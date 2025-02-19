BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Kia PV5 revealed as electric van for diesel Ford Transit money
UP NEXT
Kia EV2 concept previews £25k SUV due next year

Kia PV5 revealed as electric van for diesel Ford Transit money

First in a line of 'Platform Beyond Vehicles' gets futuristic looks and MPV variant; more derivatives to come

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
27 February 2025

The Kia PV5 has been unveiled as an electric van for less money than a diesel Ford Transit Custom, at €30,000 (equivalent to £25,000, excluding VAT).

The first in a new line of models dubbed Platform Beyond Vehicles (PBVs), it will be followed by a larger PV7 due in two years, aimed squarely at the larger Transit Custom and the similarly-conceived Volkswagen ID Buzz.

It is based on a commercial vehicle-focused development of the Kia EV3 hatchback’s 400V E-GMP platform, reworked to have a flat rear loadbay and improved payload capacity.

Related articles

It packs a single front-mounted electric motor with 161bhp, and can be had with a choice of three batteries. The range-topping 71.2kWh pack is claimed to yield a range of up to 249 miles, but Kia has yet to disclose figures for the mid-rung 51.5kWh and 43.3kWh units.

A 10-80% recharge takes around half an hour, regardless of the chosen battery.

The PV5 will be offered in a range of variants, having been revealed with cargo, crew-cab, passenger and wheelchair-accessible (WAV) bodies. A higher-riding, off-road focused version is also planned, and Kia has partnered conversion companies including Westfalia for bespoke models such as campers. 

Inside, all variants seat two up front, while the crew cab, passenger van and WAV add a second, three-seat row in the back. 

Kia PV5 passenger – rear quarter

There are two display screens measuring 7.0in and 12.9in for instrumentation and infotainment, respectively, and the latter runs on Google’s Android Automotive operating system. That means it comes with an app store, from which business-specific applications can be installed.

Each PV5’s load volume and payload capacity has yet to be revealed, but the full cargo van can comfortably accommodate a standard Euro pallet.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

1a Kimera EVO037 2021 first drive review lead
Kimera Evo37
9
Kimera Evo37
Citoren E Berlingo lead
Citroen e-Berlingo
6
Citroen e-Berlingo
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe front
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Volvo EX40 front driving
Volvo EX40
7
Volvo EX40
Leapmotor C10 2025 25 0045
Leapmotor C10
6
Leapmotor C10

View all car reviews

Back to top

The cargo area also features a novel rail system on its floor and ceiling to allow for items such as cabinets and seats to be added or removed with greater ease. 

Such accessories will be offered as part of a wider PBV ecosystem, which will also comprise software solutions for jobs such as fleet management.

The van will make its UK debut at the Commercial Vehicle show in Birmingham, which opens on 29 April. Deliveries are expected to begin around October.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

 Volvo V40 2.0 D2 R-Design Pro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,030
60,977miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI Style Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,390
12,870miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 50kWh Elite Nav Auto 5dr (7.4Kw Charger)
2020
£9,999
46,871miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jeep Wrangler 2.0 GME Sahara Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£44,995
21,778miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Clubman 1.5 Cooper Exclusive Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2023
£23,764
15,576miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C4 1.2 PureTech Shine Plus EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,240
26,712miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q2 1.4 TFSI CoD Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,480
51,591miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 2.0 H I-MMD Elegance ECVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£26,450
11,593miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech GT Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,330
58,074miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
FastRenaultFan 21 February 2025
Its not KIAs first van. It's just there first can that is coming here. Actually I think they have had the Ceed Van and Sorento vans here so not even there first vans here just there first panel vans here. Get your facts right autocar.
jason_recliner 21 February 2025
Brilliant functional, almost industrial design. Perfectly demonstrates the value of looking forwards rather than backwards.
Jeremy 20 February 2025

Autocar, don't forget the big selling Vauxhall Vivaro/Peugeot Expert/Citroen Dispatch Electric vans either. More of a rival to this than the expensive, small Buzz.

Latest Reviews

1a Kimera EVO037 2021 first drive review lead
Kimera Evo37
9
Kimera Evo37
Citoren E Berlingo lead
Citroen e-Berlingo
6
Citroen e-Berlingo
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe front
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Volvo EX40 front driving
Volvo EX40
7
Volvo EX40
Leapmotor C10 2025 25 0045
Leapmotor C10
6
Leapmotor C10

View all car reviews