Citroen is going all-in on affordability. When it launched the new C3 it was hailed as the new-age affordable car to take the supermini crown. The axing of the Ford Fiesta had left a suitable hole that it was looking to fill. Now, its big sibling, the C3 Aircross, has arrived, with the same value positioning but with added practicality.

This second-generation crossover lands once again in the B-SUV segment. It is positioned as one of the cheapest propositions available, starting from just over £20,000 while kitted with a generous level of equipment. Only the Dacia Duster, in bare-bones Essential form, undercuts it at £18,000.

The Citroën’s low price, as with the smaller C3, is partly down to Stellantis’s new cost-saving architecture called ‘Smart Car’ – the new model makes the switch from the PFA1 platform, which dates back to the Peugeot 206.

The C3 Aircross line-up opens with Plus spec from £20,240 – £2500 more than the smaller C3 – and rising to £25,740 for the Max trim; here you’ll find luxuries like heated seats. Unlike other Citroën models, no basic You! trim is offered in the UK, although its value standing suggests it could be added in the future.