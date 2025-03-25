Sometimes reviewing cars can feel like shouting at clouds. But in the case of the new MG S5 EV, the product presentation felt a bit like having our MG 4 road test read back to me. It’s clear that for its latest car, MG looked at feedback from customers and media, and set about addressing the main criticisms.

Annoying ADAS? Here’s a button to turn them off. Crap interior quality? Here’s some more fabrics and soft-touch materials. Not enough buttons? Here’s a couple of well-chosen knobs and switches.

So in short, the MG S5 EV is an MG 4 that’s bigger and better in almost every way, and for not much more money. We like the MG 4, so slam dunk, case closed, right?

There’s a bit more to it than that, of course. Read on to find out how it compares with its fiercely competitive set of rivals that includes the Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq.