Volkswagen Passat review

From £39,5108

Stalwart family hauler goes estate-only, with choice of petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains

Traditional estate cars like the Volkswagen Passat can feel like something of an endangered species, but look closer and you will see that there are still plenty of new ones entering the market.

There's the BMW 5 Series Touring and Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate (here's how they compare), as well as the Audi A5 Avant, and Volvo even reintroduced the V60 and V90 to the UK after a brief absence.

The Passat isn't built in Germany, as you might expect, but in Slovakia, alongside the closely related Skoda Superb.
Charlie Martin
Staff Writer

Other markets don’t care for them, but here in Europe the estate car remains very popular.

The enduring usefulness and popularity of the estate car, combined with the fact that the Passat is the firm's oldest nameplate (pre-dating the Golf by one year), made it inconceivable that there wasn’t going to be a new generation. And Volkswagen really is going all in on the estate, as the Passat isn't even available as a saloon any more.

Still, this ninth generation has had quite a different genesis from previous iterations. It was developed alongside the Skoda Superb, with the project actually led by Skoda. Although it’s unusual for it to be effectively spun off the Superb, it’s not the first time the Passat has used the bones of another Volkswagen Group car: a number of earlier generations were based on the Audi A4.

The Superb got the full five stars when we road tested it in diesel form, so it’s a good start. The question is whether the Passat can still justify its existence next to its Czech cousin.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
vw passat review 2024 02 side panning

Like the Superb and many other VW Group cars, the ‘B9’ Passat uses the latest version of the familiar MQB Evo platform, which brings two major advancements in particular.

One is the improved in-car tech, which we will get to in due course, while on the mechanical side it’s that for the plug-in hybrid a large, 25.7kWh hybrid drive battery can be accommodated with minimal impact on luggage space. That is thanks partly to improvements in battery chemistry giving better energy density and partly to the battery’s placement under the rear seat, with the 45-litre fuel tank under the boot floor.

Elegance trim gets you some classic multi-spoke 17in wheels. I like the lack of sporting pretence but, in combination with the tall ride height, there is a hint of MG 5 about the Passat.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

In Germany, the Passat is available with the same wide range of petrol and diesel powertrains as the Skoda Superb, and both front- and four-wheel drive, but VW UK is keeping its offering limited.

At launch, all Passats over here were powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder. In the entry-level eTSI mild hybrid, it gets only a little bit of assistance from an integrated starter-generator to produce 148bhp.

Then there are two plug-in hybrids, where the same engine is joined by a 114bhp electric motor integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The entry-level version, as tested here, has a system output of 201bhp and 258lb ft, while the range-topper bumps that up to 268bhp and 295lb ft thanks to an extra 27bhp from the petrol engine. As a result, it is a second faster to 62mph, according to the spec sheet.

The big battery should also take less time to replenish than before. With the right charging hardware, it can take 11kW (up from 3.6kW) on AC power, and it can DC rapid-charge at up to 40kW.

Volkswagen has since added a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol-four to the Passat's UK range, with this unit sending 201bhp and 236lb ft to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This allows the estate to complete the 0-62mph dash in 7.5sec.

The same 2.0-litre unit is found in the Superb – but in that car, it is also available with 261bhp and four-wheel drive, unlike in the Passat.

The Passat has grown quite considerably since the eighth generation, to match its Czech cousin. It’s 144mm longer than before, with some of that coming from the 50mm-longer wheelbase, and the rest from the longer overhangs.

INTERIOR

8
vw passat review 2024 08 dash

Having been launched in 2015, the previous Passat belonged to a very different generation of VW, so this one’s interior follows a quite different philosophy. Out are the copious buttons and aluminium trim strips and in go big screens and elaborate mood lighting.

Thankfully, the current generation of VW’s screen interface, known as MIB4, generally works quite well. Conventional buttons grace the steering wheel, the touch bar for the interior temperature control lights up at night, and the main touchscreen provides plenty of permanent and customisable shortcut buttons. This way, most of the functions that you might need frequently while driving are only one or two taps away.

Apart from losing some underfloor space, the boot of the plug-in hybrid Passat isn’t really compromised. It comes with some sturdy hooks and levers to fold the rear seats flat.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

That said, we did notice some graphical glitches and the connected functions weren’t working on our test car.

It all adds up to an atmosphere that is more modern and tech-heavy than in the Superb, if not necessarily more upmarket. The Skoda’s physical ‘Smart Dials’ also add some really useful tactile controls, without making the cabin look like an Airbus flight deck.

Our Elegance-trim test car had the upgraded ErgoActive comfort seats with massage function. They are adjusted through a slightly strange combination of manual and electric controls but are very comfortable and supportive indeed.

Rear space is outstanding, with the same amount of leg room as in the Superb, and 65mm more than in the E-Class.

The boot space is not obviously compromised by the PHEV battery. You lose the mild hybrid’s variable-height floor but retain some underfloor space to store cables.

There’s an assortment of hooks and the rear seats can be folded flat by the pull of a lever.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
vw passat review 2024 20 engine

The plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Passat is the same one as in the Golf eHybrid. In dry conditions, we recorded the same 7.2sec 0-60mph time as the Golf, despite the Passat’s heavier body.

