Dodge Charger drops V8 for straight-six and electric power

The eighth-generation Dodge Charger has been unveiled, dropping its long-running Hemi V8 engine for a choice of straight-six or battery-electric power.

The new Charger Daytona's combustion offering is the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre Hurricane six from the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Dubbed the Sixpack, it sends 420bhp (‘standard output’) or 550bhp (‘high output’) through all four wheels.

Dodge has yet to provide detailed performance statistics for the Sixpack muscle cars. What the American brand has elaborated on, however, is the potential of the Charger Daytona EV.

The range-topping Scat Pack features dual permanent-magnet synchronous motors with silicon-carbide inverters, producing a combined 630bhp and 627lb ft as standard.

Using the Powershot, a 15.0sec overboost mode whose name references the traditional shot of nitrous oxide in drag racers, ouptut is boosted to 670bhp – nearly as much as in the wild 707bhp V8 Charger Hellcat.

This enables the Scat Pack to dispatch the 0-60mph sprint in 3.3sec, despite weighing all of 2648kg. Covering a quarter-mile is said to take 11.5sec and top speed is rated at 134mph.

For reference, the Tesla Model S Plaid electric saloon's tri-motor set-up produces 1020bhp, giving it a 0-60mph time of 2.4sec and a claimed quarter-mile time of 9.2sec.

Scat Pack cars can optionally be equipped with the Track Pack, which aims to boost cornering performance. The springs are stiffened and the monotube dampers are swapped for adaptive units, while the disc brakes are swapped for Brembo units with a diameter of 410mm. It also gains a staggered tyre set-up, wearing Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 rubber that measures 305mm wide up front and 325mm wide at the rear.

In the entry-level Charger Daytona R/T, the dual-motor system's outputs are reduced to 456bhp (496bhp using Powershot) and 404lb ft.