line-up, with the result that both the petrol and diesel have the same power output. The turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and 1.5-litre diesel deliver an identical 128bhp, although the latter has more torque, with 221lb ft compared to 170lb ft. The plug-in hybrid units serve-up the most power, with a choice of between 178bhp or 222bhp, the latter capable of completing the 0-62mph sprint in 7.5 seconds. Unfortunately, there will be no hot 308 GTi version of the current car.

What choices of gearbox are there for the Peugeot 308?

Surprisingly for a relatively affordable family hatchback the only gearbox option for the Peugeot 308 is an eight-speed automatic. Unlike the old version there’s no manual transmission, even on the entry-level versions. Known as the EAT8, the gearbox is effective enough, but it lacks the speed and smoothness of the best twin-clutch automatics, serving up slightly ponderous gear changes even when trying to drive quickly.

Where is the Peugeot 308 built?

The current Peugeot 308 only went on sale earlier this year, and so far production is limited to the brand’s factory in Mulhouse, France. However, it’s likely that the car will be built in other plants around the world, as the previous generation machine was built in locations as far flung as Wuhan in China and Gurun in Malaysia. There was even a suggestion that the 308 and closely related Vauxhall Astra could be assembled in the UK.

How many generations of Peugeot 308 have there been?

Now in its third generation, the Peugeot 308 was one of the first models to benefit from the brand’s decision to stick with the same model number, rather than change it for each all-new version. Previously, Peugeot’s compact family hatch had been known as the 309, which was replaced by the 306 and then the 307. The first 308 arrived in 2007 and was replaced by the second generation machine in 2013.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

New Peugeot 308 cars in stock

 Peugeot 308 1.2 GT E-DSC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£26,834
8miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 GT E-DSC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£29,164
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.5 BlueHDi GT EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£27,350
5miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.5 BlueHDi GT EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£27,495
25miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 HYBRID Allure E-DSC6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£23,999
1miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 HYBRID Allure E-DSC6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£24,995
10miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 HYBRID Allure E-DSC6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£23,220
1miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.5 BlueHDi GT EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£29,495
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 HYBRID GT E-DSC6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£29,995
5miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 18 cars
In partnership with