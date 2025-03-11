Toyota has revealed the C-HR+, the brand’s third electric car and, in top-rung 338bhp form, one of the most powerful cars it has launched in Europe.

Described by Toyota as the “core” model in its EV line-up, it gives the firm a foothold in the popular electric C-SUV segment.

The car was originally tipped to carry the bZ3X nameplate and is based on the bZ Compact SUV concept, unveiled in 2022.

It remains largely true to that concept, with a long raked roofline and extended bonnet. Like its hybrid-powered C-HR range-mate, it is bookended by a full-width rear light bar and Toyota’s new ‘hammerhead’ front-end design.

At 4520mm long, the C-HR+ will be positioned between the recently revealed Urban Cruiser crossover and the larger bZ4X in Toyota’s EV range. Its size pits it against the likes of the Volvo EC40, Smart #3, Mini Countryman and BMW iX2. Toyota’s new EV is likely to undercut these rivals, though, with pricing predicted to start from around £38,000.

A 2750mm wheelbase results in cabin space that is a “class above” its rivals, according to Toyota. Although no exact measurements have been given, the firm claims the C-HR+ offers more than is “typically expected of a C-SUV”. However, at 416 litres, boot space is at the lower end of the class. Interior options include two wireless smartphone chargers, air-con controls for rear occupants and a panoramic roof.

The C-HR+ is 168mm longer than the hybrid C-HR and is positioned as its electric alternative despite being technically unrelated.

Toyota says that the ‘+’ suffix signifies “added versatility and practicality” over its namesake as well as the “specific qualities and benefits of the BEV powertrain”.