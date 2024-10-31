Bold Hyundai Initium concept is first look at new Nexo

Hyundai has unveiled the Initium concept, a hydrogen fuel-cell SUV that is all but confirmed to showcase the styling and technology of the next-generation Nexo.

Intended to demonstrate the brand’s commitment to hydrogen power, it packs a new powertrain that’s said to offer much greater performance than that in the existing Nexo.

Its single electric motor puts out up to 201bhp, 40bhp more than that in the outgoing car, which is said to provide a smoother drive at motorway speeds.

Hyundai said it is targeting a range of more than 404 miles between fill-ups, on a par with the official 414-mile figure for the Nexo.

It also has vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing the car’s batteries to power external devices.

In addition to the technical developments, the Initium ushers in a new design language dubbed ‘Art of Steel’.

It’s said to be “solid and safe”, having been penned in response to customer demand for SUVs. The plus-shaped graphic on the front daytime running lights and rear lights is new, and will be used to distinguish Hyundai’s hydrogen models from those with battery-electric and internal-combustion powertrains.

The Initium also has a notably more rakish roofline than Hyundai’s other SUVs, hinting at how aerodynamics have been prioritised in its design.

Hyundai said the Initium previews a production fuel-cell car that’s due to be unveiled by next summer. This is most likely to be the successor to the current Nexo, given its design closely mirrors that of prototypes previously spotted testing on public roads around Europe.

The brand has yet to announce whether that car will come to the UK, however, and the current version has struggled to generate much traction: fewer than 50 Nexos have been sold here since it arrived five years ago.