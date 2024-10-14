BACK TO ALL NEWS
Citroen Ami microcar gets new look inspired by 2CV ancestor
Citroen C4 drops manual gearbox in design refresh

Citroen Ami microcar gets new look inspired by 2CV ancestor

The UK's cheapest 'car' has been restyled with influence from Citroën's era-defining people's car

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
14 October 2024

Citroën has given the quirky Ami microcar a new look for its fourth birthday.

Revealed at the Paris motor show, the 28mph two-seater has a new "sympathetic and more mature" front end which nods to the face of its spiritual successor, the 2CV. 

The new Citroën Ami features vent-style grooves on its more pronounced wings, black 'eyelids' on its new headlight housings and a smile-shaped indentation in the middle housing Citroën's new logo.

The lower corners at both ends now have more pronounced edges, too, which the brand says makes them look more like Lego blocks - and there are new graphic motifs on the side panels and wheel trims which are designed to "appeal to the younger generation".

The firm says it has sold 65,000 Amis worldwide since it launched four years ago, making it "a real social phenomenon". The new version – which still has a range of 45 miles, a top speed of 28mph and a maximum charging speed of 3.6kW – lands in the UK early next year, and is expected to remain one of the cheapest 'cars' on sale with a list price of around £8000.

To celebrate the unveiling of the new Ami, Citroën's designers have created a radical new buggy version that comes with a kite surfboard holder and a special storage cubby for the kite sail. The brand hasn't stated any production plans, but the previous Ami Buggy concept did evolve into a limited edition that costed £10,495 in the UK.

Citroën's sibling brands Opel and Fiat sell their own versions of the Ami – the Rocks and Topolino, respectively – but have not yet indicated that they will give their versions a similar overhaul. 

Read our review

Car review
01 Citroen Ami RT 2023 lead corner

Citroën Ami

Is tiny Citroën the future of urban motoring or a G-Wiz reborn in funkier wrapping?

Read our review

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

