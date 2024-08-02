Skywell BE11 review

From £36,9954

Is the Chinese brand's entry into the UK market a flit or a flop?

Before we delve into the merits of the Skywell BE11 as a car, let’s briefly consider where the marque comes from.

The Chinese brand emerged in 2017 as a joint venture between one of the world's largest consumer electronics groups - called Skyworth - and electric bus maker Nanjing Golden Dragon. Its cars are being brought here by Gloucestershire-based importer Innovation Automotive.

The BE11 is being introduced as not only Skywell's first car, but its attempt to grab a share of the UK fleet market and rival everything from the Ford Mustang Mach-E to the Skoda Enyaq, and Nissan Ariya to the KGM Torres.

We initially drove a prototype, and, if truth be told, we didn't much like it. Its steering was too light, its infotainment system was unfathomable, the speedometer only showed in kilometres per hour and the brakes were spongy.

But Skywell has since gone back to the drawing board and fitted the car with a new BYD-sourced motor, reduced the wheel size from 20in to 19in, reconfigured the suspension for comfort, and downsized the infotainment screen by 2.2in so that users can see the 'start/stop' button once hidden behind it. This, then, is our chance to drive the finished product, and find out if this new player has a fighting chance of success.

The Skywell BE11 range at a glance

The BE11 range is very simple, because there's only one trim level. Two different battery sizes are available, including a 72kWh unit offering 248 miles of range or an 86kWh Long Range version that yields 304 miles. 

Both are nickel-manganese-cobalt in chemistry and sit within the car's wheelbase. They are mated to a single motor that powers the front wheels, making 201bhp and 236lb ft of torque, which is good for a 0-62mph time of 9.6sec and a top speed of 93mph. 

All cars sit on passive suspension with a torsion beam at the rear, and none can be had with four-wheel drive.

DESIGN & STYLING

Skywell BE11 side static

Measuring 4720mm long, 1908mm wide and 1696mm tall, the BE11 is around 100mm wider than a Mustang Mach-E and Ariya, but around the same sort of size as the Enyaq. It is certainly one of the largest cars in this class - and it feels quite big on the road. 

There are two ways of looking at its design. The lack of a grille, boxy headlights and slab-sided proportions make it look anonymous, but it’s also inoffensive and simple, and that lack of a fake front grille will undoubtedly boost its aerodynamic properties. You could argue that most other Chinese electric cars are designed in a similar, featureless fashion anyway, but we would have liked to see some more distinctive design cues, especially from a box-fresh brand.

The ‘razor’ LED headlights help its cause somewhat, as do the chrome accents and large 19in diamond-cut alloy wheels. Move to the rear, and in typical EV fashion, there’s a full-width LED light bar with illuminated brand lettering.

Construction is conventional by class standards, with steel body panels fixed onto a steel monocoque chassis.

INTERIOR

Skywell BE11 interior

One benefit of its size in comparison with its competitors is the amount of interior space on offer, and as this is the sort of car you will buy for its size, let's start there.

For rear occupants, the BE11 excels. There is a limousine-like spaciousness back there that is missing in most of its key rivals, with sufficient legroom for anyone of any size, and just enough headroom for people over six foot. It's the same story up front: the standard-fit panoramic sunroof makes the cabin feel light and airy, and the generously-sized footwells mean your legs have a chance to stretch out. Its 467-litre boot is only average for the class, and compares to the KGM Torres EVX (839 litres), Enyaq (585 litres), and Ariya (466 litres).

There are plenty of storage compartments and cubby holes, however, and overall fit and finish is passable, with soft-touch materials lining the front and rear door cards and dashboard. Skywell boasts about its cars having "industrial heritage", and thus the quality to back that up, but you don't have to look very hard to find evidence of frivolity. The rose-tint finish of the door handles and trim pieces looks tacky, the wood veneers feel as fake as they look, and, on our brand new test car, some of the plastic surfacing was already scratched.

Which brings us to another less successful attribute: the infotainment system. It runs from a large 12.8in touchscreen, which you get as standard alongside a 12.3in instrumentation display. Evidence of new-brand weirdness arises from the moment you turn it on, when you're greeted by a message in Chinese alongside another saying “Good afternoon , Dear User”.

Dig a little deeper and you'll spot more bad punctuation, alongside horrible graphics and haphazard menus seemingly placed at random. The actual definition of the display is pretty good, but the way in which buttons and menus are presented is not.

Nor is its functionality. It took three attempts and two phones to connect to Apple CarPlay, and there is a frustrating amount of lag once you're connected to it. 

Skywell has seen fit to omit a physical volume button for the passenger, instead burying it in the infotainment screen. The only issue with this is that, when connected to Apple CarPlay, the adjuster is five clicks away. And because CarPlay removes the permanent bar for the air conditioning controls, those are three clicks away.

You will likely need to use smartphone mirroring for much of the time, too, because the native satellite navigation system - called TurboDog 9 - is not fitted to early cars. Later models will have it, but the system cannot be retrofitted in spite of the application appearing on the screen.

It's not very often that you will hear us complaining about a lack of ADAS functionality, but it is a requirement for all new cars. Because early BE11s underwent their European Type Model Approval before July 2024, and thus did not have to comply with GSR2 regulations, they will not be fitted with these systems. 

