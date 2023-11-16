Wild 800bhp Ford Mustang GTD headed to UK at £315,000

Ford is now taking applications in the UK for its new 800bhp Mustang GTD supercar, with pricing expected to start from £315,000.

That lofty price tag sends the GTD well clear of the similarly conceived Porsche 911 GT3 RS at £193,000, and puts it in league with the likes of the Ferrari 296 GTB.

The GTD is primarily designed and engineered for track use, but is currently being evaluated for approval to be registered as a road vehicle in the UK and Europe.

"If this cannot be obtained, the Mustang GTD will be a track only vehicle in certain markets," Ford said, adding that WLTP fuel consumption data will be published before market launch.

The application window is open until 19 July, with the GTD making its UK debut a week before that at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Production of European cars is scheduled to begin in spring next year, but Ford has not yet confirmed whether it will offer the GTD in right-hand drive.

Ford has not said how many examples it will bring to the UK, but it will be a highly limited proposition - likely far more so than the GT supercar which bowed out in 2022.

The GTD is said to have been conceived “after hours” by “a handful” of engineers in an anonymous storage garage at Ford’s Michigan headquarters, with the aim of creating “a Mustang to take on the best of European sports cars”.

Ford is targeting a sub-seven-minute lap time at the Nürburgring, a feat that would put the GTD on a par with European supercars including the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said: “[The] Mustang GTD shatters every preconceived notion of a supercar. This is a new approach for us. We didn’t engineer a road car for the track, we created a race car for the road.

“This is our company. We’re throwing down the gauntlet and saying ‘come and get it’. We’re comfortable putting everybody else on notice. I’ll take track time in a Mustang GTD against any other auto boss in their best road car.”