BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alfa Romeo Tonale update brings refreshed interior
UP NEXT
Toyota links up with Haas F1 team – but rules out full return

Alfa Romeo Tonale update brings refreshed interior

Revisions to the Italian family SUV aim to address key criticisms of its interior

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
11 October 2024

Alfa Romeo has given the Tonale an interior makeover as part of its 2025-model-year update.

This follows criticism of the firm's crucial volume crossover for failing to match the fit and finish of rivals such as the Volvo XC40 and BMW X1.

Autocar's road test noted that “primary cabin mouldings feel quite coarse and wobbly in places” and primary features – including air vents, infotainment screen, instrument cowl and armrest cubby – appeared to be “flimsy and a little poorly secured”.

Related articles

Since the Tonale went on sale at the start of 2023, just around 2000 models have been sold in the UK. Although this makes it Alfa’s best-seller, it is 46,000 units behind the XC40 over the same period.

In response, the main update to the crossover is a new centre console that is sleeker and better than the pre-facelifted car’s, Alfa says. The Tonale also replaces the more traditional drive selector with a new rotary selector.

Elsewhere, the criticised instrument cluster has been improved and the clock and the fuel and battery gauges are now easier to read, Alfa says.

As part of the update, the brand has also dropped the top-rung £45,175 Tributo Italiano trim, instead offering just the entry-level Sprint and Veloce. This allows for a “clear and strong customer-oriented approach”, according to the brand. 

Two engine options are available: the 158bhp 1.5-litre hybrid and the 276hp plug-in hybrid.

Alfa will present the car for the first time at the Paris motor show next week. UK pricing has yet to be announced.

 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake front three quarter
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
Ford Ranger
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
8
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo's first all-new car under Stellantis ownership challenges in the fearsomely competitive 'compact premium' SUV class

Read our review

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Alfa Romeo Tonale cars for sale

Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.3 VGT 15.5kWh Veloce Auto Q4 AWD Euro 6 5dr
2023
£30,398
16,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.3 VGT 15.5kWh Veloce Auto Q4 AWD Euro 6 5dr
2023
£30,099
16,368miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 VGT MHEV Ti DCT Euro 6 5dr
2023
£30,995
6,755miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 VGT MHEV Veloce DCT Euro 6 5dr
2024
£31,495
7,675miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.3 VGT 15.5kWh Veloce Auto Q4 AWD Euro 6 5dr
2023
£31,151
11,944miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 VGT MHEV Veloce DCT Euro 6 5dr
2023
£29,423
5,194miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 VGT MHEV Ti DCT Euro 6 5dr
2023
£27,590
8,500miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 VGT MHEV Ti DCT Euro 6 5dr
2022
£26,297
11,251miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 VGT MHEV Ti DCT Euro 6 5dr
2022
£27,545
7,978miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 93 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake front three quarter
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
Ford Ranger
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
8
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland

View all car reviews