Jeep has confirmed that the next-generation Compass SUV will enter production next year.

It will be built on parent company Stellantis’s STLA Medium platform, suggesting that it will be closely related to the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland.

Like those cars, it will be available with hybrid and electric powertrains. These will most likely comprise a 134bhp mild-hybrid with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a 207bhp single-motor powertrain with a 73kWh battery pack.

The Compass will also be offered with a pure-combustion powertrain, unlike the 3008 and Grandland. This suggests that it may be positioned below those two models, potentially undercutting the Vauxhall’s starting price of £34,700.

For reference, the outgoing Compass is priced from £34,150 in mild-hybrid form.

The new Compass is expected to be revealed next month. Jeep UK boss Kris Cholmondeley recently told Autocar that the American brand will unveil a third car (in addition to the upcoming Recon and Wagoneer S) in November. Although he stopped short of confirming that it would be the Compass, he said the new car would be “key to achieving the market share ambitions that we have”.

The Compass will sit above the Jeep Avenger in the future line-up, allowing Jeep to tap Britain’s most popular class of car: the C-segment.

Production of the new car will begin at Stellantis’s plant in Melfi, Italy, next year, alongside new models from Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia.

It’s set to be followed by a new Jeep Renegade, positioned below the Avenger at around £20,000.