BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Denza plans to enter Europe with Z9 GT despite EU sanctions
UP NEXT
Chinese brands thrive in Russia following exodus of Western firms

Denza plans to enter Europe with Z9 GT despite EU sanctions

BYD-owned Chinese electric car brand's line-up will also include new Fangchengbao off-roader
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
8 July 2024

Denza is pushing forward with a planned European expansion in the face of fresh EU import tariffs on Chinese EVs.

Speaking exclusively to Autocar, European product boss Yi Sun said parent company BYD was in “discussions with potential dealers” to introduce the 14-year-old EV brand to the region.

The investment for this introduction is significant, he said. Denza is being positioned as a rival to the likes of Audi and BMW.

Related articles

“BYD wants to be global, so we have to present ourselves in all major markets,” Sun added.

In line with its global aspirations, Denza recently began expanding in markets outside of mainland China, including the right-hand-drive Hong Kong market. 

Founded as a 50:50 joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz in 2010, Denza originally occupied volume markets but was relaunched with a more upmarket focus in 2022, with BYD taking 90% ownership.

The existing Denza line-up consists of three models, the N7 SUV, N8 SUV and D9 MPV, all offered with plug-in hybrid and electric drivetrains in China.

The first Denza model planned for sale in Europe is the new Z9 GT shooting brake. Timing for a start of sales is yet to be officially announced, however.

Revealed at the Beijing motor show in April, the 5180m-long Z9 GT is planned to act as a technological flagship for an expanded range of global Denza models.

In top spec, it has a tri-motor powertrain, with one motor up front and two at the rear, developing a combined 952bhp and 1018lb ft of torque. Its 0-62mph time is claimed to be just 2.9sec.

Secrecy surrounds details of other Denzas earmarked for Europe, although Autocar has been told that plans are afoot to rebadge the Fangchengbao Bao 5 off-roader as a Denza for sales outside of China.

“We think the Bao 5 would be a good fit for Denza in Europe,” said Sun, who formerly headed product planning and strategy within Ford’s international operations, adding, “we want to put everything under one luxury brand”.

Sun said BYD’s increasing focus on Europe has led to it bolstering its local R&D to better equip new cars with characteristics sought by European buyers.

“Engineering is led by our team in China, but you need input from the satellite operation like we have in Europe,” he explained. 

“There has been a change in the BYD development system. Up until now, our models have been developed largely to a Chinese standard, but now all future models are being developed to a global standard. This saves time in engineering efficiency for all markets, including Europe."

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Mercedes Benz CLE Cabriolet 2024 review lead driving front
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé and Cabriolet review
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé and Cabriolet review
01 Mercedes AMG CLE 53 2024 review main front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
01 VW ID Buzz RT 2023 lead driving
Volkswagen ID Buzz
9
Volkswagen ID Buzz
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX front lead
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX
7
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX
aston martin valour review 2024 01 front tracking
Aston Martin Valour
9
Aston Martin Valour

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

used cars for sale

BMW 7 Series 3.0 730d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£23,790
43,400miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Mini Hatch 2.0 Cooper S Works Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£15,995
21,750miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£18,795
56,325miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Volkswagen ID. BUZZ Pro 77kWh Style Auto 5dr
2022
£47,299
4,627miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Mini CONVERTIBLE 1.5 Cooper Sport Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£15,990
28,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Hyundai KONA 1.0 T-GDi Blue Drive S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,300
33,458miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 2 AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,500
37,501miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 2.0 A250 AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£16,000
55,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Fiat 500 1.2 S Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£7,495
35,839miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
ianp55 8 July 2024

Similar to Chery,Geely & Great Wall how many model ranges does BYD need. the UK buyers will easily become confused with so many unknown names with no proven track record. Perhaps they should look to what the Japanese manufacturers did when they came to the UK fifty years ago, one manufacturer one model range even if Mitsubishi & Nissan decided to brand their products Colt & Datsun to suit British tastes  

Anton motorhead 8 July 2024
A new day brings apparently a new Chinese EV. More choice, faster cars and more names to remember. Just what we need. Or maybe not.
Anton motorhead 8 July 2024
A new day brings apparently a new Chinese EV. More choice, faster cars and more names to remember. Just what we need. Or maybe not.

Latest Reviews

01 Mercedes Benz CLE Cabriolet 2024 review lead driving front
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé and Cabriolet review
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé and Cabriolet review
01 Mercedes AMG CLE 53 2024 review main front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
01 VW ID Buzz RT 2023 lead driving
Volkswagen ID Buzz
9
Volkswagen ID Buzz
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX front lead
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX
7
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX
aston martin valour review 2024 01 front tracking
Aston Martin Valour
9
Aston Martin Valour

View all car reviews