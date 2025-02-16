BACK TO ALL NEWS
Kia EV4 saloon is Tesla Model 3 rival with 391 miles of range

Latest entrant to Kia's range of bespoke EVs fills the gap between the EV3 hatchback and EV5 crossover

News
Felix PageCharlie Martin Autocar
2 mins read
27 February 2025

The new Kia EV4 will attempt to dethrone the Tesla Model 3 when it arrives later this year, priced from €37,000 (£30,600) and offering ranges of up to 392 miles.

Little changed from the concept shown in 2023, the EV4 shares its underpinnings with the smaller EV3.

It will be offered with both hatchback and saloon bodies, with the former roughly as large as the Hyundai Kona Electric and the latter's stretched rump making it longer than the Model 3.

It will be sold primarily as the five-door hatchback in Europe, where it will be a natural rival to the Citroën ë-C4Volkswagen ID 3 and Volvo EX40.

Both will be offered with a single front-mounted motor producing 201bhp, giving a 0-62mph in the mid-7.0sec range, depending on the chosen battery and trim level.

All Kia EVs are destined to receive hot GT versions, so a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive range-topper with power and pace to match the MG 4 EV XPower is expected down the line.

The entry-level EV4 gets a 58.3kWh battery pack that yields a range of 267 miles in the saloon and 255 miles in the hatchback.

In Long Range form with an 81.4kWh battery, the saloon gets 391 miles and the hatchback 367 miles.

A 10-80% charge takes at least 29 minutes for the smaller battery and at least 31 minutes for the larger one.

Inside, the EV4 gets the same 30in dashboard screen as the EV3, comprising two 12.3in segments for infotainment and instrumentation, divided by a 5.3in climate panel.

It will be the first Kia to integrate entertainment apps including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube.

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
ShugT 18 February 2025

the saloon looks like a challenging ride!!

Will86 18 February 2025

I'm not sure, particularly about the saloon. The hatch looks nicely proportioned but the saloon looks awkward, and the photos are very limited. Why haven't Kia released more images.

mrking 17 February 2025

Looks ok but it's all a bit Matryoshka doll for my taste, want a Kia? Just pick the ev3, 4, 5 or 9, whichever one fits your size. want a VW? Pick an id 3, 4, 5, 7 whichever one fits your size....

I really hope as we move to an electric era the batteries and motors get improved every couple of years to keep the models current, I'd be intested in this with a solid state battery in 2030.

