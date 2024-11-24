AC Cars Cobra GT Roadster review

The sixties icon has been reborn with evolved look and new parts – but what's it like to drive?

I want to say that AC Cars is back, even though it has never really been away.

But thanks to a big cash injection, the storied British marque has a new plan for its classic-shaped cars (watch this space) and, more significantly, an all-new model: the Cobra GT Roadster.

It’s new but still looks Cobra-ish, no? Like when BMW reinvented the Mini or Fiat revived the 500, it’s an entirely different thing from a familiar shape.

It’s bigger, too, of course, because people and components are bigger than they were when the Ace, from which the original Cobra morphed, was launched in 1953. 

DESIGN & STYLING

AC Cobra GT Roadster tracking

It’s 1.98m across the body but only 4.23m long, with a 2.57m wheelbase. For what it’s worth, I think it looks terrific, just short of caricature, almost as if AC had never stopped developing the Cobra – and crucially, given how many makers of replicas there are, it won’t be mistaken for one of those.

Beneath is a mostly extruded aluminium chassis, but the body is carbonfibre, courtesy of a Sussex-based composites company that AC recently bought, and this is where I find my test car – the only prototype in the UK.

Most of the development work is taking place in Germany. The layout is as traditional as you might expect (and perhaps hope): there’s an engine in the front – a 5.0-litre Ford V8 with or without a supercharger – driving the rear axle.

The gearbox is either a Tremec six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic.

In naturally aspirated form, it makes 454bhp and 420lb ft of torque; when supercharged, as this prototype is, it makes 654bhp and 575lb ft.

Suspension is by double wishbones all around, with pushrods at the front. There’s a limited-slip rear differential on the atmo car or a Torsen diff on the blown car.

Again depending on the version, the tyres are 275/35 R21s at the front and 325/30 R21s at the back or narrower items on 19in wheels.

The Cobra GT Roadster will be small-series type-approved, which means it can be sold just about everywhere.

But this being a working prototype, as yet there’s no anti-lock braking or brake servo, the power steering is on full assist mode, there are no anti-roll bars and it wears trade plates.

There’s work to do, in other words, before deliveries start late next year.

But despite AC’s fears about how closely we point cameras at it, I’ve seen complete cars that aren’t so well finished as this working prototype.

INTERIOR

ac cobra gt roadster interior wide

Both design and material choices are impressive – as they will need to be, given that AC will be asking for £288,000 (including VAT) for a naturally aspirated car, £24k more for the supercharged variant and more still for the launch edition.

There’s a smattering of off-the-shelf switchgear that melds in harmlessly, but I’m not sold on the over-sculpted steering wheel, nor its positioning, which makes my elbow bang on the door, mildly affecting an otherwise great driving position.

The seats are snug, with a Tilton floor-mounted pedal box and a gearlever spaced generously to the right.

The pedal actions are firm and beefy and the gearshift is weighty but beautifully slick and precise.

The lever drops straight into the top of the ’box, so there’s no slack to take up in any mechanisms. It all gives an appropriately muscly vibe. Likewise when the engine fires. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

accobraxp01 164

Some modern V8s are heavily sanitised for noise, but there’s little evidence of that here: from idle it makes a strong rumble, and not too antisocially.

And while there’s still work to do in a lot of areas, the driveline feels pretty well done.

It’s running a bit less than full power today, but given that there’s no traction control or ABS but there is a wet road and this is a one-off prototype, I’m not about to attempt its claimed 3.4sec 0-62mph time, which it will need to do without a gearchange if it wants a chance of matching.

But this isn’t a car that’s about numbers, anyway; it’s about how it makes you feel.

RIDE & HANDLING

ac cobra gt roadster rear three quarter dynamic

There’s more work to be done on the chassis, but AC has been open about that.

The steering is pleasingly light at manoeuvring speeds, but because it retains that assistance, it’s a bit nervy at higher speeds, particularly under braking.

Isolating that feeling out and concentrating on the rest of the dynamics, though, I’m convinced that the basics of a thoroughly enjoyable, muscular sports car are here.

The blend of ride and body control feels where it should be and it’s responsive, balanced and urgent.

The claimed weight is 1400kg and front/rear weight distribution 50/50, and I can believe both. 

VERDICT

ac cobra gt roadster statics

By the time the Cobra GT Roadster is finished, you will be able to spec weather gear for it, and a Coupé version is coming too.

That will be more expensive again, but for those who admire bespoke, charming, capable sports cars, it might be another number that doesn’t matter too much.

