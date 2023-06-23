New Polestar 5 revealed ahead of 2025 launch

A full production version of the Polestar 5 has been revealed ahead of its 2025 launch, touting brand new rapid charging technology and huge performance potential as a “company-defining project”.

Arriving just months after a prototype was revealed to the public at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 5 will be available with new rapid charging technology that allows for 100 miles of range to be added in just five minutes.

The news was confirmed alongside the unveiling of the 5 at the firm’s ‘Polestar Day’ in Los Angeles.

This technology, called extreme fast charging (XFC), is a collaboration between Polestar and StoreDot. XFC can be integrated into existing battery technology and does not require “a battery pack design revolution”, according to Polestar.

The technology is currently in the test engineering phase and Polestar and StoreDot, plan to be able to demonstrate it in 2024 on a full-size working 5 prototype.

“StoreDot’s pioneering extreme fast charging batteries, combined with our upcoming top-of-the-line electric powertrain, can revolutionise the ownership experience for EV owners with the ability to recharge in minutes,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

With development of the car's powertrain is still ongoing, Polestar confirmed it is aiming for a power output of 874bhp and 663lb ft of torque.

It uses two electric motors attached to the front and rear, connected to 800V architecture.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath described the four-door grand tourer, which will go on sale in 2024, as a “company-defining project”.

“Its progressive design and advanced engineering set the tone for Polestar’s future,” said Ingelath. “We have great talent on board enabling us to create truly iconic EVs.”