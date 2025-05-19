Volkswagen ID 7 GTX review

8

Hot version of talented electric saloon or estate is intended to be not just rapid but also engaging

When the GTX badge was launched by Volkswagen in 2021, it was tipped as an electric equivalent of – and eventual successor to – the GTI line. But it has suffered by comparison: adding power and straight-line speed is easy on EVs and doesn’t make for an everyday performance hero. Now, with new management in Wolfsburg committed to GTI, it’s GTX that’s being phased out. Some irony, then, that the Volkswagen ID 7 GTX showcases exactly what the badge could stand for: a compelling take on what a warmed-up VW EV can be, with a distinct nod towards grand tourers and a different feel to GTI cars.

It helps that this new model has an excellent base to work from: in entry-level Pro form, the Vokswagen ID 7 was named Autocar's Best Saloon of 2024 and the best in a competitive class that also includes the Tesla Model 3. It's a refined, understated and well-rounded car, a better base to create a GTX model from than the earlier ID 4 and ID 5 SUVs.

So is the ID 7 GTX a true electric performance car or, as is often the car with hot EVs, would you be better off sticking to the base model?

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

8
vw id7 gtx review 2024 02 rear tracking

The ID 7 GTX features a four-wheel-drive powertrain. At the rear is the same 282bhp Volkswagen Group APP550 permanent magnet synchronous electric motor as in the standard Pro and Pro S versions. That's twinned with a new 107bhp asynchronous motor (designated AKA150) mounted on the front axle. 

The rear motor is the primary drive unit, with the front one called upon when needed. If you were wondering, Volkswagen chose to use an asynchronous unit on the front axle because it claims this is more efficient when not being called upon to provide power.

No matter how many times I see it, I'm shocked by how tall the rear of the ID 7 saloon is. Can something so chunky really even be called a saloon?
Kris Culmer
Chief sub-editor

Despite the two motors offering 282bhp and 107bhp respectively, total system output is capped at 335bhp. That's 53bhp more than the standard version of the ID 7 but significantly down on the 460bhp Tesla Model 3 Performance.

Crucially, the modifications made for this GTX model extend beyond simply adding more power than you could sensibly enjoy. The progressive steering has been tuned to offer more feel, with the electronic differential lock system also reworked. There has also been extensive work to broaden the variance in dynamics enabled by the Dynamic Chassis Control (fitted as standard in the UK). Notably, Volkswagen engineers say the big advances have come from developments of the system software.

The other big technical change is in the battery: the 77kWh pack used in the Pro model has been switched for an 86kWh one (also found in the long-range Pro S). It's a different design, with the pack containing 13 cell modules instead of 12. It means that in saloon form, the GTX offers a range of 364 miles.

The exterior styling changes that mark out the GTX from standard versions of the ID 7 are subtle but notable.

There's a new front bumper design exclusive to the performance line, along with revamped daytime running lights and a gloss-black front air intake. The bumper is aerodynamically styled to aid efficiency, while the front-end design now features a light-up VW logo as standard. 

At the rear, there's a bespoke horizontal light strip (the rear VW badge illuminates as well) and customisable 3D-effect LED clusters.

On the saloon version, the lower area of the rear bumper features a honeycomb grille pattern and there's a notable diffuser. 

The GTX sits on 20in wheels as standard, with 21in versions available as an option. There are also custom GTX wheel rim designs.

The GTX is also offered in Tourer estate form, which has an identical footprint and wheelbase to the saloon version but a bulkier rear end to accommodate a usefully larger boot.

The two machines are visually identical at the front and share identical mechanicals, but because of the greater surface area, the Tourer has a reduced – but still substantial – range of 357 miles.

Advertisement

INTERIOR

9
vw id7 gtx review 2024 11 driving

The interior of the ID 7 GTX will be familiar to anyone who has sat in a regular ID 7. Although since this is a performance version, there are, of course, a range of styling upgrades designed to convey a dash of dynamism.

The custom Ergoactive front seats features a GTX-specific design, featuring a covering of a special microfibre material. There are also red decorative elements and GTX logos etched into the backrests. The steering wheel and other systems also feature red stitching elements.

The digital instrument display is tiny, integrated into the air-vent strip on the dashboard. In its default setting, it shows little more than your speed, range and battery percentage.
Kris Culmer
Chief sub-editor

Elsewhere, things are essentially the same as the regular ID 7, so there's a small digital cockpit with many of the displays moved to a large head-up display. Notably, Volkswagen has continued to work on the system, and so it can now display directions from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 15in infotainment touchscreen also remains, and many of the key controls of the car have been shifted to it. But as you can read in our main ID 7 review, everything is well laid-out and relatively easy to use.

