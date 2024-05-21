Citroen C3 review

From £14,4658

The jostling to fill the supermini void left by the Ford Fiesta continues with a model that's all about comfort

The Ford Fiesta may be dead, yet its rivals have taken the initiative by trying to make a new supermini that becomes the default choice in the class.

New Renault Clio, Suzuki Swift and MG 3 models have all been launched in recent months to try to take the Fiesta's crown, and now a new Citroën C3 is making its bid.

The C3 is a visually identical petrol-powered sibling to the Citroën ë-C3. There's a hybrid option too, and all three versions are based on Stellantis's new Smart Car platform, which was designed to keep costs down.

As well as maintaining a low entry cost, character, comfort and class-leading value are the main objectives of the new C3. 

And it does just that: the new C3 is generously equipped and a newer model still manages to undercut the entry-level Clio.

We’ve already driven the petrol and electric versions, and we liked them both. There's also a hybrid, which may well be the pick of the bunch. 

Version Power
Turbo 100hp Manual 99bhp
Hybrid 110hp Automatic 110bhp
Electric 113hp Standard Range Automatic 111bhp

 

DESIGN & STYLING

7
Citroen C3 2025 jb20250811 0852

The C3 is a very different car to the model it replaces; even the badge has a new design. Whereas the previous model was quite rounded, the new car is boxy, more upright and designed to resemble an SUV.

Despite the clear visual differences, the old and new C3 actually share the same footprint and only the height has increased, up 10cm on the previous model.

The C3 measures 3996mm long, 1968mm wide (including the mirrors) and 1471mm high.
Jack Warrick
Staff Writer

The new C3 is a touch over four metres long and 1.75m wide – dimensions you would expect in the supermini segment.

Styling-wise, there are a few tricks to give a stronger SUV flavour such as a horizontal bonnet, roof rails and skid plates.

The result is something that’s quite plain, without the charm and daring you would expect from a Citroën and all very inoffensive. It’s not bad looking by any stretch; we just wish it had a bit more character.

The new C3 is built on a clever architecture, using 30% fewer parts than the old car’s, in order to simplify it and therefore make it cheaper to produce.

The Smart Car platform is also used by the new Citroën C3 Aircross, Fiat Grande Panda and Vauxhall Frontera.

You would be hard pressed to tell the difference between the three derivatives of the C3 (petrol, hybrid and electric) at first glance. On our hybrid test car, the only obvious visual change is on the boot, where the EV’s ‘ë’ tag has been removed to leave a simple ‘C3’ badge.

INTERIOR

8
Citroen C3 front cabin

Like the exterior, the interior of the new C3 is identical to that of its ë-C3 electric counterpart.

This means there are some very welcome physical switches and buttons for the heating and ventilation and a 10.25in touchscreen left simply for the navigation, music and wireless smartphone mirroring (either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto). 

The ADAS are easily switched off with the physical buttons seen to the right of the steering wheel.
Jack Warrick
Staff Writer

The new C3 also gets a clever head-up display that’s projected onto a strip running across the top of the dashboard.

It’s neat and tidy and more cost-effective than traditional displays, while also high enough to not ever be obscured by the steering wheel, unlike in Peugeot’s i-Cockpit.

The steering wheel itself is small and actually quite rectangular, yet it doesn’t feel odd to use and has some shortcut buttons of its own.

The boot is 310 litres and is a good shape, although access to it is over a very high loading lip. The rear seats fold in a 60/40 split and there is enough space in the back for rear passengers to be comfortable. 

The seats are all part of Citroën’s Advanced Comfort package, getting extra support in the shoulders and extra foam to be as comfortable as possible – and they are just that. We’re fans.

Entry-level cars get manual air conditioning with rotary dials, while cars equipped with Max trim (tested here) get automatic air conditioning with easy-to-reach buttons.

The standard infotainment touchscreen above them is simple enough to navigate but basic and, beyond smartphone mirroring, devoid of any interesting features.

Conveniently, the C3’s driver assistance systems, including lane keeping assistance and speed limit warning, can be switched off with a touch of a button positioned to the right of the steering wheel.

Driving information is displayed on a digital head-up display, which includes remaining range, mileage and economy.

It’s a visually clear display, but the data can feel a bit crammed in at times, and there’s not much room for customisation. Still, it’s an improvement on the ë-C3, which doesn’t yet display efficiency data anywhere (it’s awaiting a software update to do so). 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
Citroen C3 from a distance

Our abiding recent memories of petrol-powered Citroën superminis are of them being rather squishy and imprecise with their controls, masquerading behind a comfort brief.

The new C3 is a big step forward from that. Take the clutch and the gearlever. I'll always remember a former colleague referring to the gearbox in his C3 Picasso long-term test car as a random number generator, yet in the new C3 there's a lovely weight to the clutch and a real tactility to the gear shifter. It's a delight to use and interact with.

