The Dacia Jogger MPV is set to be updated with a fresh look, bringing it into line with the brand’s new Bigster and Duster SUVs.

A camouflaged prototype has been spotted testing in Spain ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place in the middle of next year.

It wears a blockier front grille pattern than the current Jogger and appears to have new air intakes in place of the current foglights.

It's possible that this is extra cooling for a more powerful engine option, such as the new hybrid system being introduced in the Bigster.

This comprises a 107bhp four-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors (a 50bhp drive unit and a high-voltage starter-generator) and a 1.4kWh battery.

They combine to send up to 153bhp through the car’s front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

This is 15bhp more than is yielded by the current Jogger’s most potent powertrain, a similar hybrid system.

The Jogger will also gain a variety of interior tweaks, borrowed from the Bigster and Duster.

The prototype is fitted with a new squared-off steering wheel and a larger infotainment touchscreen, which is most likely the 10.1in unit from the new SUVs.

It also appears to have a digital instrument display, rather than the conventional dials fitted in the current Jogger.

The Sandero and Sandero Stepway superminis are expected to follow the Jogger in gaining the new elements from the Bigster ahead of its launch next year, although Dacia has yet to confirm any such changes.

A spokesperson for Dacia declined to comment.