Which brings us to the Atto 2’s interior. When you’re going to battle with cars like the Aceman, the Peugeot E-2008 and the forthcoming Renault 4, an eye-catching design will always help. But aside from being interesting to look at, it has to be tough enough to withstand multiple school runs, be free from infotainment glitches, easy to use and practical.

Let’s start with that last bit, because there’s a good amount of space on offer. The boot offers 400 litres with the rear seats in their normal position, beating almost all of its main rivals. It is bested only by the 466-litre Kona Electric. With the seats folded (they only split 60/40), you get 1340 litres, and there’s an adjustable boot floor fitted as standard.

Space in the rear is very generous; occupants over 6ft will be more than happy on long journeys. The seating position, however, is not the most comfortable because of the high floor; you seem to sit slightly too upright and there isn’t that much under-thigh support.

Up front, the cabin feels light and airy because of that panoramic windscreen and the sparsely featured dashboard gives it a clean but forgettable look. Aside from the diamond-lookalike gear selector, it is far more subdued compared with the zany Atto 3, which is a shame - especially since some of its alternatives have a more interesting design.

Perceived material quality is okay, with soft-touch plastics, vegan leather that gives a decent impression of the real thing and doors that close with an authoritative ‘thud’. What’s more, the unpleasant chemical smell that plagues other BYDs is not present.

BYD has promised unrivalled standard equipment levels, with features that are either cost options elsewhere, or “new to the segment as a whole.” The latter includes a karaoke mode, which is exactly how it sounds - you get a microphone and lyrics will appear on the infotainment display. It’s a gimmick, of course, and we would be surprised if any owners make use of it beyond day one.

Multimedia system

The large instrument display and infotainment system both have an excellent resolution, but the latter takes some getting used to. The rotating screen itself has a great resolution, is responsive and suffered no glitches during our time with it. The Android-based UI has soft, light-coloured graphics and small, rounded fonts, but the menu structures are a bit hap-hazard and the individual icons too small. They also look very similar to each other, making it more challenging to use while driving.

Thankfully, BYD has resisted the temptation to put every secondary control inside the touchscreen. There are a number of physical buttons on either side of the gear selector, such as the HVAC on/off switch, a volume knob and the windscreen de-mister. There’s also a voice command system that can respond to multiple demands at once, and it’s pretty good at understanding different accents.

There’s also a ‘swipe’ function which means you can control the fan speed and air temperature by swiping three fingers on the screen. This is a bit more intuitive than hunting around in the menus, but physical dials would be more welcome.