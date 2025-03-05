The all-new ES90 is the first electric Volvo that’s not an SUV – and the slippery hatchback has a range well in excess of 400 miles.
The Swedish brand is positioning the five-metre-long ES90 as its technological flagship, thanks to a series of advanced features and mighty computing power that will allow it to be extensively updated and refreshed over the air with new, additional features during its lifetime.
While it's ostensibly a saloon in profile, Volvo says design trickery allows it to combine the ground clearance and raised driving position of an SUV with a fastback body - and it's actually a five-door, with a rear hatchback.
The styling follows that of the EX90 - including the large, visible lidar sensor in the roof - and it is the most aerodynamic Volvo in history. Its drag coefficient is 0.25.
The ES90 is the second Volvo to be launched on the SPA2 electric architecture after the related EX90 SUV. While some global left-hand-drive markets will get the model from later this summer, UK buyers will have to wait approximately a year for deliveries of right-hand-drive ES90s, when it will be priced from around £70,000 for an entry-level Plus trim model and rise to just below £90,000 for a top-spec Ultra.
Three powertrain options are offered alongside two battery sizes, which have improved energy management software and hardware to enable longer ranges.
There is a standard 328bhp, 354lb ft rear-wheel-drive Single Motor model; a 443bhp, 494lb ft all-wheel-drive Twin Motor; and a 671bhp, 642lb ft Twin Motor Performance version. The 0-62mph times of this trio are 6.9sec, 5.6sec and 4.0sec respectively and the top speed of all three models is capped at 112mph.
Aimed at which market? As scotty pointed out it's 5 metres long, to put that into perspective that's bigger than a Model S and bigger than the last gen 7 seater XC90. The Model 3 is looking weak right now and Volvo should be dipping it's toes in that segment with an electric S60 using Polestar tech.
Low seller, high depreciater.
S70, S90 etc has always been a 5 serier rival. Good used buy but never been popular due to depreciation. The difference this time is BMW's quality isn't where it used to be so this may fair better as a rival.
But all these cars have problems, certainly here in the UK. They're too big. The 5 series was a great selling car, how many new 5 series do you see today? The 3 series, A4 etc are now as big as a 5 series, A6 of not that long ago therefore I'd expect this to be a dud in the sales department.
And don't get me started with over-the-air updates. I have a car that had an infotainment system with bugs. After a year they were all more or less ironed out however after a few recent 'over-the-air' updates, I'm now seriously thinking of changing my car. My eyes are more on trying to fix a buggy infotainment system than they are on the road ahead. Here's an idea... why not do some proper R&D and offer a system that works 100% from the day you buy the car? I never used to have problems, but all of a sudden some schoolkid at HQ want's to constantly re-invent the wheel, but they don't spend enough time trouble shooting.