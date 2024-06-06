BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Fiat 500 hybrid confirmed for Italy production from 2026
UP NEXT
Renault CEO: "We will not sell" Alpine F1 team despite struggles

New Fiat 500 hybrid confirmed for Italy production from 2026

Petrol-engined city car will finally enter a new generation after 18 years; set to be based on electric 500e
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
6 June 2024

Fiat has confirmed that it will launch a new hybrid 500 in 2026, securing a long-term future for its big-selling petrol-engined city car.

The new 500 Ibrida will arrive by early 2026, Fiat said in a statement, meaning it will arrive 18 years after the current petrol 500. 

Production will move from Tychy in Poland to the Mirafiori plant in Italy that currently builds the electric Fiat 500e.

Related articles

The 500 Ibrida will be powered by the same Firefly 1.0-litre mild-hybrid three-cylinder petrol engine as the existing 500 and the related Fiat Panda.

However, it's anticipated to switch from the current petrol 500's platform, which dates back to the 2003 Panda, onto the 500e's bespoke architecture. 

The move to retrofit an EV with an internal combustion powertrain is unprecedented in the European car industry. 

Several reports in March suggested that the bold measure was borne out of two key challenges. 

First was the need to up production rates at Mirafiori amid slow sales of the 500e and its Abarth 500e hot hatch sibling. Fiat reduced shifts at the plant in February and reserved the option of completely pausing the plant if sales didn't pick up. 

Second was the challenge of keeping the popular petrol 500 on sale, as the existing model falls foul of new cybersecurity standards introduced by the European Union.

Making it compliant with these would involve an expensive rehomologation effort.

Fiat 500C hybrid 2024 – front quarter

Seventeen years on from launch, the petrol 500 remains a lynchpin for Fiat. Of the 173,187 new 500s sold across Europe last year (including Abarth models), 108,943 were petrol-engined.

The move to develop the 500 Ibrida also paves the way for a second generation of the Abarth 595 hot hatch, although Fiat's performance-focused sibling brand has yet to confirm any such plans. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

skoda superb hatch review 2024 01 front tracking
Skoda Superb
9
Skoda Superb
renault rafale review 2024 01 front tracking
Renault Rafale
7
Renault Rafale
2024 Mini Countyman front lead
Mini Countryman Electric
7
Mini Countryman Electric
lamborghini revuelto 0 2024 jh 1
Lamborghini Revuelto
9
Lamborghini Revuelto
porsche taycan review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front

Fiat 500 Hybrid

Mild hybrid power gives Fiat's core model a chance to outlive its famous 1950s forebear

Read our review
Back to top

Fiat CEO Olivier François hailed it as a commitment to the Italian car industry, calling the brand’s home nation “our driving force and our future”.

François hinted that slow sales of the 500e in Italy prompted action, noting that "90% of Mirafiori production goes abroad".

No doubt the decision has also been taken to free up space at Tychy, where Fiat parent company Stellantis is soon to start building Chinese firm Leapmotor's new T03 electric supermini

François added: “To increase the number of 500s on the road in Italy and to answer the Italian customers, we have decided to produce the new 500 Ibrida.

“The new 500 Ibrida has an Italian name, will be developed and designed in Turin and [will be] proudly made in Mirafiori.

“It's clear that Mirafiori plays a strategic role for the brand and that we're also continuing investing in Italy, the 500 and Mirafiori.”

To that end, the 500 Ibrida will use engines made at Stellantis’s factory in Termoli, on the Adriatic coast, exhausts fabricated in Napoli and gearboxes assembled at Mirafiori.

As well as announcing the 500 Ibrida, Fiat reiterateed it will invest some €100 million (£85m) into the 500e, with plans to redesign its platform for new battery technologies aimed at improving its affordability.

This suggests an update for the 500e is also due around 2026.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Fiat 500 cars for sale

Fiat 500 0.9 TwinAir Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2020
£9,691
15,723miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£7,180
42,002miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 S Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£5,695
40,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Dolcevita Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2020
£11,950
8,697miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.4 Lounge Auto Euro 4 3dr
2009
£5,099
50,178miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Fiat 500 1.2 ECO Pop Star Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£6,895
35,470miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 S Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£7,291
42,149miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Dolcevita Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2021
£10,595
14,217miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£5,295
49,851miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all 3537 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 6 June 2024

Effectively this really is an EV with a retro fit petrol engine - assuming it retains the 1.0 litre hybrid set up from the current car. This is a hybrid in name only, with a low power 12volt started generator contributing virtually nothing to fuel or CO2 reduction. As things stand the industry is going to have to severely limit petrol and diesel car sales to achieve a 22% EV mix this year (and a higher percentage in following years) or send then to other other markets with less restrictive rules. Or in Fiat's case, it will have to sell a huge number of electric 500s and new Pandas.     

Latest Reviews

skoda superb hatch review 2024 01 front tracking
Skoda Superb
9
Skoda Superb
renault rafale review 2024 01 front tracking
Renault Rafale
7
Renault Rafale
2024 Mini Countyman front lead
Mini Countryman Electric
7
Mini Countryman Electric
lamborghini revuelto 0 2024 jh 1
Lamborghini Revuelto
9
Lamborghini Revuelto
porsche taycan review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan

View all car reviews