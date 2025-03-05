BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Volvo ES90 revealed as BMW i5 rival with 434 miles of range
UP NEXT
Alpine A390 crossover pictured for first time ahead of May reveal

New Volvo ES90 revealed as BMW i5 rival with 434 miles of range

Circa-£70k fastback is positioned as brand's technological flagship and has trick on-board computers

Mark Tisshaw
News
6 mins read
5 March 2025

The all-new ES90 is the first electric Volvo that’s not an SUV – and the slippery hatchback has a range well in excess of 400 miles.

The Swedish brand is positioning the five-metre-long ES90 as its technological flagship, thanks to a series of advanced features and mighty computing power that will allow it to be extensively updated and refreshed over the air with new, additional features during its lifetime.

While it's ostensibly a saloon in profile, Volvo says design trickery allows it to combine the ground clearance and raised driving position of an SUV with a fastback body - and it's actually a five-door, with a rear hatchback.

Related articles

The styling follows that of the EX90 - including the large, visible lidar sensor in the roof - and it is the most aerodynamic Volvo in history. Its drag coefficient is 0.25. 

The ES90 is the second Volvo to be launched on the SPA2 electric architecture after the related EX90 SUV. While some global left-hand-drive markets will get the model from later this summer, UK buyers will have to wait approximately a year for deliveries of right-hand-drive ES90s, when it will be priced from around £70,000 for an entry-level Plus trim model and rise to just below £90,000 for a top-spec Ultra.

Three powertrain options are offered alongside two battery sizes, which have improved energy management software and hardware to enable longer ranges.

There is a standard 328bhp, 354lb ft rear-wheel-drive Single Motor model; a 443bhp, 494lb ft all-wheel-drive Twin Motor; and a 671bhp, 642lb ft Twin Motor Performance version. The 0-62mph times of this trio are 6.9sec, 5.6sec and 4.0sec respectively and the top speed of all three models is capped at 112mph. 

Volvo ES90 studio – side

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front action 8150
Nissan Qashqai
7
Nissan Qashqai
Ford Focus review lead
Ford Focus
8
Ford Focus
hyundaiioniq9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
01 BMW ix 2025 review front driving
BMW iX
9
BMW iX
mazda cx30 rt 2025 front corner jh 31
Mazda CX-30
8
Mazda CX-30

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Volvo S90

Volvo S90

Sweden guns for Germany’s big-hitters with a new full-sized executive saloon, but Mercedes and BMW set the bar high for driving dynamics

Read our review
Back to top

The battery options are 88kWh (usable) and a 102kWh unit for a headline range of 434 miles. The predicted range of the smaller-battery model is 404 miles. The single-motor version comes with the smaller battery and the twin-motor versions with the larger one.

Volvo has also equipped the ES90 with 350kW rapid charging that enables 186 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes with the larger battery. To get from 10% battery capacity to 80% takes 20 minutes in this model. In order to charge at faster speeds for longer than the 400V EX90 (which has a maximum charging output of 250kW), the ES90 gets an 800V electric architecture.

The ES90 follows the EX90 in being fitted with Volvo's Superset tech stack, which has been made more powerful still in its second application and given an additional Nvidia Orin processor. Rather than having a series of individual ECUs to operate different components and functions, the ES90 uses twin central Nvidia Orin processors that can handle more than 500 trillion operations per second.

This centralised approach, known as a software-defined vehicle, allows for faster and more efficient updates over time thanks to the blending of hardware and software modules.

Volvo ES90 dashboard

The ES90 features the same dual-chamber air suspension and adaptive dampers as the EX90. Engineering boss Anders Bell said it is a “very comfortable and calm” car to drive. It is also said to have the "quietest-ever cabin" in Volvo's history.

Advertisement
Back to top

The ES90 is a similar size as the likes of the BMW i5, Mercedes EQE and Lucid Air, at five metres long, just under two metres wide and just over 1.5m tall. A long wheelbase of 3.1m allows for plenty of rear leg room and individually reclining rear seats – something that's important in China, which is a big market focus for the car.

The boot capacity is 425 litres, rising to 1256 litres with the 40/20/40 split rear seats folded down. There is also a 22-litre frunk that’s designed to house charging cables. 

The front cabin largely mirrors that of the EX90, with a light and airy feel and premium Scandinavian trims and materials, among them recycled options. An electronic panoramic roof also features. 

Infotainment is provided via a 14.5in central touchscreen, which works alongside a 9in driver display and a standard head-up display. This system has several Google services built in, including Google Maps and Waze. Unlike with the EX90, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be offered from launch. 

The ES90 is packed with passive and active safety equipment, including a lidar sensor to allow a level of automated driving. As with the EX90, this is built in as standard, even if it is not yet fully operational at launch, and is one of the hardware features that will be unlocked and enhanced with software updates over time.

