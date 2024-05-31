Jeep primes Wagoneer S with 592bhp and 300-mile range

The new, 592bhp Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV will blend an upmarket design focus with sports car levels of performance in a bid to take on the Tesla Model Y.

The new SUV is Jeep’s second battery-electric model following the small Avenger, but it is the first that will be offered globally. It will launch in the US later this year before arriving in the UK next year.

It will be the first time a model carrying Jeep’s upmarket Wagoneer badge, which was first introduced in 1963 and used for a series of more premium models, has been offered here. Jeep is hoping that a more overt focus on premium design and on-road manners will help it grow sales in the crucial D-SUV market.

Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa said the Wagoneer S will be “a global product because we think it will fit many, many consumers”. He added: “It has its roots in the US, where it was developed, but it will be a very good fit for European cities.

It is a D-SUV with the roominess of an E-SUV.” The launch version of the Wagoneer S also has a strong focus on outright performance, thanks to a dual-motor powertrain that offers a substantial 592bhp and 516lb ft.

Jeep has yet to give full performance details, but it has revealed the machine can complete the 0-62mph sprint in 3.4sec. That makes it the fastest-accelerating Jeep in history, eclipsing the V8-powered Grand Cherokee Trackhawk by 0.3sec.

More significantly, that time narrowly eclipses the Model Y Performance – an achievement that has been highlighted in a Jeep promotional video showing the Wagoneer S taking on the Tesla in a time trial.

The Wagoneer S will be one of the first production models to sit on the new electric-focused STLA Large platform, which has been developed by parent firm Stellantis for a wide variety of vehicles, powertrain layouts and battery sizes.

The model will launch with a 100kWh battery for a claimed range of more than 300 miles. It uses a 400V architecture, and while Jeep hasn’t disclosed a maximum charging speed, it claims a 5-80% charge will take 28 minutes.