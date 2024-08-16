New Lamborghini Temerario replaces Huracan with 907bhp V8 PHEV

Lamborghini has taken the covers off the long-awaited replacement for its Huracán junior supercar: the Temerario.

The revered 5.2-litre V10 that has powered Lamborghini’s mainstream supercars since 2003 has been ditched in favour of an all-new twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, assisted by three electric motors.

It has a hot-vee layout, meaning the turbos are mounted between the two cylinder banks. One motor is mounted between the engine’s flatplane crankshaft and the gearbox.

The other two are mounted on the front axle, affording the Temerario near-silent, front-wheel-drive operation for short distances.

Alone, the engine puts out a whopping 789bhp between 9000rpm and 9750rpm, before redlining at 10,000rpm.

Add in the motors and output rockets to 907bhp, yielding a 0-62mph sprint time of 2.7sec and a 213mph top speed.

The motors contribute a relatively small proportion of the system’s total output because they are used for torque-filling at low revs, mitigating the lag that results from the use of large, high-pressure turbos.

They are powered by a small 3.8kWh battery that can be charged by an AC device at rates of up to 7kW.

Design

The Temerario’s dramatic form is in keeping with design chief Mitja Borkert’s ‘spaceship’ ethos, featuring a raft of Lamborghini hallmarks including a gaping hexagonal exhaust and similarly shaped front and rear LEDs.

Although clearly related to the flagship Revuelto, the Temerario doesn’t adopt the same Y-shaped lighting graphics, instead distinguishing itself with slimmer front LEDs, giving it a similar look to last year’s Lanzador electric GT concept.

The lower section of the Temerario’s rear is cut away, exposing the tyres and making the overhang appear shorter. The Temerario moves away from the carbonfibre and aluminium architecture of the Huracán in favour of a new spaceframe made exclusively of aluminium.