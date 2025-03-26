BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Nissan Leaf revealed as crossover with over 372 miles of range

Electric Nissan Micra unwrapped: Renault 5 twin due this year

New electric supermini was designed in London and will be built in France, alongside Renault 5

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
26 March 2025

The Nissan Micra will return this year as an electric car twinned with the Renault 5, developed with a focus on the European market.

The fifth generation of the supermini will be one of three new EVs that Nissan will launch in Europe by the end of 2026, along with the new Leaf and an electric Juke.

The first official images of the production version of the Micra show that it retains many of the design cues seen on the motorsport-themed 20-23 concept shown in 2023. 

While the design of the car was led at Nissan’s European design centre in London, the car will be manufactured by Alliance partner Renault in Douai, France, and will share its CMF-BEV platform and technical underpinnings with the 5.

It contains design cues to the K12-generation Micra of 2002, particularly through its round front and rear lights.

Nissan's global design chief, Alfonso Albaisa, said the new Micra was developed alongside the 5 from the start, claiming it represented the closest he has worked with the French firm on a design project.

His London studio had been working on concepts for a small car, and when the deal was agreed with Renault, “it just happened to work out, because we already had studies playing with round headlamps”.

“The beauty was that we were looking at something much cuter, with round, puppy-dog headlights, but the Renault car is a bit of a bulldog," continued Albaisa. 

"So what I love about the Micra is that it has some cute things but the body, shoulders and tyres are huge. The bonnet of the Micra is bigger.

"The Renault has a little more angle, because the original 5 had a bonnet that went down. The previous Micra wan’t that type of wedge car, so the engineers were spectacular, because the front of the car is a minefield to rework, because of all the safety features.”

2025 Nissan Micra front quarter

Read our review

Car review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead

Renault 5

Hotly anticipated EV is already Car of the Year. Now for the real test

Read our review


Nissan has confirmed the Micra will be offered with 40kWh and 52kWh batteries, with the latter giving a claimed maximum range of more than 248 miles.

The Japanese firm hasn't confirmed power outputs, but the standard versions of the 5 currently offer 118bhp and 148bhp. 

François Bailly, Nissan’s European product boss (and soon to take on that role at a global level), said its new EV offers “mobility but also emotion, because Micra is a really strong name in Europe”.

He declined to comment on a target price for the new Micra – the 5 is priced from £22,995 – but told Autocar it will be “our car at the entry point”.

He added: “What’s limiting EV take-up right now is affordability. Transaction price versus household incoming is going in the wrong direction. We need to go back to people being able to afford those cars, and that’s where the Micra comes in.”

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Bob Cat Brian 26 March 2025

Dreadfully bland, other than the gawky headlights.

'Shall we go with FIAT 500E lights or Range Rover Sport ones?'

'....Both?...'

 

The K11 Micra has become, somewhat implausibly to me, a cool retro car. Why not do what renault have with the R5 and go with a retro design inspired by that? 

Andy_Cowe 26 March 2025

It looks OK, but doesn't match up to the Renault 5, which looks fantastic. And as the shape is obviously based on the 5, it will always be compared with it.

xxxx 26 March 2025

If you remove the moody lighting, studio photo setup, large wheels and blacked out windows you'll be left with an extremely dull looking car. Sorry Nissan I think you've another miss on your hands.

Funny headlights are not the be all and end all.