Q&A: Jeremy Offer, Volvo head of global design

Volvo head of design Jeremy Offer

It has a saloon profile, but is a hatchback and has raised ground clearance. So what is it?

"It’s in a class of its own. We’ve adapted the saloon silhouette and added from a functional perspective a hatchback.

"But then working with the proportions of an electric platform, which has a higher driving position, we leveraged that and used that to our advantage, giving the car a higher stance and elevated driving position.

"When you see it in the flesh, it looks like something unique, but it is fundamentally a large saloon with these nuanced changes."

Advertisement
Back to top

Could we see this approach on other models?

"First, we look at it from a user perspective. This isn't a styling exercise for us. This is about fundamentally understanding our users and our customers. Whatever's best for that particular car that we're focusing on will inevitably come out through the research that we do.

"We're not a company that starts with a sketch. It's very much about starting with those fundamental user requirements and then building on that."

The lidar sensor is really prominent in the design. Are we wrong to say it’s not aesthetically pleasing?

"Design is a series of compromises, and it's about creating beauty where there wasn't anything before.

"There is a design adage: if you can't hide it, make a feature of it, and that is very much true of these early iterations of lidar. But the fundamental requirements of lidar being able to see the road, it needs to be high up. These are challenges that we as designers relish when we come to find solutions for. But, yeah, the size of it is kind of non-negotiable."

Is this a more premium car than the Volvo S90 before it?

"There are some cues from the S90. But this is about creating a new vernacular for premium, for Volvo. What is premium when it comes to EV and what can we do that extols the virtues of a premium experience? Light, space, leveraging the flat floor, premium electric proportions.

"That's something that's really interesting to play with, rather than sticking with the more skeuomorphic representation of what came before. For me, there isn't any place for that.

"People talk about premium proportions being one thing, but predominantly those proportions have been defined by the fact that it's got a freaking great engine up front, and when you remove that, then, frankly, there is no need to compromise the interior space simply to give you premium proportions."

Your premium rivals have even larger saloons. How can this go up against those?

Advertisement
Back to top

"It's about making sure that you really take care of the details and that you aren't compromising on the customer experiences, making sure that the fit and finish and the materials that we use are as best as we can possibly make it. Our craft structures, the way the door sounds. 

"It's a huge number of sensorial moments that make up this idea in your head as to whether or not you're in a premium car or you're having a premium experience. 

"Pay attention to the details. Don't compromise on things like on the touch points, the steering wheel, the door handles, the buttons, the switches, the touchscreen. That's what needs to feel premium for the customer."

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

used Volvo S90 cars for sale

 Volvo S90 2.0h T8 Recharge 11.6kWh Inscription Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£24,390
37,809miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£15,380
62,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo S90 2.0 T5 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£18,499
45,675miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 Inscription Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£16,790
55,204miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo S90 2.0h T8 Twin Engine 10.4kWh Inscription Plus Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£23,399
40,231miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£10,150
136,658miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£15,500
67,898miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 Inscription Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£13,290
93,750miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 Momentum Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£13,450
87,420miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 105 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xxxx 5 March 2025

Aimed at which market?  As scotty pointed out it's 5 metres long, to put that into perspective that's bigger than a Model S and bigger than the last gen 7 seater XC90. The Model 3 is looking weak right now and Volvo should be dipping it's toes in that segment with an electric S60 using Polestar tech.

Low seller, high depreciater.

scotty5 5 March 2025

S70, S90 etc has always been a 5 serier rival. Good used buy but never been popular due to depreciation. The difference this time is BMW's quality isn't where it used to be so this may fair better as a rival. 

But all these cars have problems, certainly here in the UK. They're too big. The 5 series was a great selling car, how many new 5 series do you see today? The 3 series, A4 etc are now as big as a 5 series, A6 of not that long ago therefore I'd expect this to be a dud in the sales department.

And don't get me started with over-the-air updates. I have a car that had an infotainment system with bugs. After a year they were all more or less ironed out however after a few recent 'over-the-air' updates, I'm now seriously thinking of changing my car. My eyes are more on trying to fix a buggy infotainment system than they are on the road ahead. Here's an idea...  why not do some proper R&D and offer a system that works 100% from the day you buy the car? I never used to have problems, but all of a sudden some schoolkid at HQ want's to constantly re-invent the wheel, but they don't spend enough time trouble shooting. 

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front action 8150
Nissan Qashqai
7
Nissan Qashqai
Ford Focus review lead
Ford Focus
8
Ford Focus
hyundaiioniq9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
01 BMW ix 2025 review front driving
BMW iX
9
BMW iX
mazda cx30 rt 2025 front corner jh 31
Mazda CX-30
8
Mazda CX-30

View all car reviews