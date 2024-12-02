Porsche Boxster, Cayman EVs use race tech for "real sports car" handling

The new-generation electric Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman will feature motorsport-honed braking and handling to ensure they offer a “real sports car feeling”, according to the firm’s technical chief.

The new two-seaters will be built alongside the existing combustion engined versions at Porsche’s Zuffenhausen factory and were due to be launched in 2025. But with Porsche recently pushing back its electrification plans, reports claimed the electric 718 Boxster and Cayman could be delayed and the life cycle of their ICE siblings extended.

However, prototypes of the Boxster drop-top and Cayman coupé EVs have been spied testing regularly in recent months, suggesting they are on track for a debut next year.

These test mules show how close the pair will be to the existing combustion versions in their size, styling and philosophy – even though they will be based on a new bespoke electric sports car platform.

That architecture, first hinted at with the Mission R concept in 2021, will be designed around a battery ‘core’: instead of siting the batteries under the floor as in most EVs, they will be mounted in a pack located behind the driver, in a similar position to the combustion engine in the existing 718 models.

A requisite of that design is to minimise the size of the battery to optimise the packaging benefits, which in turn puts a key focus on efficiency and energy regeneration.

Sports car twins to harness motorsport tech

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with Autocar, Porsche R&D chief Michael Steiner detailed how learnings from the company’s title-winning Formula E programme will directly influence the forthcoming 718 Boxster and Cayman EVs.

Highlighting that “motorsport has always been within our brand core”, Steiner said the key to its success in Formula E has been that it is “an efficiency formula”.

This is because Formula E teams have the freedom to develop their own powertrains but are required to use spec batteries, which puts an emphasis on making the most use of that power.

“Importantly, on-the-road e-mobility is also an efficiency formula, because when you save on energy, you can win in weight, win in range or win in material cost,” said Steiner. “There’s a wide variety of things we can do with better efficiency.”

Crucially, Steiner noted that efficiency isn’t just related to the design of the motor but also puts a focus on software and braking – and in the case of the latter, merging the regeneration systems with the traditional brakes.