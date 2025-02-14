The race championship that has inspired this Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale supercar is called the GT2 European Series, which sounds very, very fast – but that’s somewhat misleading.

The cars in this mostly amateur endeavour sit somewhere between GT3 and GT4 machinery in terms of their performance, suiting mildly uprated road cars. Those homologated include the Porsche 911, KTM X-Bow and Mercedes-AMG GT.

The Maserati MC20 was made racy in 2023 and has since won quite a few times.

Now Maserati has created a limited-edition roadgoing variant to mark the brand’s return to the race track. And while the European GT2 series isn’t super professional international GT racing, there is at least an identifiable link between the race and road cars.

The new MC20 GT2 Stradale, limited to 914 units and coming in £46,000 more expensive than standard, at £273,510, gets the kind of changes that make it a more capable but also more dependable track car.