Although there is plenty of performance in evidence, this is not a powertrain that gives it up all that willingly. The 1.5-litre petrol is quite a strained-sounding lump when revved hard.

The 2.0-litre engine offers plenty of punch for motorway overtakes but the DSG gearbox lags on kickdown, which can frustrate.
Charlie Martin
Staff Writer

However, the electric boost means that it is entirely possible to drive the Passat eHybrid briskly on the road without the engine ever exceeding 3000rpm. Driven in this way, the Passat becomes quite a relaxing car in which to make progress. Although there are sport and manual gearbox modes, they don’t always behave as you would expect and are better left alone.

In pure-electric mode, the Passat took 11.2sec to get to 60mph and 15.2sec to 70mph. Not particularly quick, in other words, but there’s more than enough performance to keep up with traffic, and – with some circumspection – to get up to motorway speeds. Maintaining 70mph is entirely unproblematic.

Braking is well resolved, with predictable response from the brake pedal and off-throttle regen. The strength of the latter can be adjusted by a number of settings, including a freewheeling mode.

Based on wider test experience of the 268bhp version in the VW Tiguan, we would stick with this lower-power hybrid, since the hotter version is just slightly faster but no more dynamic or involving.

The 2.0-litre petrol, meanwhile, feels faster in the real world than its official 0-62mph time of 7.5sec might suggest. Once the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox kicks down (and it does take a moment longer to wake up than you might like), you're given a good nudge up the backside by a wave of torque that hangs around until 4400rpm. It makes for fuss-free motorway overtaking, provided you allow for that DSG latency.

This engine is also noticeably less stressed than the 1.5-litre found in other variants and avoids the gruffness that unit suffers under high loads. It's almost imperceptible at a 70mph cruise.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
vw passat review 2024 21 front cornering

You can always count on VWs being nice to drive, and the Passat is no different. Good grip levels in the wet and dry, relaxed but not loose body control and intuitively sped steering that weights up progressively in bends add up to a driving experience that is not quite sporty or fun, but just pleasingly harmonious.

As with most modern VWs, we would recommend adding the DCC adaptive dampers. The standard suspension set-up picks up potholes and corrugations slightly too vivdly at lower speeds, although it smooths out nicely at speed. The adaptive dampers add some welcome plushness around town, when softened up. The stiffer settings dial out a noticeable chunk of the body lean but keep the ride within the bounds of acceptability. 

The Passat is nice to drive, but it's not so much fun as it is satisfying. Please, VW, can we get a GTI version?
Charlie Martin
Staff Writer

Noise isolation on the motorway is fair, without setting new standards.

All Passats come with adaptive cruise control with Travel Assist (automatic lane following) as standard. It’s a fairly mature system that isn’t easily spooked by cars in other lanes and usually slows down smoothly instead of immediately going for the brakes. It can be a bit abrupt in stop/go traffic, and there’s no way to switch it to standard cruise control. The lane keeping assistance and overspeed warning work averagely well and are easy to disable.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking

Pricing for the eHybrid is quite competitive, being on the same level as an equivalent Superb and cheaper than the Peugeot 508 SW or any of the premium options from Volvo, BMW or Mercedes.

The same can't be said for the 2.0-litre, which is around £5300 more than a Superb with the same engine. Moreover, you can have a Superb with more power (262bhp) and four-wheel drive for around £2000 more than a 201bhp Passat.

The 2.0-litre petrol engine is impressively efficient at motorway speeds, hovering around the 49.0mpg mark on a clear run.
Charlie Martin
Staff Writer

We have already seen it in other VW Group products, but the PHEV system really moves the game on. With a claimed EV range of 80 miles, it incurs just 5% company car tax, and there are very few alternatives that can match that. We made it 73 miles before the engine kicked in on a motorway-heavy route, averaging an equally impressive 3.6mpkWh. Given it charges pretty quickly too, you could run this as an EV. As our touring and everyday economy figures indicate, it remains frugal even when the battery runs out.

A few of our attempts at a range test were thwarted by the engine starting up long before the battery was empty, even though we had set the car to EV mode. In normal usage, this would be little more than a slight annoyance, but it seems the car’s control systems still leave something to be desired. This was reinforced by the car refusing to go into drive for about five minutes on two occasions. In both instances, the drive battery was flat, but this simply should not happen.

VW warranties all its cars for three years or 60,000 miles, and the hybrid drive battery for 70% of its capacity for eight years or 100,000 miles. Other manufacturers offer stronger warranties, and reliability surveys show that MQB cars are far from trouble-free.

VERDICT

vw passat review 2024 23 static

Volkswagen is back on its way up. It has sorted out its multimedia, made the cars easier to use and introduced a plug-in hybrid system that offers an ultra-long electric range and low resulting company car tax. Just as impressive is its economy, both on electric and petrol power.

Some bumps in the road remain: reliability could be a worry, and in the case of the Passat, the Superb combines the same ingredients with a homelier and easier-to-use interior at a similar price. Still, there’s no shortage of arguments in favour of this big, no-nonsense estate car.

The Passat is an accomplished all-rounder, but so is the Skoda Superb – and that car can be thousands less expensive, depending on configuration.
Charlie Martin
Staff Writer

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

