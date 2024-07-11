Shock MG Cyberster four-seat coupe tipped for sale in 2025

MG has channelled the spirit of the MG B GT to create a four-seat coupé version of the Cyberster - which could be in showrooms as soon as next year.

Dubbed the Cyber GTS, it's making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, as part of MG's starring role as the 'celebrated marque' of this year's event.

It's appearing alongside the new-generation HS SUV, the radical EXE 181 concept and an MG-themed central sculpture topped by a Cyberster and an original MG B.

The GTS is officially a concept for now, but the company's top designers, Jozef Kaban and Carl Gotham, said public reaction to the running prototype will decide whether MG takes it to the showroom.

Importantly, they said, the Cyberster was engineered from the off to be available as a convertible and a coupé, and the GTS is understood to be very close to what a road-ready car would look like - barring some tweaks to the boot lid and other subtle alterations.

The interior hasn't been revealed, but it would be all but identical to that of the roadster, save for the addition of a pair of rear seats that MG suggests will genuinely accommodate two passengers (rather than being best used as a luggage shelf).

The roofline has been raised slightly to boost head room in the rear row, but otherwise the GTS is structurally unchanged from the Cyberster, with the same footprint, wheelbase and general proportions.

Pressed for a potential launch date, MG's designers were tight-lipped, although they noted that 2025 will be the 60th anniversary of the B GT, which was launched two years after the B, suggesting a modern reincarnation could be a fitting tribute.

Ex-Volkswagen designer Kaban, speaking to reporters for the first time as vice-president of MG parent company SAIC's global design centre, said that while the GTS would serve as a logical successor to the B GT, it isn't a nostalgia-fuelled project.