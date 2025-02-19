The Kia PV5 has been unveiled as an electric van for less money than a diesel Ford Transit Custom, at €30,000 (equivalent to £25,000, excluding VAT).

The first in a new line of models dubbed Platform Beyond Vehicles (PBVs), it will be followed by a larger PV7 due in two years, aimed squarely at the larger Transit Custom and the similarly-conceived Volkswagen ID Buzz.

It is based on a commercial vehicle-focused development of the Kia EV3 hatchback’s 400V E-GMP platform, reworked to have a flat rear loadbay and improved payload capacity.

It packs a single front-mounted electric motor with 161bhp, and can be had with a choice of three batteries. The range-topping 71.2kWh pack is claimed to yield a range of up to 249 miles, but Kia has yet to disclose figures for the mid-rung 51.5kWh and 43.3kWh units.

A 10-80% recharge takes around half an hour, regardless of the chosen battery.

The PV5 will be offered in a range of variants, having been revealed with cargo, crew-cab, passenger and wheelchair-accessible (WAV) bodies. A higher-riding, off-road focused version is also planned, and Kia has partnered conversion companies including Westfalia for bespoke models such as campers.

Inside, all variants seat two up front, while the crew cab, passenger van and WAV add a second, three-seat row in the back.

There are two display screens measuring 7.0in and 12.9in for instrumentation and infotainment, respectively, and the latter runs on Google’s Android Automotive operating system. That means it comes with an app store, from which business-specific applications can be installed.

Each PV5’s load volume and payload capacity has yet to be revealed, but the full cargo van can comfortably accommodate a standard Euro pallet.