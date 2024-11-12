BACK TO ALL NEWS
New-look 2025 Dacia Jogger set for hybrid power boost
Volvo ES90: BMW i5 rival lands in March to kickstart EV onslaught

New-look 2025 Dacia Jogger set for hybrid power boost

Facelift to bring UK’s most affordable seven-seater into line with new Duster and Bigster SUVs

12 November 2024

The Dacia Jogger MPV is set to be updated with a fresh look, bringing it into line with the brand’s new Bigster and Duster SUVs.

A camouflaged prototype has been spotted testing in Spain ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place in the middle of next year.

It wears a blockier front grille pattern than the current Jogger and appears to have new air intakes in place of the current foglights.

It's possible that this is extra cooling for a more powerful engine option, such as the new hybrid system being introduced in the Bigster.

This comprises a 107bhp four-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors (a 50bhp drive unit and a high-voltage starter-generator) and a 1.4kWh battery.

They combine to send up to 153bhp through the car’s front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

This is 15bhp more than is yielded by the current Jogger’s most potent powertrain, a similar hybrid system.

Dacia Jogger facelift camo – side

The Jogger will also gain a variety of interior tweaks, borrowed from the Bigster and Duster.

The prototype is fitted with a new squared-off steering wheel and a larger infotainment touchscreen, which is most likely the 10.1in unit from the new SUVs.

It also appears to have a digital instrument display, rather than the conventional dials fitted in the current Jogger.

The Sandero and Sandero Stepway superminis are expected to follow the Jogger in gaining the new elements from the Bigster ahead of its launch next year, although Dacia has yet to confirm any such changes.

A spokesperson for Dacia declined to comment.

Read our review

Car review
dacia jogger road test 2023 01 tracking front

Dacia Jogger

MPV and SUV tropes fuse with a compact seven-seater of likeably humble aspect

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

