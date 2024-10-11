Alfa Romeo has given the Tonale an interior makeover as part of its 2025-model-year update.

This follows criticism of the firm's crucial volume crossover for failing to match the fit and finish of rivals such as the Volvo XC40 and BMW X1.

Autocar's road test noted that “primary cabin mouldings feel quite coarse and wobbly in places” and primary features – including air vents, infotainment screen, instrument cowl and armrest cubby – appeared to be “flimsy and a little poorly secured”.

Since the Tonale went on sale at the start of 2023, just around 2000 models have been sold in the UK. Although this makes it Alfa’s best-seller, it is 46,000 units behind the XC40 over the same period.

In response, the main update to the crossover is a new centre console that is sleeker and better than the pre-facelifted car’s, Alfa says. The Tonale also replaces the more traditional drive selector with a new rotary selector.

Elsewhere, the criticised instrument cluster has been improved and the clock and the fuel and battery gauges are now easier to read, Alfa says.

As part of the update, the brand has also dropped the top-rung £45,175 Tributo Italiano trim, instead offering just the entry-level Sprint and Veloce. This allows for a “clear and strong customer-oriented approach”, according to the brand.

Two engine options are available: the 158bhp 1.5-litre hybrid and the 276hp plug-in hybrid.

Alfa will present the car for the first time at the Paris motor show next week. UK pricing has yet to be announced.