The all-new ES90 is the first electric Volvo that’s not an SUV – and the slippery hatchback has a range well in excess of 400 miles.

The Swedish brand is positioning the five-metre-long ES90 as its technological flagship, thanks to a series of advanced features and mighty computing power that will allow it to be extensively updated and refreshed over the air with new, additional features during its lifetime.

While it's ostensibly a saloon in profile, Volvo says design trickery allows it to combine the ground clearance and raised driving position of an SUV with a fastback body - and it's actually a five-door, with a rear hatchback.

The styling follows that of the EX90 - including the large, visible lidar sensor in the roof - and it is the most aerodynamic Volvo in history. Its drag coefficient is 0.25.

The ES90 is the second Volvo to be launched on the SPA2 electric architecture after the related EX90 SUV. While some global left-hand-drive markets will get the model from later this summer, UK buyers will have to wait approximately a year for deliveries of right-hand-drive ES90s, when it will be priced from around £70,000 for an entry-level Plus trim model and rise to just below £90,000 for a top-spec Ultra.

Three powertrain options are offered alongside two battery sizes, which have improved energy management software and hardware to enable longer ranges.

There is a standard 328bhp, 354lb ft rear-wheel-drive Single Motor model; a 443bhp, 494lb ft all-wheel-drive Twin Motor; and a 671bhp, 642lb ft Twin Motor Performance version. The 0-62mph times of this trio are 6.9sec, 5.6sec and 4.0sec respectively and the top speed of all three models is capped at 112mph.