Read our full Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 long-term review here

Car performance in varying weather conditions

The CLE 53 AMG is a prodigious all-weather machine that never struggles for traction, yet you still have to respect it at all times, especially in Sport and Sport+ models that limit the involvement of the traction control system. Among the driving modes is a 'Slippery' mode, that's designed just for low-grip road conditions that keeps the car as stable as possible.

Presence of any noises, rattles, or disturbances that develop over time

In our time testing the CLE 53 AMG, there were none. The build quality is rock solid and this is a car as well built as it is well engineered.

Comparison of real-world fuel efficiency to manufacturer claims

If you really push the car, you can end up with fuel economy approaching single digits. Which is no surprise in something so powerful. Yet drive it in a normal way and you can actually get close to and actually beat the official claimed figure, as the engine is so under-stressed at a steady load in motorway conditions.

Responsiveness and intuitiveness of the infotainment system

The level of technology can be quite bewildering in a modern Mercedes when you first get in it, and the CLE 53 AMG is no exception. However, the infotainment itself is easy to navigate once you know a few choice shortcuts. The fact that heater controls are on the screen as well is perhaps the most irritating thing, as there's always one extra button press or swipe of the screen than you were expecting.

Effectiveness and reliability of safety features

In our time with the CLE 53 AMG, there was no false activation of the automated driving features. Their lack of intrusion was welcome, and allows you to put trust in them being there in the background when needed.

Practicality of space and storage for regular use and trips

You'd hope for a car to be so long to be practical, yet you're still always surprised at just how much space there is when you see how sleek the body is. The boot is very deep and goes back a long way, and can easily swallow the likes of golf clubs. Access isn't the easiest into the back seats, but the amount of space is not an issue.