Toyota brings back Urban Cruiser name for new electric crossover
Toyota brings back Urban Cruiser name for new electric crossover

Suzuki eVitara twin arrives in UK late next year offering up to 181bhp and four-wheel drive

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
12 December 2024

Toyota has revived the Urban Cruiser nameplate for its new electric crossover.

Adding a second electric car to the brand's line-up is seen as crucial for the Japanese firm to hit tightening emissions goals – the UK’s ZEV mandate rises to a 28% EV sales mix in 2025 – with low bZ4X sales (7576) meaning it missed this year’s target by nearly 15%.

An indirect successor to the crossover that went out of production in Europe in 2014, the Urban Cruiser is positioned as a slightly larger electric equivalent to the Yaris Cross, one of Toyota's best-selling cars (18,878 UK sales). This makes it a rival to the likes of the Volvo EX40, Peugeot e-3008 and Mini Aceman in an already saturated segment.

The new car also moves the Japanese brand away from its bZ naming strategy, which was meant to badge its EVs, following Honda (e:NY) and Mercedes-Benz (EQ) in announcing they will ditch numerical or alphabetical designation.

The Urban Cruiser is twinned with the already revealed Suzuki e-Vitara, making it the first time Suzuki has led a vehicle project between the two car makers.

It will be produced alongside its sibling in India, coincidentally in one of the few markets (along with Africa and the Middle East) where the Urban Cruiser moniker is still in use for a rebadged Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Like the e-Vitara, the electric five-seat Urban Cruiser sits on Suzuki’s new Heartect-e architecture, adapted from the scalable platform that underpins a range of models, including the Swift hatchback.

 This can be had with one of two battery options: 49kWh or 61kWh. Power outputs depend on the battery selected. A 142bhp front-mounted motor is offered on the smaller pack and a 172bhp motor with the larger pack. Both options put out the same 140lb ft of torque.

The 61kWh battery can also be had with four-wheel drive, which adds an extra motor to the rear axle to increase power to 181bhp and torque to 221lb ft.

As with the Suzuki, official range figures have not yet been disclosed, but 250 miles from the biggest pack is being targeted. It can charge at speeds of up to 150kW.

Inside, it features a 10.1in infotainment display and 10.25in digital driver's display. Top-end models get a JBL sound system and sunroof.

The first examples will arrive in the UK late next year. Pricing has yet to be announced but it is expected to start from under £35,000.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Comments
6
ricequackers 12 December 2024

If you think the price is too high, worry not - you'll be able to buy these after a year with 50-60% depreciation from the brand new price.

gavsmit 12 December 2024

I don't find the styling too offensive, but why do some manufacturers insist on that keeping that stupid fad for hidden rear door handles going? And the pointless uptick of bodywork cutting in on rear windows that reduces visibility and increases travel sickness?  

That aside, it's a pointless debate if the pricing is as ridiculous as all EVs with over 200 miles of range. Especially as Toyota regard themselves as a premium brand now, and Suzuki seem to be doing the same - e.g. the lightest of refreshes of the latest Vitara has not only made the styling worse, it's included a huge price hike too. 

Arthur Sleep 12 December 2024

Too expensive.