Essentially, this is a car designed for long-distance driving, and the interior supports that purpose. It feels plush and premium without being overly fussy, and the low-slung driving position is excellent – enough to remind you why there should always be a place for saloons in this age of SUVs. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

9
vw id7 gtx review 2024 20 performance

Under heavy acceleration, the GTX feels as quick as its claimed 0-62mph time of 5.4sec suggests – and unlike in many hot electric saloons or estates, enjoyment doesn’t come only in a straight line.

While it wants for power compared to rivals such as the Model 3 Performance, you would be very unlikely to notice unless you actually took them to a track for a drag race. In the real world, there's more than enough pace.

It's funny how quickly you get used to the ridiculously quick acceleration of an EV such as this. Best warn your passengers before going for it, though...
Kris Culmer
Chief sub-editor

It's very usable, too. You get a big whack of power when you step on the accelerator, but it never feels uneven, and even under heavy loads the power is well-modulated. And if you need extra power while at speed, the ID 7 GTX will never be lacking for response.

Because the car favours its rear wheels, it maintains a touch of rear-drive bias. This means you can have some fun on a British country road, with it feeling responsive.

Mind you, much of the above can also apply to the single-motor Pro and Pro S models, and while they don't offer the same level of ultimate performance, you would be hard-pressed to really exploit the difference in everyday driving.

Our one big criticism with regards to driving the GTX quickly is the feel of the brake pedal, or rather the lack thereof. Incredibly light, it brought to mind old cars whose brakes had faded, denting my confidence to push on.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
vw id7 gtx review 2024 21 scenic

The steering of the GTX doesn’t offer hot hatch levels of engagement, but it’s direct and responsive. To Volkswagen's credit, it isn't hammed up with extra weight or springiness to give a false impression of sportiness – a trap that makers of many warmed-up models have fallen into.

The car maintains its composure along fast, flowing roads, even when riding on big 21in wheels. It has an agility that belies its considerable 2328kg weight (which, by way of comparison it, makes it just 58kg lighter than the latest Volkswagen California camper van).

The handling is certainly neat and neutral but not what I'd call exciting. 'GT' indeed.
Kris Culmer
Chief sub-editor

The Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system has been tuned to offer a wider margin between the various driving modes, yet even in Sport the GTX has strong ride quality and maintains its composure well.

The dynamic management system works away in the background, calculating things like how much power to draw from each motor. It can also take more regen from the front motor in order to help the car turn in.

While the GTX offers a level of engagement that many hot EVs lack, it’s not an outright driver’s car. It’s an engaging GT that has plenty of appeal in the form of an executive saloon. 

Again, a caveat would be that more standard ID 7 models run it closer. The GTX feels marginally sharper and more responsive, but it's not like the Pro and Pro S are dynamic slouches.

Instead of feeling like a true performance variant, such as the Golf GTI, this ultimately feels like a warmed-up range-topper for the regular ID 7 line-up. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking

The GTX's 86kWh battery gives the saloon an official range of 364 miles and the estate a marginally inferior 357 miles. That's quite impressive in bare statistics, but in single-motor Pro S form, the ID 7 will achieve up to 440 miles.

Our experience suggests you should be able to achieve close to 300 miles in the real world – although doing so will obviously require you not exploiting the full potential of the powertrain.

Kudos to Volkswagen for realising that a heat pump is all but a necessity in a country as cold as ours.
Kris Culmer
Chief sub-editor

The new battery also allows for faster charging, so you can top up the GTX at speeds of up to 200kW.

In the UK, the GTX is priced from £59,025, which is a substantial step up from the £51,005 for entry-level Pro and £54,490 for the Pro S, which shares the new 86kWh battery.

You can add about £750 to each of those prices if you want an estate body instead of a saloon one.

The GTX is at least well equipped for the outlay: standard equipment includes the adaptive chassis control, adaptive cruise control, a Harman Kardon sound system, an auto-dimming rear view mirror, 30-colour ambient lighting and the augmented reality head-up display.

An efficiency-boosting heat pump was originally a £1050 option in the UK, but since 2025 one has featured as standard.

VERDICT

8
vw id7 gtx review 2024 23 rear static

Overall, the GTX is a fast, refined and compelling package – and a far more rounded electric performance car than many of its rivals.

It showcases what the GTX badge can be: a family EV with a welcome dash of added performance and dynamism. Volkswagen has taken an already excellent car and added further dashes of power, engagement and comfort.

But there is a catch, and it's one that is familiar with performance EVs: if were were looking to buy an ID 7, we would be tempted to shop lower down the line-up. In its single-motor Pro and Pro S forms, the ID 7 is still enjoyable to drive, plenty fast enough for the real world and up to £10,000 cheaper. While the GTX makes a reasonable case for itself, the Pro S is almost as well equipped and offers 65 miles of extra range.

That said, if you like the idea of a warmed-up electric Volkswagen that can be a practical, long-range family hauler and do a good impression of a super-saloon, there's much to like here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 