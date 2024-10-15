BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Skywell Q is UK-bound electric hatchback with 300-mile range
UP NEXT
Tesla Model Y gets option of seven seats for 2025

Skywell Q is UK-bound electric hatchback with 300-mile range

Volkswagen ID 3 rival will be the second Skywell EV in the UK after the BE11 crossover

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
15 October 2024

Chinese brand Skywell has revealed a new electric hatchback bringing a range of more than 300 miles and a high-tech interior.

Named the Q and due in the UK late next year, it's said to be the EV company’s first car developed specifically for the European market.

At 4.30m long and 1.8m wide, it's positioned as a rival for the Kia EV3 and Volkswagen ID 3 and is claimed to major on practicality.

Related articles

A front-mounted 201bhp motor is claimed to deliver a 0-62mph time of just 3.9sec – which, if verified, would mean the Q comfortably outpaces the 322bhp Cupra Born VZ, which needs 5.7sec.

Skywell has yet to disclose battery capacities but said two packs will be offered, the larger option yielding more than 300 miles of range. It will also be capable of recharging from 10-80% in just 20 minutes.

Inside, a large 15.6in infotainment touchscreen takes charge of most of the car’s functions, including displaying information such as speed and range.

The Q will also have wireless smartphone connectivity and touchscreens for rear passengers, Skywell said.

Pricing will be announced nearer the car’s arrival but is said to be “competitive”. For reference, the EV3 starts from £32,995, indicating the Q will start at around £30,000.

It will follow the Skywell BE11 electric crossover, introduced to the UK earlier this year by independent importer Innovation Automotive.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
01 VW Golf R 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf R
Volkswagen Golf R
Porsche Macan 4S urban
Porsche Macan Electric
0
Porsche Macan Electric
Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake front three quarter
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake

View all car reviews

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Bob Cholmondeley 15 October 2024

0-62mph in 3.9 seconds, with front wheel drive and 201bhp. As ridiculous performance claims go, that's going to take some beating.

 

Somebody in Skywell's marketing department needs a bang on the head, to knock some sense into him or her...

Peter Cavellini 15 October 2024

Here's another car brand I've never heard of, how does this help western car makers?

Latest Reviews

01 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
01 VW Golf R 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf R
Volkswagen Golf R
Porsche Macan 4S urban
Porsche Macan Electric
0
Porsche Macan Electric
Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake front three quarter
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake

View all car reviews