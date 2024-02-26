BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Official pics: Mercedes-AMG tests bespoke EV super-saloon
UP NEXT
New MG 3 is the UK's cheapest full hybrid car at £18,495

Official pics: Mercedes-AMG tests bespoke EV super-saloon

Electric saloon will be the first model to sit atop the performance division's dedicated AMG.EA platform
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
18 March 2024

Mercedes-AMG’s first dedicated electric car is nearing completion ahead of its launch next year, with new images of the 1000bhp Porsche Taycan rival giving the best look yet at its sleek, aero-optimised design.

Equipped with innovative drivetrain technology that is likely to make it the firm’s most powerful road car yet, the new super-saloon will in effect be a replacement for the V8-engined GT 4-Door Coupé.

Mercedes’ performance division previewed the rakish four-seater in 2022 with a radical concept dubbed Vision 2025, which gave clues to how AMG plans to differentiate its own sporting EVs from the mainstream equivalents offered by its parent company.

Related articles

The concept was clearly more performance-focused than models such as the Mercedes-Benz EQE and EQS saloons, with a much lower and sharper silhouette. Distinctive styling cues, such as the six circular tail-lights and race-style diffuser, hinted at features that could define AMG’s future product portfolio.

Now, as prototypes begin to shed their disguise in the final few months of testing, it is clear that the Affalterbach-based firm will stay true to the Vision 2025 concept for its debut EV, which will be only the fourth completely bespoke car it has launched, after the SLS and GT coupés and the GT 4-Door.

Mercedes AMG.EA prototype sliding on ice – rear

Despite the camouflage, we can see that the new arrival will feature a long, probing bonnet and sit closer to the road – and have a lower roofline – than any other Mercedes EV. It will have a sizeable footprint, though, most likely in line with cars such as the Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan, hinting at its potential dual billing as a luxury sports car with generous rear leg room and a big boot.

It also looks to have a prominent retractable rear spoiler and flush door handles in order to boost downforce and aid aerodynamic efficiency respectively, as well as a split rear window. An evolution of the concept’s striking tail-lights looks to be hidden beneath the wrap, and the bulky lower bumpers are expected to accommodate similarly racy aero-optimised bodywork.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review
renault scenic e tech 01 tracking front
Renault Scenic E-Tech
8
Renault Scenic E-Tech

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Mercedes AMG EQS 53 2022 RT

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53

The blueprint for Mercedes’ traditional flagship saloon gets an electric reinvention

Read our review
Back to top

The electric AMG has been designed from the ground up as a performance car and is expected to place as much emphasis on dynamic performance and engagement as it does straight-line speed.

Mercedes AMG Vision concept side

It will be the first car to use a bespoke performance-oriented EV architecture known as AMG.EA. Propulsion is provided by the power-dense, slimline axial flux motors developed by Mercedes-owned Oxford manufacturer Yasa.

AMG has been tight-lipped on performance potential, but Yasa boss Tim Woolmer confirmed that a motor bound for one of the German company’s production cars weighs just 24kg yet produces 590lb ft and 480bhp in its own right.

If used in tandem as part of a twin-motor system, such as that previewed by AMG’s retro One-Eleven supercar concept, combined outputs of around 1000bhp and 1000lb ft are quite feasible.

Interestingly, the One-Eleven had both of its motors mounted on the rear axle. At the concept’s unveiling, bosses highlighted the packaging benefits of having both motors at the rear: the front end can be brought as close to the ground as possible for optimal aerodynamic efficiency, but the Yasa-produced motors’ compact footprint means there is still room for a sizeable rear luggage area.

This suggests that any new electric saloon using such an arrangement can, in theory, tout the same practicality credentials as its V8-engined predecessor, making it a bona fide super-tourer.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Join the debate

Comments
8
Add a comment…
BenzinBob 20 May 2022

Thank the Lord for Mercedes and Porsche. The car world would be dull without them.

jason_recliner 21 May 2022

Really? The car world is largely dull because of VW.

scrap 20 May 2022

I like the 'exhaust' tail lights but why six of them? I'd have thought they'd either reference the double pair on current AMGs or have 8 as homage to the V8.

The overall shape is clearly similar to the EQXX... super low and slippery.

rFreund 24 June 2022

Because they wanted it to look nearly as exhaust pipes, but not exactly like that, because its an EV. So they differentiated it a bit. I like that detail.

Peter Cavellini 19 May 2022

 All the fancy clothes, what's it going to drive like?, it has a long wheelbase, not a two seater then?, we haven't seen a production version as far as I know of there Hypercar.

Just Saying 20 May 2022
Are you the same Peter Cavellini that has Car show on hospital radio? I'm sure it's you.
Peter Cavellini 20 May 2022
Just Saying wrote:

Are you the same Peter Cavellini that has Car show on hospital radio? I'm sure it's you.

Such flattery, no, not me, at the moment with Covit always on mind, this car opinions is in my daily routine, I try to be fair, you maybe have to think about some of my posts, but on the whole, I'm interested in others opinion more.

Peter Cavellini 20 May 2022
Just Saying wrote:

Are you the same Peter Cavellini that has Car show on hospital radio? I'm sure it's you.

Such flattery, no, not me, at the moment with Covit always on mind, this car opinions is in my daily routine, I try to be fair, you maybe have to think about some of my posts, but on the whole, I'm interested in others opinion more.

Latest Reviews

maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review
renault scenic e tech 01 tracking front
Renault Scenic E-Tech
8
Renault Scenic E-Tech

View all car reviews