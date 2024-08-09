BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BYD Seal facelift brings 800V electricals and tech overhaul
UP NEXT
Nissan GT-R return likely in European sports car push

BYD Seal facelift brings 800V electricals and tech overhaul

Tesla Model 3 rival gets major update just months after it arrived in the UK
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
9 August 2024

The BYD Seal has received a significant update in its native China, bringing improved electricals, enhanced autonomous driving capabilities – but also a cut in range.

The headline change is a move from the existing car’s 400V electrical systems to an 800V system. This reduces the Seal’s 10-80% charging time from the current 37min to 25min, suggesting its peak rate has been increased from the current cap of 150kW – although BYD has yet to confirm the new limit.

Local media has reported that the more powerful electricals have also enabled the fitment of uprated adaptive dampers, which are said to improve ride comfort and body control.

Related articles

The saloon can now be had with a roof-mounted lidar sensor that is claimed to bring a significant upgrade to its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). BYD highlighted improvements to its adaptive cruise control and automated parking systems in particular.

Two batteries are available, measuring 61.44kWh and 80.64kWh in capacity. Even the latter is down on the 82.5kWh battery currently offered in the UK. That cuts its range (as measured by the Chinese CLTC test cycle) from 435 miles to 404 miles – a 9% reduction. 

This suggests the facelifted Seal could offer a WLTP range of around 320 miles, down from the 354 miles quoted for the existing version. BYD has yet to say why it opted for a smaller battery pack.

The powertrains are unchanged, with a choice of a single 308bhp motor on the rear axle or a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive configuration putting out a combined 523bhp.

Inside, the revised Seal gets a new steering wheel design with a flat bottom and leather upholstery across its boss. The centre console’s piano-black finish has been replaced with matt grey plastic, and the dashboard’s prominent air vents are gone in favour of a flat panel.

Autocar has asked BYD UK when the new Seal will arrive in showrooms. It is already available in China, hours after its unveiling.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

mercedes amg c63s review 2024 01 front tracking
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
morgan plus four review 2024 01 front cornering
Morgan Plus Four
8
Morgan Plus Four
peugeot 208 2024 01 front tracking
Peugeot 208
7
Peugeot 208
Bentley Bentayga used buying guide
Used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 review
9
Used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 review
Ford Focus ST Edition front lead
Ford Focus ST
9
Ford Focus ST

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
byd seal review 2024 01 action front

BYD Seal

Nascent Chinese electric car brand expands UK offering with stylish, range-conscious new Tesla Model 3 rival

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used BYD Seal cars for sale

BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2023
£38,750
7,019miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2023
£37,495
11,999miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD SEAL 82.5kWh Excellence Auto AWD 4dr
2024
£47,599
5miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD SEAL 82.5kWh Excellence Auto AWD 4dr
2024
£46,699
5miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Excellence Auto AWD 4dr
2024
£46,799
5miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Excellence Auto AWD 4dr
2024
£43,998
57miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Excellence Auto AWD 4dr
2024
£48,695
435miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD SEAL 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2024
£44,999
500miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD SEAL 82.5kWh Excellence Auto AWD 4dr
2024
£46,999
635miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 21 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 9 August 2024

Well,how about making this battery tech available for all?, not just the £60-70K+ cars.

Latest Reviews

mercedes amg c63s review 2024 01 front tracking
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
morgan plus four review 2024 01 front cornering
Morgan Plus Four
8
Morgan Plus Four
peugeot 208 2024 01 front tracking
Peugeot 208
7
Peugeot 208
Bentley Bentayga used buying guide
Used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 review
9
Used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 review
Ford Focus ST Edition front lead
Ford Focus ST
9
Ford Focus ST

View all car reviews