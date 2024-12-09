BACK TO ALL NEWS
Peugeot e-408 arrives as Polestar 2 rival priced from £42k
Peugeot e-408 arrives as Polestar 2 rival priced from £42k

New electric version of saloon-esque hatchback offers a range of 281 miles between charges

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
9 December 2024

Order books have opened for the Peugeot e-408, the new electric version of the brand's saloon-esque hatchback that rivals the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3.

It's available in two trim levels, with the entry-level Allure car priced from £42,175, while the GT range-topper is £44,945.

Its addition means every car in Peugeot’s UK line-up now offers a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains.

Although closely related to the Peugeot e-308 hatchback, the larger e-408 adopts a slightly different powertrain, notably drawing power from a larger 58.2kWh (usable) NMC battery – unique within the Stellantis group.

The bigger battery could be accommodated as engineers “had more room to play with” within the fastback’s longer wheelbase, explained Peugeot product director Jérôme Micheron.

The rakish 408's slippery design, which achieves a drag coefficient of 0.28 (on par with the 2 and only just beaten by the class-leading Model 3), helps the EV to achieve a range of 281 miles, with 4.6mpkWh efficiency.

The battery can be charged at rates of up to 120kW.

Despite being able to accomodate it, Peugeot isn’t offering the e-408 with the 98kWh battery that has just been launched in the Peugeot e-3008 and Peugeot e-5008 (which offer up to 422 miles of range).

Asked why, Micheron said: "When we looked at the competition of the e-408, we saw we were the right position when it came to range and efficiency. The average daily C-segment customer drives 45km [28 miles] a day.”

The new Peugeot’s Polestar and Tesla rivals are both offered in 'Long Range' forms, with ranges of 408 and 390 miles respectively. 

The e-408 is fitted with the same synchronous electric motor as the e-3008, which deploys 207bhp and 245lb ft of torque.

Read our review

Car review
peugeot 408 review 2023 001 action front

Peugeot 408

Striking French crossbreed aims to tempt people away from SUVs

Read our review
Official acceleration figures have yet to be released, but it's expected to outpace the 154bhp e-308’s 9.8sec 0-62mph sprint time.

The e-408 is nearly indistinguishable from its ICE siblings, with only the additional 'e' badge at the rear marking it out. This is because “we wanted to protect the design and its attractiveness", said Micheron.

The same is true inside, the e-408 having the same i-Cockpit (small steering wheel and raised 10in instrument panel) as the ICE 408, along with a 10in infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a separate i-Toggle shortcut touchscreen.

Deliveries are due to begin early next year. 

xxxx 9 December 2024

Good looking in and out but a sub 40k price would have put it toe to toe with the Tesla, that and not having a dedicated EV chassis puts it on the fence of success or also ran.

dunkhy@msn.com 3 October 2024

I fail to understand the logic; ok the average daily drive is about 30, but this is not a second family car, this is the main car, so of course people wont just look at daily commute but also how far can they go on the highway, and with a small battery and an air coef of 0.28 you re not going very far! such a weird thinking... but well, they re pro strategists and mkg guys right? we ll see the sales results....

Andrew1 9 December 2024

If you read the details it tells you how far it goes. Anyway, how far do you go before you make a stop to get some rest, food and coffee?

Gavster11 9 December 2024

It won't go anywhere near that far on the motorway. Let's say it manages 78% of it's claimed range, it'd go 220 miles if drained from 100% to 0%. But if you take a more realistic 80% to 10% if fast charging on the motorway, it's about 154 miles between fills. Not terrible, it's over 2 hours of continuous 70 mph driving, but I'd prefer 200 miles of 80% to 10% for a bit of added flexability when planning charging stops.

Andrew1 3 October 2024

It looks great particularly inside, but the price to range ratio is poor.

