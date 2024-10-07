BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Jeep Compass due next year with petrol and electric power
New Jeep Compass due next year with petrol and electric power

Next generation of American brand's mainstream SUV is confirmed to begin production in Italy from 2025

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
7 October 2024

Jeep has confirmed that the next-generation Compass SUV will enter production next year.

It will be built on parent company Stellantis’s STLA Medium platform, suggesting that it will be closely related to the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland.

Like those cars, it will be available with hybrid and electric powertrains. These will most likely comprise a 134bhp mild-hybrid with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a 207bhp single-motor powertrain with a 73kWh battery pack.

The Compass will also be offered with a pure-combustion powertrain, unlike the 3008 and Grandland. This suggests that it may be positioned below those two models, potentially undercutting the Vauxhall’s starting price of £34,700.

For reference, the outgoing Compass is priced from £34,150 in mild-hybrid form.

The new Compass is expected to be revealed next month. Jeep UK boss Kris Cholmondeley recently told Autocar that the American brand will unveil a third car (in addition to the upcoming Recon and Wagoneer S) in November. Although he stopped short of confirming that it would be the Compass, he said the new car would be “key to achieving the market share ambitions that we have”.

The Compass will sit above the Jeep Avenger in the future line-up, allowing Jeep to tap Britain’s most popular class of car: the C-segment.

Production of the new car will begin at Stellantis’s plant in Melfi, Italy, next year, alongside new models from Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia. 

It’s set to be followed by a new Jeep Renegade, positioned below the Avenger at around £20,000.

Read our review

Car review
Jeep Compass 2018 road test review - hero front

Jeep Compass

Jeep has promoted its old crossover to compact SUV status. Will the Compass and its blend of ruggedness and contemporary styling be a hit?

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

