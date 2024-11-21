BMW is set to begin testing the new iX3 SUV, its first model to feature the Neue Klasse design language, as final-stage prototypes have rolled off production lines in Germany.

The Audi Q4 E-tron rival spawns from the radical Vision Neue Klasse X concept, which introduced a striking new design language that departed dramatically from the look of BMW's current line-up while subtly nodding to some of its most important past models.

The iX3 will be launched at the end of next year, along with the electric 3 Series saloon, based on the smaller Vision Neue Klasse concept, following in 2026.

This is the first time we’ve seen the new iX3 in near-production guise, following its predecessor being axed earlier this year. New pictures from BMW suggest the new car will keep similar proportions and design elements to the concept (pictured below), although slightly toned down.

Although it's heavily camouflaged, Autocar understands the front end in particular will be very similar to the concept, including the new-look kidney grilles – which take inspiration from the original Neue Klasse saloons and coupés from the 1960s.

However, BMW’s official picture also confirms the production car won't adopt the concept’s sleek side cameras (that would’ve replaced the traditional wing mirrors) and has a more conventional LED signature to the Neue Klasse X’s sharp two-slash design.

“The production of the first test vehicles in Debrecen is an important milestone in commissioning the new plant,” said BMW production boss Milan Nedeljković.

“With vehicles now approaching series maturity, all logistics and production processes at the [Hungarian] plant are being tested and constantly optimised under real conditions to ensure a smooth start of series production.”

BMW has yet to confirm full specifications for the new iX3, but the Neue Klasse platform will be equipped with 800V electrical hardware. This will allow it to keep pace with the quickest-charging EVs on sale.