Chinese brand Skywell has revealed a new electric hatchback bringing a range of more than 300 miles and a high-tech interior.

Named the Q and due in the UK late next year, it's said to be the EV company’s first car developed specifically for the European market.

At 4.30m long and 1.8m wide, it's positioned as a rival for the Kia EV3 and Volkswagen ID 3 and is claimed to major on practicality.

A front-mounted 201bhp motor is claimed to deliver a 0-62mph time of just 3.9sec – which, if verified, would mean the Q comfortably outpaces the 322bhp Cupra Born VZ, which needs 5.7sec.

Skywell has yet to disclose battery capacities but said two packs will be offered, the larger option yielding more than 300 miles of range. It will also be capable of recharging from 10-80% in just 20 minutes.

Inside, a large 15.6in infotainment touchscreen takes charge of most of the car’s functions, including displaying information such as speed and range.

The Q will also have wireless smartphone connectivity and touchscreens for rear passengers, Skywell said.

Pricing will be announced nearer the car’s arrival but is said to be “competitive”. For reference, the EV3 starts from £32,995, indicating the Q will start at around £30,000.

It will follow the Skywell BE11 electric crossover, introduced to the UK earlier this year by independent importer Innovation Automotive.