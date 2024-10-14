BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dacia considering new estate, city car and Twizy-style EV
UP NEXT
Volkswagen's ICE and electric car designs to converge

Dacia considering new estate, city car and Twizy-style EV

Budget brand's line-up to grow drastically with new models based on CMF-B and Ampr platforms

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
14 October 2024

Dacia is considering entering a wide range of new segments as it fleshes out its line-up over the coming years – with possibilities including a new electric city car, an estate and a Renault Twizy-esque urban EV.

The firm is at the Paris motor show to reveal the new Bigster crossover, its largest model yet and the first of three new C-segment models due to be added to the range in the next two years. 

Speaking to journalists at the show, CEO Denis Le Vot remained tight-lipped on what form the next two mid-sized cars will take but did clarify that they will be "different bodies, different names, different everything" compared with the existing line-up. 

Related articles

Both cars will be based on the Renault Group's CMF-B modular architecture – which can stretch up to 4.6 metres long – and are highly likely to be offered with hybrid power initially, and EV options later down the line. 

But as for clues to their shape and positioning, Le Vot would only say: "You can imagine, you can guess. We'll talk soon."

He jokingly suggested that they will be "an LCV and a convertible", but stopped short of giving any details. 

However, asked if one could be an estate, he replied: "Excellent idea - fantastic! Why not?", suggesting there is a possibility that Dacia will look to take on the likes of the Peugeot e-308 SW and MG 5 with its own affordable wagon. 

Adding fuel to the fire, design director David Durand told Autocar "you can expect something different" from the next car, the design for which has already been signed off.  It will, he confirmed, occupy the same C-segment as the Bigster.

“The next one is finished. We tuned the last little details a few weeks ago and now it goes into the manufacturing process," he said.

“So, yes this one is ready, but we are still working on many other projects. We are trying to have a coherent range with the good product in the good position - not having too many cars in a few centimetres [of one another]."

Either way, the firm will give more details in the near future because it now operates on a tight 100-week development cycle for new models – and the new cars are due by the end of next year. 

 

 

But while Dacia is expanding its line-up upwards to better compete in Europe's crucial C-segment, it has also not written off the possibility of extending downwards, too, with Le Vot alluding to the potential viability of a tiny city car based on sibling brand Renault's new Twingo.

Renault Twingo at Paris motor show

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake front three quarter
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
Ford Ranger
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
8
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front

Dacia Duster

With a more sophisticated platform, design-savvy look and fresh tech, has this all-new version lost sight of the model’s value appeal?

Read our review
Back to top

Le Vot said Dacia's C-segment push does "not mean that we're not looking at a smaller thing", and suggested that the firm has in the past not offered anything below the Sandero because "the equation of a classic A-segment [car] doesn't really fly with ICE solutions", given their thin profit margins.  

The firm does already sell an electric microcar in Europe, the Spring, and Le Vot said that car is "here to stay" for the foreseeable future. 

But the £15k Spring is built in China, which significantly dents its profitability in Europe, and moving production here would be a "complicated thing to do" because of the huge work needed to rebuild the supply chain and logistics network.

Engineering and producing a Spring successor in Europe would enhance its profitability and better incorporate the demands of European buyers from the early stages, and Le Vot is confident that affordability can be factored in right from the conception stage.

For example, the low range requirements of a small commuter car mean that it could theoretically be fitted with a battery half the size of today's EV city cars. The average commuter drives 37km (23 miles) per day, said Le Vot, which means "you can have half the battery input, and it will still work".

One possibility, acknowledged Le Vot, is using the Ampr Small platform that underpins the Renault Twingo as the basis for a Dacia alternative. 

He refers to Renault's modular architectures as the 'techno bricks' on which Dacia can base all its models – a crucial component of Dacia's value-focused business model – and did not write off the possibility of using any of them for upcoming cars. 

Le Vot even went so far as to say that Dacia is evaluating the possibility of creating its own version of the tiny two-seat Duo from Renault's new mobility brand Mobilize.

"We are all together," he said. "There is nothing that we don't share."

Autocar has previously reported that Dacia has considered the viability of a microcar to rival the Citroën Ami, and the Duo could provide a quick and cost-effective means of bringing that to reality.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Dacia Duster cars for sale

Dacia Duster 1.0 TCe Essential Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£14,199
3,393miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe SE Twenty Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,995
34,799miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.5 Blue DCi Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,499
34,890miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.5 Blue DCi Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,150
18,691miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.0 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£8,999
64,201miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.0 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,995
15,331miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.6 SCe Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,495
62,147miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.0 TCe Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£13,950
14,606miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.3 TCe Comfort EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£17,650
4,834miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 812 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake front three quarter
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
Ford Ranger
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
8
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland

View all car reviews