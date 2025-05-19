When the GTX badge was launched by Volkswagen in 2021, it was tipped as an electric equivalent of – and eventual successor to – the GTI line. But it has suffered by comparison: adding power and straight-line speed is easy on EVs and doesn’t make for an everyday performance hero. Now, with new management in Wolfsburg committed to GTI, it’s GTX that’s being phased out. Some irony, then, that the Volkswagen ID 7 GTX showcases exactly what the badge could stand for: a compelling take on what a warmed-up VW EV can be, with a distinct nod towards grand tourers and a different feel to GTI cars.

It helps that this new model has an excellent base to work from: in entry-level Pro form, the Vokswagen ID 7 was named Autocar's Best Saloon of 2024 and the best in a competitive class that also includes the Tesla Model 3. It's a refined, understated and well-rounded car, a better base to create a GTX model from than the earlier ID 4 and ID 5 SUVs.

So is the ID 7 GTX a true electric performance car or, as is often the car with hot EVs, would you be better off sticking to the base model?