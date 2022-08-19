This is the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S, the facelift of the 992 generation, or 992.2 in Porsche speak.

But with it has come such a raft of mechanical changes that it might as well be a new-generation car – and just about the most complete all-round supercar there has perhaps ever been at that.

Is the 911 a supercar? A definition for another time, perhaps. We tend to think of those as mid-engined, more exotically constructed and lower to the ground than a 911, which can even be had with two rear seats. But what else would you call a car that has 701bhp, can do 200mph, can hit 0-62mph in 2.5sec and costs all but £200,000?