Official pics: Mercedes-AMG tests bespoke EV super-saloon

Mercedes-AMG’s first dedicated electric car is nearing completion ahead of its launch next year, with new images of the 1000bhp Porsche Taycan rival giving the best look yet at its sleek, aero-optimised design.

Equipped with innovative drivetrain technology that is likely to make it the firm’s most powerful road car yet, the new super-saloon will in effect be a replacement for the V8-engined GT 4-Door Coupé.

Mercedes’ performance division previewed the rakish four-seater in 2022 with a radical concept dubbed Vision 2025, which gave clues to how AMG plans to differentiate its own sporting EVs from the mainstream equivalents offered by its parent company.

The concept was clearly more performance-focused than models such as the Mercedes-Benz EQE and EQS saloons, with a much lower and sharper silhouette. Distinctive styling cues, such as the six circular tail-lights and race-style diffuser, hinted at features that could define AMG’s future product portfolio.

Now, as prototypes begin to shed their disguise in the final few months of testing, it is clear that the Affalterbach-based firm will stay true to the Vision 2025 concept for its debut EV, which will be only the fourth completely bespoke car it has launched, after the SLS and GT coupés and the GT 4-Door.

Despite the camouflage, we can see that the new arrival will feature a long, probing bonnet and sit closer to the road – and have a lower roofline – than any other Mercedes EV. It will have a sizeable footprint, though, most likely in line with cars such as the Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan, hinting at its potential dual billing as a luxury sports car with generous rear leg room and a big boot.

It also looks to have a prominent retractable rear spoiler and flush door handles in order to boost downforce and aid aerodynamic efficiency respectively, as well as a split rear window. An evolution of the concept’s striking tail-lights looks to be hidden beneath the wrap, and the bulky lower bumpers are expected to accommodate similarly racy aero-optimised bodywork.