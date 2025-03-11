BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota C-HR+ revealed as 338bhp, 373-mile Ford Explorer rival
UP NEXT
New Lexus RZ gets 'manual' gearbox, steer-by-wire and up to 420bhp

Toyota C-HR+ revealed as 338bhp, 373-mile Ford Explorer rival

"Fun to drive" sibling to the bZ4X will arrive this year with prices set to start at less than £40,000

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
11 March 2025

Toyota has revealed the C-HR+, the brand’s third electric car and, in top-rung 338bhp form, one of the most powerful cars it has launched in Europe.

Described by Toyota as the “core” model in its EV line-up, it gives the firm a foothold in the popular electric C-SUV segment.

The car was originally tipped to carry the bZ3X nameplate and is based on the bZ Compact SUV concept, unveiled in 2022.

Related articles

It remains largely true to that concept, with a long raked roofline and extended bonnet. Like its hybrid-powered C-HR range-mate, it is bookended by a full-width rear light bar and Toyota’s new ‘hammerhead’ front-end design.

At 4520mm long, the C-HR+ will be positioned between the recently revealed Urban Cruiser crossover and the larger bZ4X in Toyota’s EV range. Its size pits it against the likes of the Volvo EC40, Smart #3, Mini Countryman and BMW iX2. Toyota’s new EV is likely to undercut these rivals, though, with pricing predicted to start from around £38,000.

A 2750mm wheelbase results in cabin space that is a “class above” its rivals, according to Toyota. Although no exact measurements have been given, the firm claims the C-HR+ offers more than is “typically expected of a C-SUV”. However, at 416 litres, boot space is at the lower end of the class. Interior options include two wireless smartphone chargers, air-con controls for rear occupants and a panoramic roof.

The C-HR+ is 168mm longer than the hybrid C-HR and is positioned as its electric alternative despite being technically unrelated. 

Toyota says that the ‘+’ suffix signifies “added versatility and practicality” over its namesake as well as the “specific qualities and benefits of the BEV powertrain”.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
McLaren Speedtail 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
McLaren Speedtail
10
McLaren Speedtail
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW iX1 front close up
BMW iX1
6
BMW iX1
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 front tracking 20
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
9
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
toyota c hr phev review 2024 01 front tracking

Toyota C-HR

Second generation of Toyota's smash-hit crossover gains sharper styling and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain

Read our review
Back to top

At Toyota's annual Kenshiki conference in Brussels, Europe CEO Yoshihiro Nakata said: “We wanted to bring all the passion, emotion and success of the C-HR to the BEV segment, so in this space it shares the same DNA.”

Based on the e-TNGA platform also used by the bZ4X, the C-HR+ is offered with either a 57.7kWh or 77.0kWh battery. Its WLTP range of up to 373 miles makes it one of the longest-range cars in the segment. An 11kW on-board charger is standard and high-spec models get a 22kW unit. DC fast charging peaks at 150kW.

The C-HR+ can be had with front-wheel drive or, exclusively with the 77kWh pack, all-wheel drive. Power levels begin at 165bhp, rise to 221bhp and top out at 338bhp in dual-motor, all-wheel-drive form. This beats the standard 3.0-litre six-pot GR Supra by 3bhp.

For power output, the EV is beaten only by the 429bhp GR Supra Final Edition as the most potent Toyota to date, although that sports coupé is sold in very limited numbers and not in the UK.

Advertisement
Back to top

Toyota claims the C-HR+ is “fun to drive”, thanks to the rigidity of the platform, bespoke-tuned suspension, stiffened anti-roll bars and responsive steering. This, says Toyota, is what sets it apart from the bZ4X. Full UK range details will be revealed closer to the car’s arrival later this year.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Toyota C-HR cars for sale

 Toyota C-HR 2.0 VVT-h 13.6 KWh Design CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£32,995
2,033miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Design CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,340
28,570miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Design CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£17,490
32,811miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Icon CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,000
34,143miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,849
17,872miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,000
27,200miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Design CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,849
68,027miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota CHR 1.8 VVT-h Icon CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,995
54,925miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h GR SPORT CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,478
29,619miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 2159 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
jason_recliner 12 March 2025
So SLICK, so TRICK. They will sell a bazillion of these.

Latest Reviews

01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
McLaren Speedtail 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
McLaren Speedtail
10
McLaren Speedtail
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW iX1 front close up
BMW iX1
6
BMW iX1
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 front tracking 20
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
9
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

View all car reviews