Nio's budget EV brand Firefly launches £16,000 hatch that's bound for Europe

Chinese car maker Nio has unveiled the first car from its new Europe-bound Firefly brand that will focus on small budget electric cars.

Dubbed the “small smart, high end electric car”, the EV – currently only known as Firefly – is positioned as a rival to the BYD Dolphin and Renault 5 in the growing electric hatch segment.

It will initially launch in the brand’s home market in April, with a European launch to follow soon after – although Nio has yet to officially confirm a date. Firefly could follow Nio’s Onvo L60 in being offered in the UK first because, unlike the EU, it doesn't put import tariffs on Chinese-built EVs.

Pricing in China starts from the equivalent of £16,000; while that price is expected to grow when it reaches Europe, it could be one of the cheapest EV’s on the market, likely undercutting the Renault 5’s £22,240.

The car has been designed to stand out from rivals, said design director Kris Tomasson, with a “unique” tri-circular headlight and rear lamp design. “All good things come in threes,” said the American, formerly of BMW and Ford.

Elsewhere, Firefly has, like rivals in the class, short overhangs and a slightly raked roofline to maximise range. Details on trim levels are still under wraps, but images show that the car offers a leatherette-clad interior (similar looking to the Smart #1) focussed around a central screen. Electrically adjustable seats will also be offered, images show. It also gets blind-spot cameras.

Speaking about the design, Tomasson said: “We started with something that was simple yet iconic: a firefly. Firefly is small, electric and buzzing with energy and totally mesmerising. It became the foundation of our design DNA.”

Elsewhere, Firefly has a huge split-level 92-litre frunk, one of the biggest offered by any car in any class; for comparison this is 5 litres more than Tesla offers in the Model 3. What’s more, it has a drainage function meaning, Nio chairman William Li jokingly proclaimed, fish can even be stored in it. Rear boot space has yet to be confirmed but can go up to 1250 litres with the rear seats folded. With seats up, expect it to be similar to the 5’s 277 litres.