BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2025 BMW iX3: first Neue Klasse model begins testing
UP NEXT
Hyundai aims for Range Rover with 385-mile Ioniq 9 luxury SUV

2025 BMW iX3: first Neue Klasse model begins testing

Production version of electric SUV shows similar design to radical Vision Neue Klasse X concept

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
21 November 2024

BMW is set to begin testing the new iX3 SUV, its first model to feature the Neue Klasse design language, as final-stage prototypes have rolled off production lines in Germany.

The Audi Q4 E-tron rival spawns from the radical Vision Neue Klasse X concept, which introduced a striking new design language that departed dramatically from the look of BMW's current line-up while subtly nodding to some of its most important past models.

The iX3 will be launched at the end of next year, along with the electric 3 Series saloon, based on the smaller Vision Neue Klasse concept, following in 2026.

Related articles

This is the first time we’ve seen the new iX3 in near-production guise, following its predecessor being axed earlier this year. New pictures from BMW suggest the new car will keep similar proportions and design elements to the concept (pictured below), although slightly toned down.

Although it's heavily camouflaged, Autocar understands the front end in particular will be very similar to the concept, including the new-look kidney grilles – which take inspiration from the original Neue Klasse saloons and coupés from the 1960s.

However, BMW’s official picture also confirms the production car won't adopt the concept’s sleek side cameras (that would’ve replaced the traditional wing mirrors) and has a more conventional LED signature to the Neue Klasse X’s sharp two-slash design.

“The production of the first test vehicles in Debrecen is an important milestone in commissioning the new plant,” said BMW production boss Milan Nedeljković.

“With vehicles now approaching series maturity, all logistics and production processes at the [Hungarian] plant are being tested and constantly optimised under real conditions to ensure a smooth start of series production.”

BMW has yet to confirm full specifications for the new iX3, but the Neue Klasse platform will be equipped with 800V electrical hardware. This will allow it to keep pace with the quickest-charging EVs on sale. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

ford explorer review 2024 01 front tracking
Ford Explorer
7
Ford Explorer
Mazda CX 80 review 2024 01 cornering
Mazda CX-80
7
Mazda CX-80
911 01
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911
MINI Convertible review 20 2402
Mini Cooper hatch and Convertible review
8
Mini Cooper hatch and Convertible review
bmw x3 review 2024 11 front tracking
BMW X3
7
BMW X3

View all car reviews

Back to top

The platform will also house batteries that are 20% more energy-dense than today's packs, meaning more range while retaining the same weight.

The combustion-engined X3, BMW’s current best seller, will continue to be sold alongside the new iX3. The fourth generation was launched in June with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid power.

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

Volkswagen GOLF 1.5 ETSI MHEV R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£26,999
2,613miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi SE Nav DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,998
19,568miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TDI R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£25,199
11,023miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI E-TEC MHEV SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£25,498
3,405miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volkswagen T-CROSS 1.0 TSI Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£19,999
5,481miles
Petrol
Manual
5
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Trophy DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,998
7,832miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I10 1.2 Premium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,698
3,485miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen TAIGO 1.5 TSI R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£26,999
5,126miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Focus 1.5 EcoBlue ST-Line X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,998
18,221miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

ford explorer review 2024 01 front tracking
Ford Explorer
7
Ford Explorer
Mazda CX 80 review 2024 01 cornering
Mazda CX-80
7
Mazda CX-80
911 01
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911
MINI Convertible review 20 2402
Mini Cooper hatch and Convertible review
8
Mini Cooper hatch and Convertible review
bmw x3 review 2024 11 front tracking
BMW X3
7
BMW X3

View all car reviews