No version of the C3 can be described as 'quick', but there's enough power here to make daily duties a breeze.
Jack Warrick
Staff Writer

The 99bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine mirrors its electric counterpart in being nippy off the line but running out of puff higher up the rev range when the turbo has done its work.

To that end, the petrol C3 is also at its best darting around town, yet it's marginally more long-legged than its electric counterpart on the motorway.

The C3 Hybrid features the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol Puretech engine seen across the Stellantis range, with a small battery and a 39bhp electric motor integrated into the dual-clutch gearbox.

In addition to all-electric driving at low speeds, Citroën claims this powertrain reduces emissions by 10% compared with the regular turbo petrol model while also improving fuel consumption.

The C3 Hybrid starts quietly in EV mode. The motor offers progressive low-end torque from a standstill and then there’s a quick transition from electric to petrol power.

Citroën says it's capable of 0-62mph in 9.8sec. That’s standard for the class, and it certainly feels brisk enough for daily duties.

There’s plenty of mid-range grunt to push you on to higher speeds, so it’s more comfortable cruising on the motorway than the petrol and electric C3s.

Ultimately, though, this isn’t the most refined engine around; it isn’t quite as smooth or quiet as that in the Renault Clio E-Tech Full Hybrid and the note borders on unpleasant when it’s pushed hard.

Naturally, the automatic gearbox in the C3 Hybrid isn’t as engaging as the manual in the petrol C3, but it’s quick enough to shift up and down, aided by that electrification.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
Citroen C3 side

The main dynamic focus of the C3’s engineers was to make the car as comfortable as possible, through tuning the likes of its Advanced Comfort hydraulic bump-stops in the suspension.

The result is a successful one, with the ride plush and the C3 easily challenging for class honours in the ride quality stakes. It’s notflawless, though. Sharper intrusions can thud through the cabin.

The C3 Hybrid gets 17in wheels as standard, and smaller wheels aren't offered improve ride quality.
Jack Warrick
Staff Writer

A noticeable difference between the C3 Hybrid and the ë-C3 concerns the handling: the hybrid displays less body roll and seems far keener to respond to smaller steering adjustments.

That’s no doubt thanks to it being 164kg lighter than the 1416kg EV (the petrol C3 is lighter still, at 1151kg).

Admittedly, it’s not the most dynamic or engaging car in the class and is beaten for agility and balance by the Clio E-Tech and the Ford Puma Ecoboost Hybrid.

The hybrid’s steering feel is especially numb and uninvolving, but it’s remarkably easy to drive and place on the road. Around town is where it excels; it negotiates urban ratruns with ease. 

A Clio remains a better car to drive overall, riding as well but being more involving too. The new C3 is now firmly in the conversation, though, and there will be many who will appreciate its easy-going nature and focus on comfort.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

9
Citroen C3 front cornering

The new C3 is excellent value, undercutting the most basic Clio and offering more spec for the money.

The trims mirror that of the ë-C3: Plus and Max levels are offered but Plus is the one to go for as all the key features of the new car are included as standard. 

If you're after the most frugal C3, the hybrid will achieve more than 50mpg with careful driving.
Jack Warrick
Staff Writer

Prices start from £18,805 for the petrol, rising to £20,615 for the hybrid. 

Standard kit includes automatic headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic wipers and rear parking sensors.

Max trim adds wireless phone charging, heated seats and heated steering wheel and a reversing camera, bringing the hybrid’s price up to a still reasonable £22,315.

For the hybrid, Citroën claims an economy figure of 56.5mpg. Our test drive returned a figure of 47.3mpg, which should comfortably give you more than 400 miles on a tank of fuel.

It’s behind the Puma Hybrid, which achieved 51.4mpg in our testing, but nevertheless inspires more confidence than the ë-C3, which struggles to get close to its advertised 199-mile range and disappoints in terms of efficiency.

Our test drive in the manual petrol, which was a much shorter drive on an international launch, returned a figure closer to 40mpg - about par for a car of its size and type. 

VERDICT

8
Citroen C3 front

If you were after a new Fiesta, make sure the new C3 is on your shortlist. Its focus on comfort has been well executed but not obviously at the expense of other areas.

The Clio remains sharper to drive overall but many will be drawn to the Citroën’s way of doing things.

The new C3 is superb value, too, and well equipped for the money. It makes for an interesting addition to the supermini class and is the latest evidence that the death of the Fiesta doesn't mean the supermini concept is doomed too. 

Likeable, easy to live with and comfortable, the C3 Hybrid is also a good budget option that competes well with commendable small hatchbacks from Renault, MG and Ford, but it’s not as good to drive or as efficient as those.

