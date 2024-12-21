BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nio's budget EV brand Firefly launches £16,000 hatch that's bound for Europe
UP NEXT
Volkswagen to cut 35,000 jobs by 2030

Nio's budget EV brand Firefly launches £16,000 hatch that's bound for Europe

Dubbed the “small smart, high end electric car”, it is positioned as a rival to the BYD Dolphin and Renault 5

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
21 December 2024

Chinese car maker Nio has unveiled the first car from its new Europe-bound Firefly brand that will focus on small budget electric cars.

Dubbed the “small smart, high end electric car”, the EV – currently only known as Firefly – is positioned as a rival to the BYD Dolphin and Renault 5 in the growing electric hatch segment.

It will initially launch in the brand’s home market in April, with a European launch to follow soon after – although Nio has yet to officially confirm a date. Firefly could follow Nio’s Onvo L60 in being offered in the UK first because, unlike the EU, it doesn't put import tariffs on Chinese-built EVs.

Related articles

Pricing in China starts from the equivalent of £16,000; while that price is expected to grow when it reaches Europe, it could be one of the cheapest EV’s on the market, likely undercutting the Renault 5’s £22,240.

The car has been designed to stand out from rivals, said design director Kris Tomasson, with a “unique” tri-circular headlight and rear lamp design. “All good things come in threes,” said the American, formerly of BMW and Ford.

Elsewhere, Firefly has, like rivals in the class, short overhangs and a slightly raked roofline to maximise range. Details on trim levels are still under wraps, but images show that the car offers a leatherette-clad interior (similar looking to the Smart #1) focussed around a central screen. Electrically adjustable seats will also be offered, images show. It also gets blind-spot cameras.

Speaking about the design, Tomasson said: “We started with something that was simple yet iconic: a firefly. Firefly is small, electric and buzzing with energy and totally mesmerising. It became the foundation of our design DNA.”

Elsewhere, Firefly has a huge split-level 92-litre frunk, one of the biggest offered by any car in any class; for comparison this is 5 litres more than Tesla offers in the Model 3. What’s more, it has a drainage function meaning, Nio chairman William Li jokingly proclaimed, fish can even be stored in it. Rear boot space has yet to be confirmed but can go up to 1250 litres with the rear seats folded. With seats up, expect it to be similar to the 5’s 277 litres.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
ford capri 2024 uk jh 31
Ford Capri
8
Ford Capri
Seat Ibiza
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review
8
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

Further technical details, such as power, range and battery pack size have yet to be announced, but it is thought Firefly could accept battery swapping packs as Nio previously confirmed it was developing a new version of its battery swapping platform to be able to accept smaller batteries.

Nio did confirm the car has a 4.7m turning radius as a way of showcasing the car’s focus on agility and inner-city usability.

Speaking at the annual Nio Day, Li said the Firefly brand “is a way for Nio to serve a wider audience” and bring new customers to the 10-year-old car maker.

He envisioned the brand to “spark curiosity like fireflies”, adding: “You can see fireflies everywhere; we want to build the finest small cars for the global community."

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 BMW X5 3.0 45e 24kWh M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£45,750
27,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Rio 1.4 2 Auto Euro 6 5dr
2018
£9,995
42,226miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.5 A180d Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£9,650
66,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Smart Forfour 0.9T Passion Twinamic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,995
33,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Octavia 1.4 TSI Elegance DSG Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£6,799
83,692miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sorento 1.6 H T-GDi 2 Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,290
31,519miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan JUKE 1.5 DCi Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£4,900
104,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TDI SportLine DSG 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£24,495
24,693miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai I20 1.4 Comfort Auto Euro 5 5dr
2011
£4,495
66,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
ford capri 2024 uk jh 31
Ford Capri
8
Ford Capri
Seat Ibiza
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review
8
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review

View all car reviews