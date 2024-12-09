Order books have opened for the Peugeot e-408, the new electric version of the brand's saloon-esque hatchback that rivals the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3.

It's available in two trim levels, with the entry-level Allure car priced from £42,175, while the GT range-topper is £44,945.

Its addition means every car in Peugeot’s UK line-up now offers a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains.

Although closely related to the Peugeot e-308 hatchback, the larger e-408 adopts a slightly different powertrain, notably drawing power from a larger 58.2kWh (usable) NMC battery – unique within the Stellantis group.

The bigger battery could be accommodated as engineers “had more room to play with” within the fastback’s longer wheelbase, explained Peugeot product director Jérôme Micheron.

The rakish 408's slippery design, which achieves a drag coefficient of 0.28 (on par with the 2 and only just beaten by the class-leading Model 3), helps the EV to achieve a range of 281 miles, with 4.6mpkWh efficiency.

The battery can be charged at rates of up to 120kW.

Despite being able to accomodate it, Peugeot isn’t offering the e-408 with the 98kWh battery that has just been launched in the Peugeot e-3008 and Peugeot e-5008 (which offer up to 422 miles of range).

Asked why, Micheron said: "When we looked at the competition of the e-408, we saw we were the right position when it came to range and efficiency. The average daily C-segment customer drives 45km [28 miles] a day.”

The new Peugeot’s Polestar and Tesla rivals are both offered in 'Long Range' forms, with ranges of 408 and 390 miles respectively.

The e-408 is fitted with the same synchronous electric motor as the e-3008, which deploys 207bhp and 245lb ft of torque.