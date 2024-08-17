BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ultra-luxurious Mercedes SL is Maybach's first sports car
Ultra-luxurious Mercedes SL is Maybach's first sports car

Ultra-luxury brand turns AMG V8-engined two-seat drop-top into the "sportiest model in its history"
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
17 August 2024

Maybach has turned its hand to the Mercedes-AMG SL, creating an ultra-luxurious sports convertible to rival the Bentley Continental GTC and Ferrari Roma Spider.

Revealed at Monterey Car Week in California, the new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is "the sportiest model in the Maybach brand's history".

Mercedes' ultra-luxury arm has previously been best known for its exclusive reworkings of the S-Class limousine and GLS SUV. 

The first Maybach EV, based on the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, was revealed last year.

Its latest model is the reborn brand's first convertible, although it did produce a landaulet version of the S-Class-based 62 S in limited numbers in 2008.

It's marked out from the standard SL by one of two unique two-tone liveries – black over red or white – but can be painted in other colours "upon specific customer request".

In keeping with Maybach tradition, the grille is swapped for a distinctive chrome item (now with illuminated slats) and there's a chrome fin running the length of the bonnet.

That can be optionally decorated with the 'Maybach pattern', applied by hand in contrasting grey paint.

Meanwhile, the headlights receive rose-gold detailing, the windscreen surround is finished in chrome, there are chrome details on the side sills and there's a bespoke front splitter that "emphasises the vehicle's width".

The 21in wheels can be had with a choice of two bespoke designs: a five-hole 'monoblock' one or an intricate multi-spoke one.

The interior is finished in crystal-white nappa leather and decorated with chrome trim elements, while the seats are trimmed with a bespoke floral pattern.

The touchscreen infotainment system meanwhile has been reprogrammed with Maybach-specific graphics and animations.

Power comes from the same 577bhp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that's available in the standard SL. However, the accelerator is remapped to give the "supremely dynamic driving pleasure expected of a Maybach".

Refinement is boosted by a "noise-optimised" custom exhaust and an "extensive insulation and absorption package".

Mercedes hasn't yet given any indication of pricing or availability, but the Maybach versions of the S-Class and EQS SUV are each priced from just north of £200,000, commanding a significant premium over their Benz- and AMG-badged counterparts.

With the current range-topping SL already costing nearly £200,000, the Maybach version is set to take the brand into even more rarefied air.

The unveiling of the Maybach SL comes just a few months after AMG revealed the SL-based Purespeed concept, a Formula 1-inspired speedster that previews a new line of ultra-exclusive 'Mythos' special editions.