This means that you can expect a safety rating of less than five stars when they are crash tested. Skywell says it is “looking into” introducing ADAS systems in the future.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Skywell BE11 rear three quarter static

With an agreeable 201bhp and 236lb ft, the BE11 isn’t short of power and has enough punch for motorway slip roads and overtaking. It is also quite smooth when accelerating, and its reserves are metered out evenly as your speed climbs. What's more, you're able to configure the amount of regenerative braking to exactly how you want it using exact percentage increments up to 100%. We reckon 50% is the most natural and intuitive setting.

In spite of this and the new BYD-sourced motor, however, the BE11 is quite a difficult car to drive smoothly. If, for example, you want to accelerate hard towards a gap in traffic or onto a motorway slip road, the front tyres scrabble for traction as its 1.9-tonne weight shifts backwards. In this scenario, the traction control does not intervene, making it an unavoidable corollary.

Couple this with the fact that the throttle pedal can, at times, be hard to modulate and that there is a consistent delay between you pressing the accelerator and the car doing anything, you end up with a vehicle that will very quickly make occupants carsick. 

You're able to configure the feel of the brake pedal and steering using a number of driving modes. In comfort, the brakes feel too spongy and require a couple of inches of pedal travel before anything significant happens. Sport helpfully sharpens them up, however, and makes them feel more akin to what we would expect from the class.

In our test car, the brake pedal itself was also loose on its bracket, so it moved around a little under your foot. Let's hope that this is a quirk of these early cars.

RIDE & HANDLING

Skywell BE11 rear right three quarter

You're quickly able to tell that the BE11's suspension has been set up for comfort, because at higher speeds, it can filter out large imperfections and potholes without you really noticing them. There’s a bit of fidgeting here and there on the motorway, but this is also not especially obvious.

Levels of comfort are somewhat curtailed, however, by the amount of wind noise at speed, which leaves you having to raise your voice at fellow passengers who have been drowned out. Road noise is reasonably well subdued, however, and the motor itself is quite quiet under acceleration.

At speeds below 60mph, ride quality simply falls apart. There’s a disconcerting buoyancy to its body control, and each time you ride over a lump or bump there is a noticeable metallic thunk coming from the rear end. Couple this with its inability to maintain good close body control at speed and it falls way short of the dynamic standards of its established rivals.

We understand that this is not the car for hustling around corners, but that doesn’t mean you should find yourself struggling to stay sitting upright when turning at speed; its unsettling levels of pitch, heave and roll make themselves known at pretty much any speed.

Along with the brakes, you can configure the weight of the steering according to individual modes, including standard, comfort, or sport. However, we felt no difference in feel between each of them.

The steering itself is disconcertingly light, to the point where you are completely isolated from anything the front wheels are doing. This would - somewhat - make sense if the car was geared towards customers living in built-up areas, but it does little to inspire confidence and means you have to guess how much lock to use in a given corner. 

It torque steers under load, especially if you accelerate over a rough surface, and, just like the prototype car, there’s a strange and unintuitive springiness to the way it self-centres.

One genuinely useful feature is the rather confusingly-named 'worm' mode, which, when turned on, allows the car to creep forward in heavy traffic without you touching the accelerator.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Skywell BE11 front three quarter tracking

Skywell prides itself on having a competitive after-sales package that includes cheap servicing costs and an ever-expanding dealer network (it hopes to have around 50 operational by the end of 2025). 

The brand says these combine to make for good residual values, with BE11s expected to hold 43% of their value after three years or 30,000 miles. This compares to the Subaru Solterra (42%), BYD Atto 3 (42%), and Mustang Mach-E (38%). Cars have to be serviced once every 12 months or 15,000 miles, and will come with the option of a three-year service plan.

As standard, it gets a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty, while the battery gets one over 8-years or 155,000 miles, which is one of the more competitive offers in the class and beats even the Nissan Ariya.

In terms of battery efficiency, Skywell claims 3.5mpkWh for the 86kWh Long Range version, which is competitive with its main rivals. Over a 50-mile route encompassing motorways, A-roads and towns, we averaged just over 3.0mpkWh.

VERDICT

Skywell BE11 verdict

Skywell is a new brand in the UK with a lot on its plate, but on the evidence of the BE11, it has a lot more work to do.

Make no mistake, this car is generously equipped, competitively priced, quite comfortable at higher speeds and the competitive warranty will be a clear selling point for the fleet market it is trying to target.

From this car, Skywell has a great opportunity to learn what the UK market wants and give us something truly competitive.
But the overwhelming impression is that it is not quite the finished product, despite our initial drive of a prototype throwing up faults such as its poor road manners and unfinished infotainment system. 

Those faults have not been correctly addressed this time around. Its disconcerting steering, dreadful infotainment system, dull looks, only-average efficiency and poor rolling refinement will likely make it a frustrating and wearisome car to live with.

If, then, you have a budget of around £40,000 for an electric family car and you want everything the Skywell offers and more, you're better off with something like a Renault Scenic E-Tech, Skoda Enyaq, Kia EV6, or something from the second-hand market.

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Assistant

Jonathan is an editorial assistant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves running Autocar's sister title Move Electric, which is most notably concerned with electric cars. His other roles include writing new and updating existing new car reviews, and appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.