BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alpine A390 Beta previews rakish 2025 EV with A110 handling
UP NEXT
Toyota links up with Haas F1 team – but rules out full return

Alpine A390 Beta previews rakish 2025 EV with A110 handling

Production model will feature tri-motor set-up and active torque vectoring for "lightweight" feel

Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
11 October 2024

The Alpine A390 Beta electric crossover concept has been conceived as “a bigger A110 for five” that pairs a futuristic fastback design with best-in-class driving dynamics. 

The concept will spawn a production car in 2025 that will use the Renault Group’s Ampr Medium EV platform (making it a relation of the Renault Megane E-Tech) and be positioned as a rival to the likes of the BMW iX2 and Tesla Model Y. 

Alpine has benchmarked the Porsche Macan-sized crossover against its own four-cylinder sports coupé and claims its tri-motor powertrain (one at the front and two at the rear) combines with active torque vectoring to give the “driving dynamic of a lightweight car”. This set-up, confirmed Alpine CEO Philippe Krief, will also be adopted by the upcoming A110 EV.

Related articles

Chief designer Antony Villain said: “Most EVs are about just driving straight. Here the driving sensation is developed similar to the A110. This is mainly down to the torque vectoring.”

The A390 Beta – inspired by the 2022 Alpenglow concept that serves as “the mother of all future Alpine cars” – is described as 80% production-ready, with Villain confirming the front end will remain relatively unchanged, including the Le Mans-inspired central fin.

Elsewhere, the concept’s alloys, designed in the shape of a snowflake (“both strong and light”), will light up blue when active torque vectoring is occurring. It has been confirmed that this will make production.

Radical elements that won’t make production include the rear-hinged doors, the rear light strip-cum-spoiler (which can extend by up to 80mm to reduce drag) and the radical Formula 1-inspired interior – although these all point to “the future of the brand”, said Villain.

Alpine A390 Beta concept interior

That interior is centred on the hydraulically assisted driver’s seat, which can switch from the standard driving set-up to one that mirrors an F1 bucket. The pedals also raise, while the steering wheel transforms from wide to narrow and displays extra information such as the weather.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake front three quarter
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
Ford Ranger
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
8
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland

View all car reviews

Back to top

The cabin has also been designed for the front passenger to “share the driving experience”. As well as getting the same type of seat (although without the ability to change position), a panel is fitted to the dash displaying upcoming road information. This means, according to Villain, that they are “no longer a passenger, and now a co-pilot”. 

Elsewhere, the interior's Alps theme can be seen in the white (snowy) seats and in the floor, which has been designed to mimic stones found on an Alpine pass. These light up when the car is moving, with beams travelling from front to rear to give the feeling that you’re floating over the road.

Alpine A390 Beta concept rear

Alpine wouldn’t be drawn on the battery, range or power the production car might possess, but Robert Bonetto, vice-president of Alpine Engineering, told Autocar it would “not aim to be the fastest” or the rangiest car of its type, because increasing the battery size would add weight. Instead it will offer “the right levels” and “be something that is still competitive”, he said. 

When it does arrive, it will come with a hefty price tag, said Krief – below £100k but expensive enough to keep volumes lower than rivals’.

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

Nissan Qashqai 1.2 DIG-T Tekna XTRON 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£13,000
25,058miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 EVO Beats Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,750
39,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Edge 2.0 TDCi Titanium AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£15,950
27,702miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall Mokka X 1.4i Turbo EcoTEC Active Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£8,895
51,714miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi EcoDynamics+ GT-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,995
48,053miles
Diesel Hybrid
Manual
5
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Exclusive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,395
32,264miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Captur 0.9 TCe ENERGY Dynamique Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,250
51,107miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Honda CIVIC 1.0 VTEC Turbo SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,495
38,230miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mini HATCH 1.5 Cooper Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£8,950
46,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 11 October 2024

So, the rest of the driving world can't get into one of these cars because it will low volume production,in other words not for us ordinary people , why aren't all EV makers not concentrating on where reliable cheap to own cars are needed?

Andrew1 11 October 2024

Try Dacia Spring.

avantus 11 October 2024

A complete over styled mess that looks like it's landed from China.

Anton motorhead 11 October 2024
Not a bad effort for an SUV coupe, but it still looks a bit stubby as all EV coupes do. Should the wheels be a bit smaller, or the car a bit longer? And why this obsession with making tall and heavy cars drive like sportscars? For track day use? Hardly.

Latest Reviews

Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake front three quarter
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
Ford Ranger
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
8
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland

View all car reviews