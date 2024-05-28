BMW Skytop concept set for limited production

BMW’s Skytop Concept car is ready for homologation and could be built in very small numbers with deliveries as soon as next year, according to company bosses.

The 8 Series-based car was officially revealed at Villa d’Este on 24 May and uses the M8’s 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, tuned for 626bhp. It is inspired by the Z8 and has several design nods to the 2000s car.

Speaking at the event, BMW design director Adrian van Hooydonk said: “The headlamps, the tail-lights, they're new. They're as slim as we could possibly make them. But we know they could be homologated.

“If we do it, I think we should do it in a very limited production. Very limited. Like we did with 3.0 CSL. We made 50 pieces of that.

“Then I think that would make some sense. Then it becomes a dream car. Maybe an instant classic. There’s no need to turn it into a big series production car.

“We could deliver within a year if we were to go that way.”

BMW M CEO Frank van Meel added: “It is a little bit like a test balloon. You show the cars, and if there's enough demand, it can be built.

“I think the demand is quite high. So probability is quite high. We’ll see over the next few weeks if that interest translates into purchasing orders.

“The probability is there. It shows we always want to try new things and see if there is a demand. Even though we’re a big company, it’s not the main purpose to build a small series.

“But if you listen to your customers and they say every now and then to do something like this and we do it – I think it’s a nice gesture to show that we are not only into let's say the cars we build everyday, but we can also do something special if demand is there.”

Skytop: everything we know

The upmarket open-top, which features a removable Targa-style roof and an integral roll-over hoop was shown at the Villa d’Este concours, which is a celebration of some of the most luxurious and flamboyant cars ever made.

This spirit is reflected in the design of the Concept Skytop, which apes classic BMW grand tourer proportions, with a long probing bonnet, a cabin set well back within a long wheelbase and a boot that slopes down subtly at the rear.

But while there is tradition in the shape, much of the two-seater’s design is very much rooted in the present, such as the smooth surfacing, elegant lines, advanced lighting, brushed aluminium highlights and overall detailing.

A heavily tapered kidney grille with two separate illuminated elements and horizontal louvres give the front end a pointed profile that is reminiscent of the brand’s old ‘shark-nose’ visage. Ultra-thin LED headlights and huge vents in the bonnet enhance the aggressive, sporting look.