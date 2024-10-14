Dacia is considering entering a wide range of new segments as it fleshes out its line-up over the coming years – with possibilities including a new electric city car, an estate and a Renault Twizy-esque urban EV.

The firm is at the Paris motor show to reveal the new Bigster crossover, its largest model yet and the first of three new C-segment models due to be added to the range in the next two years.

Speaking to journalists at the show, CEO Denis Le Vot remained tight-lipped on what form the next two mid-sized cars will take but did clarify that they will be "different bodies, different names, different everything" compared with the existing line-up.

Both cars will be based on the Renault Group's CMF-B modular architecture – which can stretch up to 4.6 metres long – and are highly likely to be offered with hybrid power initially, and EV options later down the line.

But as for clues to their shape and positioning, Le Vot would only say: "You can imagine, you can guess. We'll talk soon."

He jokingly suggested that they will be "an LCV and a convertible", but stopped short of giving any details.

However, asked if one could be an estate, he replied: "Excellent idea - fantastic! Why not?", suggesting there is a possibility that Dacia will look to take on the likes of the Peugeot e-308 SW and MG 5 with its own affordable wagon.

Adding fuel to the fire, design director David Durand told Autocar "you can expect something different" from the next car, the design for which has already been signed off. It will, he confirmed, occupy the same C-segment as the Bigster.

“The next one is finished. We tuned the last little details a few weeks ago and now it goes into the manufacturing process," he said.

“So, yes this one is ready, but we are still working on many other projects. We are trying to have a coherent range with the good product in the good position - not having too many cars in a few centimetres [of one another]."

Either way, the firm will give more details in the near future because it now operates on a tight 100-week development cycle for new models – and the new cars are due by the end of next year.

But while Dacia is expanding its line-up upwards to better compete in Europe's crucial C-segment, it has also not written off the possibility of extending downwards, too, with Le Vot alluding to the potential viability of a tiny city car based on sibling brand Renault's new Twingo.